Spotify: Quality Business Facing Poor Industry Economics

Thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is a high quality business in a tough industry. Despite intense competition, Spotify's moat is underestimated. Spotify was the first streaming service that has taken the recorded music listening experience to the edge. Music streaming enables users to listen to any song, anytime, anywhere. Streaming has spurred growth in the industry and provided listeners with a far better experience than previous services.

Despite the benefits from a consumer's perspective, Spotify will have a tough go making money. The music industry as a whole is quite small. Spotify will eventually reach a point where its growth is constrained by the industry.

Spotify is far too risky to warrant owning. That being said, it is a high quality business that listeners love. While the economics aren't great, expect Spotify to be able to fend off competitive threats.

Competition

Music is ingrained in our culture and provides people with a great deal of joy. Music variety is far and wide, but most people have certain genres and songs that speak to them. Spotify and other streaming services cater to every type of music preference.

With that in mind, it's not surprising that largest corporations such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) use music as a means of building out their ecosystems. If large corporations can entrench themselves in the music industry, they can infiltrate other aspects of consumer habits.

Competing in the music industry is a drop in the bucket for the tech giants. Apple's $60 billion in net income for fiscal 2018 was higher than the entire $51.5 billion market size of the music industry globally. It's no surprise Apple has had wild success with adoption of its streaming service. Apple's iPod was a precursor to the iPhone. The synergies of entering streaming were natural for Apple following previous success. Music streaming services like Spotify rendered Apple's iPod and iTunes obsolete.

Source: Statista

Investors must consider the obvious competition of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube. While YouTube is an outlet for music listening, it's much clunkier than true streaming platforms. Spotify's service really competes directly against YouTube Music. YouTube Music is a much smaller competitor, it has not gained nearly the traction as others such as Apple.

Source: MIDiA/Music Industry Blog

While Apple will certainly be able to win users over due to its far bigger ecosystem, Spotify has not been phased based on subscriber growth or total market share.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Spotify's aggressive growth has continued. Although Apple has recently surpassed Spotify in terms of paid users in the United States, Spotify has commanding global lead.

Spotify's free service is a key advantage over Apple. Users of Spotify's free service may be more inclined to pay up after seeing the ad-free benefits. Apple has countered by offering their service free for limited time. Apple is also at a disadvantage amongst Android users. Apple Music's Android app is reportedly inferior to its iOS counterpart.

The Netflix of Music

Spotify is not the Netflix (NFLX) of music despite the comparison. Spotify has key advantages that make it more attractive than Netflix. This will enable Spotify to withstand the challenge from intense competition. Netflix is a capital intensive business with a weak moat. Netflix is forced to spend copious amounts of money on content to stay relevant. What is not dissimilar is the competition from tech behemoths. I expect Spotify will charge on while the tech giants eat Netflix's lunch. Understanding these differences will help investors grapple with Spotify's real challenge.

Pieces of entertainment lose relevance over time. Today, it's Avengers Endgame and Game of Thrones. Tomorrow, it will be something else. Now that Game of Thrones is over, AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia will have to go back to work for the next blockbuster. Content businesses mirror the pharmaceutical industry, there's a shelf life for profiting from individual ventures. AbbVie (ABBV), maker of the number one selling drug in the world, trades at less than 10 times forward earnings. The concern is revenue eroding from generic competition. The content business is no different. Companies must continue to go above and beyond to produce something people will watch.

Investors never want to see a passive management team. But, at the same time, the ability for a business to become passive is the definition of competitive advantage. Netflix will always be under pressure for the next hit movie or drama. Netflix funds its search with debt.

Spotify's primary business is streaming content owned by labels. It will not face the same pressures as Netflix. The nature of Spotify's business will enable it to produce original content such as podcasts without the extreme capital expenses that Netflix incurs. Spotify is more like SiriusXM (SIRI) in this regard. SiriusXM was able to renew Howard Stern's contract for 80 million dollars a year. When Stern initially signed with Sirius in 2004, the satellite radio giant was struggling. The company has been quite the turnaround story since. Spotify's large acquisition of Gimlet Media represents the company's podcast ambitions. Original content is a huge positive for Spotify as long as it can keep costs down.

Podcast production is much less capital-intensive than movies or TV shows. While Netflix is losing billions under operations, Spotify generated 344 million of operating cash flow in its last fiscal year. Spotify has a clear structural advantage.

