Seadrill Partners: Q1 Earnings And Fleet Status Report Analysis

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just reported its Q1 results and provided its fleet status report. The company's survival with the current capital structure is under question, so any information about its business becomes very important. Let's start with the fleet news:

Petronas exercised options for drillship West Capella. The rig will now work until April 2020. Petronas also exercised options for tender rig West Vencedor. The rig will now be busy until the end of the second quarter and then transfer to the contract on the Ivory Coast. Semi-sub West Capricorn, whose contract was recently terminated by BP (BP), got a three-well contract with two fixed price options with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from May 2019 to July 2019. Contract term of tender rig T-16 will be transferred to tender rig T-15, whose contract is now expected to conclude at the end of September 2019. The T-16 rig will be demobilized to Singapore and marketed.

The most important news in the fleet status report is the work for West Capricorn, whose fate was in question given the light demand for semi-subs and the sudden termination of the contract from BP. The rig's ability to quickly secure work bodes well for the future. There's nothing on drillship West Polaris again. I believe that Seadrill Partners will try hard to get this rig into the joint venture with Sonangol, but whether such efforts will succeed remains a big question.

The most important question for Seadrill Partners is how the company is going to deal with $2.87 billion of long-term debt that it has on its books. Here are the comments that were provided in the report:

Refinancing of our debt maturing in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 is currently being evaluated. The company's good liquidity position allows for adequate time prior to the debt becoming due. We are aiming to be in a position to engage with stakeholders and/or capital markets later this year and will provide updates as appropriate.

As announced in early January 2019, Seadrill will have a CEO change at the end of June. It looks like the company continues to wait for market conditions and dayrates to improve so that the new CEO has a better negotiating position. The situation is challenging: Seadrill Partners has $773 million in cash, $2.87 billion in long-term debt, and $113 million in short-term debt. The best scenario for Seadrill Partners management is if it's able to persuade creditors to kick the can down the road instead of taking an immediate haircut. The company's cash position presents a decent cushion, its operating cash flow is still positive, and the main pillar of the company's financial stability -contracts of drillships West Auriga and West Vela that have a dayrate of $575,000 -end in October-November 2020 and should be re-contracted at prices that could be materially higher than current spot rates for drillship work.

Obviously, there are simply no perspectives for near-term upside during the current major sell-off in offshore drilling shares. Also, Seadrill Partners' fate depends on negotiations that have not yet started. Thus, one can expect that Seadrill Partners' units will fluctuate back and forth until real catalysts emerge. In the offshore space, Nordic American Offshore (NAO) has shown that it's possible to kick the can down the road and keep the company afloat even in a critical situation (I can't say that long-term shareholders benefited from this, but at least NAO is still afloat). So I don't rule out a solution for Seadrill Partners that will not suggest an immediate wipeout for current unitholders. However, the risk is big, and anyone willing to make a wild bet on successful negotiations should take this into account and size such a position appropriately.

