Federal Realty: The Ultimate SWAN REIT For Scary Times Like These

Even the ultimate SWAN REIT is likely to decrease in value, at least for as long as the trade war-related freakout continues.

FRT's management team has been able to deliver the hands down best operational results in the industry, including 4% SS NOI growth over the past 10 years.

Co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

For many investors, these are scary times, with the S&P 500 down about 1.5% as I write this and headed for its fifth consecutive weekly loss, due to mounting trade war fears.

However, as tempting as it might feel right now to sell all your stocks and hide under the bed, historical market data is very clear that such fear-based market timing is the absolute worst thing most investors can do.

According to JPMorgan Asset Management (the fourth-largest asset manager on earth), such panic-based market timing is the primary reason that the average investor’s total returns over the past 20 years were abysmal, lower than any asset class and even below historically mild inflation. 1.9% CAGR total returns over 20 years is a recipe for a poor retirement or never being able to retire at all.

Rather a quality diversified portfolio, consisting of both blue-chip stocks and sufficient bonds/cash equivalents to allow you to meet expenses during market downturns (plus lower volatility to let you sleep at night without panic selling stocks) is the optimal way for most people to protect their life savings during times of peak market fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

Well, when it comes to high-quality REITs, that can provide generous, safe and steadily rising income in all market, economic and interest rate environments, there is arguably no better name to own than Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the only REIT dividend king (51 consecutive years of annual payout hikes).

Let’s see why the bluest of blue-chip REITs (and a level 10 quality SWAN stock on my 11 point quality score) might be just what your diversified dividend portfolio needs during times when Wall Street runs red with fear, and when generous, safe, and steadily rising income is more valuable than ever.

Federal Realty Investment Trust: The Only Dividend King REIT Is The Perfect SWAN Stock For Fearful Markets

Federal Realty, founded in 1962, is one of the world’s oldest REITs (Congress created REITs in 1960) in the world. It’s also led by one of the best management teams, which both I and Morningstar’s Kevin Brown consider “exemplary.”

That management team led by CEO and President Donald Wood has been with FRT for 21 years and CEO for 17. The CFO was poached in 2016 from Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) where he was vice president of acquisitions and brings strong office property development and management expertise.

Similarly, the board of directors is packed with CEOs from diversified REITs who bring great experience in mixed-use properties, meaning combining retail with hotels, offices, and apartments, to create more valuable properties with higher foot traffic, and superior sales per square foot.

(Source: investor presentation)

Meanwhile, its average executive has been with the REIT for 17 years, steeped in its conservative corporate culture, and has more than a quarter century of experience in real estate. That kind of experience and operational prowess is why FRT has crushed not just its shopping center peers, but most REITs and the S&P 500 as well, over the past 15 years.

If you want undeniable proof that FRT’s management knows how to maximize shareholder value, being able to deliver nearly three times the market’s total returns over 15 years is it. And, that’s despite the financial crisis which devastated nearly all REITs and caused all but 13 to cut or suspend their dividends (FRT is one of just eight S&P 500 REITs to avoid that fate).

(Source: investor presentation)

The Great Recession was a true “retail apocalypse” as seen by the devastation of the broader shopping center industry. Yet, even the worst economic calamity since the Great Depression (where GDP fell almost 5%, or double the historical norm since World War II) barely dinged FRT’s cash flow and didn’t come close to threatening its dividend.

That management team has been able to deliver the hands down best operational results in the industry, including 4% SS NOI growth over the past 10 years (the highest of any shopping center REIT) and just a 9% decline in FFO during the Great Recession. That’s compared to 40% to 80% declines for its less well-run peers.

(Source: FRT investor presentation)

It’s also management that’s steeped in a highly conservative corporate culture that’s delivered rising dividends for 51 straight years, including through numerous recessions, the Financial Crisis (when 87% of REITs cut or suspended dividends) and various global crises that sent the stock market into freefall. While its stock price may not be immune from periods of short-term market insanity, FRT’s dividend is bulletproof and can be depended on to pay the bills during retirement.

