Hold Kroger For Now

When The Kroger Co. (KR) started its Restock Kroger initiative at the start of 2018, most investors in the retail segment already knew that it was a very late reaction to the Amazon (AMZN) assault on the highly coveted US grocery segment. The fact that investors have all but given up on this company is evident by the fact that the stock still trades at under $25. But I believe the fight is not yet over. The stock may have been hammered of late, but Kroger still has the grocery advantage over many of its US peers, including Amazon. That being said, I believe it would be prudent to wait and see if any of their initiatives over the past several quarters start yielding results at the top line.

Quarterly Sales Q1 2017 to Q4 2018 | Annual Sales 2017 and 2018 (in millions)

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 36,285 27,597 27,749 31,031 37,530 27,869 27,672 28,091 FY 2017 FY 2018 122,662 121,162

Source: Company Earnings Releases

Admittedly, Kroger is not as surprisingly nimble as its chief rival in the grocery segment, Walmart (WMT), but it does have the delivery infrastructure and the focus to get back to the growth path over the next two years. The odds are high that this point of view will be vindicated and Kroger will once again be a great addition to any retail portfolio. In this piece, I'd like to touch on two specific aspects of this optimistic outlook: digital sales and delivery capabilities.

Strong Growth in Digital

The final quarter of 2018 was a stellar one in terms of digital sales growth. The company posted 58% growth in this segment, following a +60% growth rate during the previous quarter (Q3 2018.) Here's a snapshot of its growth trajectory over the past several quarters.

Digital Sales Growth

Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 126% 109% 90% 66% +50% +60% 58%

Built on the foundation of its ClickList initiative, Kroger has managed to consistently deliver +50% digital sales growth in recent quarters. Kroger Ship launched in August 2018 beginning with four cities, with plans to expand further. Kroger has leveraged the power of data analytics through its 84.51 unit to carefully put together its SKU portfolio for Kroger Ship, and there is evidence to suggest that both initiatives are gaining traction. Social media is often used as a barometer for buyer sentiment, and Kroger scores points on this scale, as shown by this Purchase Intent and Grocery Mentions charts for the grocery chain's ship-to-home and digital initiatives.

Source: LikeFolio via Thread Reader

Kroger's growth figures in digital sales validate this positive trend, which means these initiatives are definitely bolstering the company's top line every quarter. While it's still too early to say that these offerings will help take the company out of its current sales slump, there's no doubt that some momentum has been building up over the past four quarters. We still need to see a few quarters of consistent top-line growth.

Poised for Delivery?

On the delivery front, Kroger Ship adds some muscle to its existing delivery network, which now covers 91% of Kroger households. Its delivery capabilities are a crucial complement to its digital presence. The entire US grocery market is now shifting towards online purchases coupled with deliveries or pickups, and this is a critical area for Kroger to focus on over the coming quarters. Kroger is also leveraging Ocado's automated warehouse expertise to fill in the gaps in its own system and has added shed locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Florida. When fully rolled out, Kroger will have added 20 CFCs (customer fulfillment centers.)

Kroger's partnership with Nuro to operate an unmanned grocery delivery service was also activated this past quarter after six months of preparation. It's a bold initiative and is currently available in just two regions, but considering the fact that Kroger already offers same-day delivery to 75% of its customers and has an overall delivery coverage of over 91%, we can expect this initiative to see a much larger rollout when more states are ready to accept driverless vehicles on public roads.

As of March 2019, 29 US states have already enacted some sort of legislation related to autonomous vehicles. In addition, governors in at least 11 states have issued executive orders for autonomous vehicles in their states, which means there's already significant potential for Kroger to expand on its partnership with Nuro. Definitely, a space to watch moving forward.

Investor's Angle

Data by YCharts

The current price point and price to earnings multiples make Kroger look like a steal right now, but I would hazard to say that it's still too early to consider it a safe investment opportunity. The fact that Walmart and Amazon are both targeting the US grocery segment makes the fight even harder for Kroger, and when you consider that both companies are growing their overall US sales, it makes you question whether or not hard evidence of Restock Kroger's success will show at the top line.

That's what investors should wait for. As long as revenue doesn't start expanding, it's still a long shot to invest in Kroger. For now, hold the stock if you already own it but don't add to it until you see at least two quarters of YoY revenue growth, which will validate everything that Kroger is now doing to survive the massive transition to online grocery shopping.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.