Risks

Spotify's margins are far from spectacular. Gross margins have increased slightly to 26% over the past several years. Gross margins will never be spectacular because of royalty fees. SiriusXM is able to boast almost 80% margins after royalties. Spotify will always be reliant on the big record labels. It won't be able to drastically improve margins. It should be able to reduce operating costs when scaling takes effect and users are locked into their service. Margins could improve if streaming services can leverage their size in royalty negotiations.

Spotify promotional offerings such as family discounts and student discounts have pressured ARPU. Spotify has used cheap offerings to garner users. Spotify will have some pricing power once users are locked into the ecosystem, but raising prices above competitors such as Apple Music would be a mistake at the present time.

With the stated competitive advantages, it's hard to imagine a future without Spotify. It is quite easy to question whether or not Spotify will generate profits that create shareholder value.

Piracy

Spotify's premise for existence is helping to prevent piracy in the music industry. The Guardian reports that a staggering 38% of listeners still illegally download music. Most of the illegal downloads come from YouTube. Also included in the article is the shocking difference between revenue per user between Spotify and YouTube. While Spotify generates $20 per user, YouTube generates less than $1. The IFPI, which represents the record industry, has complained that YouTube is not contributing enough to the industry.

Increased pressure on outlets of potential piracy such as YouTube could improve Spotify's business. Spotify is already offering a high quality service at a low price. Further disruption of pirated content could be Spotify's gain.

Spotify is a valued-added service to the music industry. The days of spending $1 per song on the iTunes Store are over. There have been many complaints from various artists, including Taylor Swift over Spotify's fees. But Spotify has indeed solved a problem. Artists receive nothing from pirated music. Artists should direct their efforts towards enhancing security against music obtained illegally.

Retention

User retention is the ace in the hole for Spotify. Spotify has not disclosed specific retention numbers, but it does state in its form 20-F that,

"We have increased retention over time, as new features have led to increased user engagement and satisfaction."

The quality of services is outstanding. Spotify has truly taking listening to music to nearly the edge of capabilities. Listening to any song at any time is about as good as it gets. There will be room for improving algorithms that help users discover new artists and finding synergies in offering listeners new experiences. As the streaming market matures, Spotify's enormous user base will shield it from competition. Spotify's base provides a strong moat. Listeners who develop playlists and large libraries of songs will be reluctant to switch to other services of similar quality.

Industry Economics

Source: IFPI

Unfortunately, for artists, the music industry has difficult economics. While anti-Spotify sentiment has become subdued to a degree, streaming is responsible for increasing revenue for the recorded music industry. Besides the handful of music superstars, music production is a labor of love. Artists should not expect to earn a living from streaming. It's the nature of the business. There is a large supply of quality artists, and easy ways to listen for cheap. Spotify is not taking revenue away from the industry, it is bringing revenue in that otherwise would not be coming in. The digital revolution that made cheap listening easy is not going to revert.

The music industry as a whole is quite small, with just $51.5 billion in revenue in 2018. With a market cap of $23 billion, Spotify trades at 0.45 times industry sales. Spotify took about 10% of that $51.5 billion in 2018. Running into size constraints could be a real problem for Spotify.

The industry as a whole has returned to growth after years of decline. There is difficulty in seeing the industry as a whole grow significantly. Music has been around since the dawn of humanity. It is not an emerging trend in technology in which we can forecast high compounded annual growth rates. It does appear that streaming has been a major boost to the industry, but that boost can only go so far.

That being said, music streaming services will gain more leverage over record labels as time goes on. Streaming will continue to eat away at outdated methods of listening to music. Spotify's $23 billion valuation is slightly below the $26 billion of SiriusXM. Spotify should easily surpass SiriusXM in terms of sales. Spotify's reliance on others' content will make it harder to capture revenue to the bottom line. With losses expected into the future, it is too difficult to conclude that Spotify is undervalued. To generate a 100% return, owning Spotify at these levels would mean the company would trade equal to one year's sales of the entire music industry. This doesn't seem likely.

Conclusion

Spotify is worth owning if merely taking quality into consideration. Unfortunately, owning quality at the wrong time for the wrong price will not deliver alpha. Analysts do not expect Spotify to turn a profit for the next several years.

When searching for value amongst growth names, it's difficult to take a chance on a money-loser. Modeling the scale of companies with slim profits is much easier than a company struggling to turn a profit. Shorting a quality business like Spotify would be a mistake, but so would owning shares in a business limited by the poor economics of the music industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.