That’s because Federal Realty owns 105 top quality shopping centers located in thriving coastal markets like LA, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston. These total 24 million square feet leased to 3,000 thriving tenants. The REIT also owns 2,600 apartment buildings.

(Source: investor presentation)

To give you an idea of just how high quality FRT’s assets are, fully 16% of its centers are located in Silicon Valley and 33% are mixed use.

(Source: investor presentation)

And, with 85% of its properties located in America’s 20 largest, most affluent and economically thriving cities, its average center is situated in areas with three times the population density and about 50% greater median household income. Basically, in a sector where “location, location, location” is everything, FRT owns the best locations, hands down.

Which is why it’s been able to attract so many thriving retailers like Home Depot (HD), TJX (TJX), and Ross Stores (ROST).

(Source: earnings supplement)

Federal Realty’s tenant base of 3,000 is highly diversified and packed with thriving tenants with minimal exposure to struggling apparel retailers. Its top 25 tenants represent 31% of rent, and when retailers do get in trouble (like Gap (NYSE:GPS) or Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA)) the REIT’s top quality properties allow it to earn substantially higher rent by replacing them with superior customers.

You can see the quality of the REIT’s properties by its core stats, which are all excellent for their industry.

Lease spreads: 10% (20% on new tenants)

SS NOI: 3.5%

Same Store Occupancy: 94.6%

The 20% lease spreads on new tenants is especially important because it shows FRT has strong pricing power due to the high foot traffic and strong sales per square foot its highly developed mixed-use properties generate.

(Source: earnings supplement)

And, very strong apartment and commercial occupancy (including office properties) show that management isn’t out of its depths in terms of diversifying its cash flow away from traditional retail. That’s not surprising, given that FRT has been building mixed-use properties for more than 20 years and apartments and offices now account for 20% of its revenue.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, as far as rent goes, FRT’s biggest single source is apartment buildings, and no single retail category makes up more than 9% of revenue. 35% of its total rent is from e-commerce sensitive industries (like full price apparel and electronics), but the REIT’s long-term fundamental stats back up that Federal Realty is a master of replacing failed tenants with thriving ones.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the last 20 years, the REIT’s lowest full-year lease spread was 8% and that was at the end of the Great Recession. Its average lease spread has been 16%, almost double that of its peers, a testament to its unbeatable quality property base.

In fact, Federal Realty and Simon Property (SPG), another SWAN REIT, are only two of 24 retail REITs that have managed to deliver annual FFO/share growth every year since 2010. If you want consistent growth and bank vault safe dividends, you need to trust your money to the highest caliber blue chips, which FRT most certainly is.

But Federal Realty isn’t just the safest name in its industry (and arguably in the entire sector) it’s also one of the fastest growing. That’s due to management’s long-term growth plan.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The REIT is working on four projects worth $210 million that are expected to be complete by 2021 and deliver about 7% returns on investment (vs. cost of capital of 3.9%).

And in Q1, management announced Phase I at Santana West, a 360,000 square foot office building that will cost about $260 million and highlights that the REIT’s long-term growth runway is far larger than its modest short-term development backlog might indicate.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, today, the REIT is working on a medium-term backlog of $1.3 billion in projects but has a $3.2 billion “shadow backlog” that it plans to complete over the next 15 years. That list of profitable projects includes a doubling of non-retail commercial space (such as office buildings) and a 60% increase in apartment units.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Analysts expect FRT to grow at 3% to 5% through 2021 and about 5.5% CAGR over the next five years. But that’s baking in a future recession by 2024. Over the long term, management (which has a great track record of delivering on guidance) expects to generate at least 6% long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

Given its total growth back of $4.6 billion worth of development projects and access to a mountain of low-cost capital, I have little concern that Federal Realty won’t be able to match its historical FFO/share growth rate of 6% for many years to come (though not every year, of course).

