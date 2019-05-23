Lowe's: Not So Bad To Justify The Sharp Selloff

If I had to buy a stock in this sub-segment of the retail sector (which I am currently uneasy about), I would likely give LOW a shot ahead of HD.

Lowe's (LOW) investors must be having a tough month.

The home improvement stock has dropped 16% since the beginning of May, with the bulk of the losses having come in the past couple of days alone. Driving overwhelmingly bearish sentiment was the company's large earnings miss reported on Wednesday, the second widest on an EPS basis since 2014 at least.

Credit: GO Banking Rates

A closer look at the results, however, reveals something interesting. Lowe's appears to have performed very well on sales, with comps of 3.5% topping expectations by about 50 bps. As CEO Marvin Elliott stated in the press release, "the consumer is healthy and the focus on retail fundamentals is gaining traction".

This is a positive development considering how the company had been struggling to move the needle on top-line growth since at least the second half of last year. It is also worth mentioning that peer Home Depot (HD) has recently complained about a cold and wet month of February and lower lumber prices pushing revenues down in the most recent quarter - two macro-level factors that certainly impacted Lowe's as well.

On SG&A (adjusted for a one-off retail operations charge in Mexico), I was impressed to see expenses drop 3% YOY despite the 2% rise in revenues, in a clear display of competent overhead cost management. Opex (including depreciation) as a percentage of revenues dropped sharply YOY to 23.4%, despite an increase in incentive compensation and employee insurance. The move is consistent with my expectations that:

as Lowe's continues to execute on its transformation efforts, reducing its footprint in non-core areas of operation, opex should start to pull back a bit, possibly within a couple of quarters".

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

The struggle this quarter seems to have come from the gross margin line: a very unpleasant 165-bp YOY drop to 31.5%. Assuming a hypothetical scenario in which gross margin held up flat compared to 1Q18 (which happened often until mid-year last year and may happen again in a steady state), I estimate that Lowe's would have produced nearly 30 extra cents in EPS in the most recent quarter.

The profitability headwinds, however, seem largely consistent with a company undergoing a fairly messy transformation process that calls for managing out-of-stock inventory better, upgrading pricing tools, and improving product assortment. This transition has always been expected to take time, as evidenced in the CEO's late 2018 remark:

rather than chase short-term solutions to these problems, we are redesigning processes and systems to deliver sustainable improvement, and expect to see positive trends as we enter 2019".

In my view, Lowe's is now executing noticeably better on sales conversion and overhead cost management, which is good news. However, the business transformation process seems to be causing messiness in the short term, turning investors' mood sour and pulling the stock price down as a result.

Is LOW a buy?

My stance towards LOW is a bit nuanced. Recently, I argued against accumulating home improvement stocks at this moment, given potentially unfavorable macro factors like a slowdown in home building and remodeling activity and what could prove to be the peak of the economic cycle. For these reasons, I called peer HD a "hold" earlier this week.

Data by YCharts

However, if I had to buy a stock in this sub-segment of the retail sector (to adjust the balance of my equities portfolio, for example), I would likely give LOW a shot ahead of HD.

Granted, shares of the Mooresville-based company are likely to behave more erratically than those of its key peer, as they have so far this year. But at a current-year earnings valuation of 16.7x that is about as low as the multiple has been in the past 12 months and long-term PEG of only 1.2x, I believe quite a bit of the perceived risks have already been priced into this stock.

I do not own LOW because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.