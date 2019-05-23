Golden Ocean Group: Declining Capesize Rates Drag On Earnings

On Wednesday, May 22, dry bulk shipping giant Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. This is one company that has been wracked by worries about the trade tensions with China and this does make some sense as it does a lot of business with China. Despite this though, the company performed quite well in the quarter. The company is also reasonably well-positioned to handle some of the coming events in the industry, particularly the forced shift to low sulfur fuel next year.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Golden Ocean Group reported total operating revenues of $126.013 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a fairly steep 28.39% decline over the $175.982 million that it had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $8.453 million in the most recent quarter. This represents an 80.17% decline over the $42.631 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of last year.

Golden Ocean Group refinanced the non-recourse loans for fourteen vessels, reducing interest expenses and cash flow breakeven levels.

The company acquired a 15% stake in Singapore Marine immediately following the end of the quarter. This is a dry bulk freight operation.

Golden Ocean Group reported a net loss of $7.465 million in the first quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the $23.586 million profit that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's financial performance in the first quarter of this year was generally worse than what the company had in the previous quarter. The root cause of this was the lower revenues; after all, the less money that the company brings in through the front door, the less that can flow down to its bottom-line, all else being equal. The biggest reason for this was a generally weak market environment that caused bulk freight rates to decline. This was particularly noticeable in the market dayrates for the company's Capesize vessels when compared to the previous quarter. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

We can see here that dayrates for the company's ships dropped dramatically compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Perhaps curiously, this happened despite the fact that the actual volume of dry bulk goods transported was more or less unchanged from quarter-to-quarter. What did happen though is that the overall supply of dry bulk vessels increased due to newly-built vessels leaving the shipyard and joining the fleet and less congestion in trade routes, which generally causes vessels to be unloaded more quickly.

Golden Ocean's fleet consists of 38 Capesize, 27 Panamax, and two Ultramax vessels. It also has eight Capesize, one Panamax, and one Supramax vessel operating under leases. As we can clearly see, the company's fleet is very heavily weighted towards Capesize vessels. While the dayrates of every vessel declined in the quarter, Capesize ships were the most affected, so it should be pretty easy to see why the company's financial performance suffered here.

Fortunately, Golden Ocean Group managed to secure a few time charters during the quarter. This is a good thing because time charters essentially take these vessels out of the spot market and put them to work at a specified fixed rate. Thus, if the market rate keeps declining, these vessels are completely unaffected, so this helps to insulate the company somewhat from spot market weakness. Here are the contracts that the company received in the quarter:

One Capesize vessel chartered until mid-2020 at a dayrate of $17,220 per day

Two Capesize vessels chartered for the remainder of 2019 at $15,720 and $18,800 per day, respectively

One Panamax vessel chartered until the end of 2019 at a gross rate of $12,950 per day

One thing that we should immediately note here is that these rates are substantially above the spot rates on the Baltic Exchange during the first quarter. This is something that the company's shareholders should certainly appreciate because it appears as though the company will be bringing in more revenue than it would have by trading the ships in the spot market. Considering the quarter-over-quarter revenue decline, the company could use all the revenues that it can get.

When we consider the oversupply in the dry bulk carrier market, particularly among Capesize vessels, it is unlikely to be surprising that companies have begun scrapping older carriers in their fleets. During the first quarter, twelve Capesize vessels were scrapped and that number is now up to 22, with more expected to come. This is actually more than left the shipyards over the period, so the Capesize fleet actually shrunk so far this year.

It is also likely that ship owners are finding it more economical to scrap vessels than to upgrade them to comply with the low sulfur fuel regulations that kick in next year. This is especially true given the oversupplied market for Capesize ships. Thus, it is quite likely that we will see this scrapping continue over the remainder of the year. This should help to reduce the oversupply of Capesize vessels and push dayrates up, barring economic problems.

Golden Ocean Group is fairly well-positioned for the implementation of IMO2020 due to the fact that the company has a relatively modern fleet of ships and has been installing scrubbers on them during routine drydockings that will allow them to meet the new environmental rules that take effect next year. The company currently is under contract to purchase and install nineteen scrubbers on its Capesize ships with options for four more. It also upsized its $420 million loan facility in order to purchase eleven scrubbers, but it is not completely certain if these are in addition to that nineteen or included in it (I suspect the latter).

One interesting development that took place in early April was the company acquiring a 15% interest in Singapore Marine. Singapore Marine is a relatively small bulk carrier sponsored by Peter Weernink, the former CEO of Swiss Marine. Mr. Weernink does have a successful track record of building dry bulk freight businesses, so, hopefully, this is something that will pay off for Golden Ocean, particularly given that the timing of launching this firm would have been better last year. This practice of taking ownership positions in young marine companies with the hope of investment profits is something that companies affiliated with John Fredriksen (like Golden Ocean) are known to do though, so this probably isn't really a huge surprise.

In conclusion, this quarter certainly could have been better for Golden Ocean Group given the weakness in the dry bulk shipping market. With that said though, the weakness appears to be triggering other dry bulk companies to scrap their Capesize vessels instead of upgrading them to comply with the new environmental standards. Golden Ocean Group is well positioned to take advantage of this since it already has a modern and fuel-efficient fleet that it can easily adapt to comply with the standards. The next quarter or two will likely be challenging for the company though.