Which is why despite having a yield that’s hardly tantalizing by REIT standards, Federal Realty is likely to deliver about 10% to 12% long-term total returns to investors brave enough to trust this ultimate SWAN REIT with their money today.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: A Good Buy Today For Patient Investors Who Aren’t Afraid Of Short-Term Volatility

My investing motto is “quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always.” That’s why I never recommend a dividend stock unless I’m confident the dividend is safe in all economic conditions and that yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuation returning to historical average will deliver strong market-beating total returns.

Yield: 3.1% (vs 1.9% S&P 500, 5.3% median REIT’s)

Forward FFO Payout Ratio (management 2019 guidance): 64% (vs 81% sector average)

Simply Safe Dividends Score: 82/100 (very safe)

Sensei Dividend Safety Score 5/5 (very safe)

Sensei Quality Score: 10/11 (SWAN)

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (vs. 5.8 sector average)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 4.2 (vs. 3.4 sector average)

S&P Credit Rating: A-

Average Borrowing Cost: 3.9

FRT’s dividend is puny by REIT standards, but what the ultimate SWAN REIT lacks for in yield, it more than makes up for in safety. Arguably, there's no safer dividend in all of REITdom. That’s courtesy of that balance sheet, which is built like a tank to withstand even the strongest of capital market shocks.

The REIT’s debt is 91% fixed rate debt (no major bonds maturing until 2022), on which it pays an average interest rate of just 3.9%.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The well-staggered maturities on its bonds ensure that Federal Realty isn’t going to run into trouble, even should a future recession prove steeper and longer than most economists expect. That’s because FRT is one of just six REITs in America with an “A” level credit rating from at least two rating agencies (FRT is A- stable from all three). That’s what allows it to borrow at long-term rates that are nearly half its returns on invested capital, and why it’s able to deliver such consistent FFO/share growth.

And, while 6% long-term cash flow/dividend growth doesn’t sound especially impressive, you have to remember that REITs as a sector have grown their dividends by just 3.2% over the past 10 years. This is a naturally slow-growing business, and FRT is growing twice as fast while maintaining a laser-like focus on quality and an ultra-conservative balance sheet.

Long-term Cash Flow/Dividend Growth Expected (management guidance): 6%

Total Return Expected (no valuation change): 9.1% (vs. 9.1% S&P historical return)

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (20% margin of error): 10.1% to 12% CAGR over next five to 10 years (vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500 asset manager expectations)

FRT is likely to deliver market-beating total returns over the next five years, even if you ignore its roughly 9% undervaluation. But valuation always matters, and when you factor that in, FRT looks capable of 11% CAGR total returns over the next five years, or roughly three times the 4% that most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 over that time.

Now, that’s not to say that FRT is the most undervalued REIT or dividend blue-chip you can buy today.

P/FFO: 21.0 (vs. 20-year average 20.8)

P/AFFO: 24.7 (vs. 5-year average 28.1)

Yield: 3.1% (vs. 2.8% 5-year average) = 9% discount to fair value

Morningstar Discount To Fair Value (ultra conservative): 8%

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 9%

Long-Term Valuation Boost: 1% to 1.9% CAGR

It’s still trading at relatively elevated levels by REIT standards, but don’t forget that the best dividend track record in the sector deserves a premium. While there are many ways to value a dividend stock, my personal favorite is an average between dividend yield theory and Morningstar’s highly conservative cash flow/NAV (for REITs) based fair value approximations.

Morningstar is famous for their long-term, pure fundamentals-focused approach and uses some of the most conservative growth assumptions on Wall Street (sometimes below even management guidance). Any blue chip that they call fair value is one you can be confident that you are not likely overpaying for.

Meanwhile, Dividend Yield Theory is the only investing strategy that newsletter publisher/asset manager Investment Quality Trends has been using since 1966, and only on blue-chip dividends stocks. For 53 years, they’ve managed to deliver market-beating returns with about 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, when it comes to 30-year risk-adjusted total returns, IQT’s model is the best of any newsletter in the country. Basically, if you want evidence-based investing strategy, then DYT + blue-chip dividends stocks are about as good as you can get on Wall Street.

Using my average of DYT and Morningstar’s fair value estimate, I estimate FRT is about 9% undervalued today (10% upside to fair value).

Under my blue-chip valuation scale that makes it a buy, even for conservative income investors who are nervous about today’s heightened market volatility and recession risk.

But while FRT is undeniably a SWAN stock from a dividend safety perspective, that doesn’t mean that investors will be immune from potentially sharp share price declines in the short term.

Risks To Consider

I can’t stress this enough; no dividend stock is a bond alternative. Even low volatility REITs are still equities and thus a “risk-asset.” Stocks are the best-performing asset class in history (REITs are the best performing stock sector), but stocks are inherently more volatile than bonds (including cash equivalents like T-bills).

Bonds and cash serve an important role in your portfolio, specifically in lowering volatility and helping you avoid costly mistakes like panic selling when even quality (and deeply undervalued) blue-chips can fall hard. Remember that JPMorgan study that showed that even a 60/40 bond/stock portfolio outperformed the typical market timing happy investor by 150% over 20 years?

Don’t try to achieve the highest possible total returns by owning an all-stock portfolio unless you truly have a Buffett-like temperament that can laugh in the face of 50%-plus market crashes and be “greedy when others are fearful.” Rather construct your portfolio with the proper asset allocation that balances your need for high returns from stocks with the low volatility and countercyclical nature of bonds (over the past 20 years, bonds tend to rise when stocks fall).

That includes during recessions and bear markets when T-bills (cash) remain stable and long-term US Treasuries (risk-free assets) appreciate in value.

While I’m highly confident that FRT’s dividend will remain very safe and growing during a recession/bear market the stock price could easily decline, and by a lot.

13-year median yield range: 2.2% to 6.4%

During the Financial Crisis, REITs fell 70% due to high leverage induced dividend cuts created by frozen credit markets. FRT’s share price did far better, declining a peak of just 55%, slightly better than the 57% plunge in the S&P 500.

But anyone foolish enough to own FRT or any REIT as a bond alternative before the second worst market crash in history struck? Well, they became forced sellers who suffered large permanent losses of capital, thus violating Buffett’s core rules of investing (rule No. 1 never lose money, rule No. 2 never forget rule No. 1).

Now, of course, the next bear market, whenever it strikes, isn’t likely to be as horrific as the last one (despite the constant admonitions of famed permabear John Hussman who has predicted a 60% to 70% market crash every year since 2010).

(Source: Ycharts)

While low volatility Federal Realty is likely to benefit from a flight to quality, it’s still likely to decline during market downturns, just roughly 40% to 50% less than the broader market.

And, in the case of the next recession, should it be coming next year and be caused by a full-blown trade war, then retail REITs might indeed suffer higher than normal declines.

That’s because consumer sentiment, which according to the University of Michigan monthly index hit a 15-year high in April, is likely to take a sharp dip due to the most recent tariffs (the survey was finished before the 25% tariff hike went into effect on May 10). Bank of America’s 28-day rolling average consumer sentiment survey is showing that consumers are potentially getting spooked by the proposition of rising retail prices and tariffs that could hurt corporate profits and thus slow hiring.

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, 68% of US economic growth is based on consumer spending, which has thus far been spared the worst of the trade war because the tariffs that have been enacted thus far have been mostly on intermediate, not consumer-facing goods.

What Final Round Of Tariffs Will Affect

(Source: National Retail Federation)

Should the US make good on its threat to impose 25% tariffs on the rest of China’s imports, that will change and in a big way.

Moody’s Analytics' recent note estimates that a full 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports (10% probability, most like to occur in August/September) would result in:

A 1.8% annual decrease in US GDP growth (so flat to slightly negative growth next year)

3 million job losses by the end of 2020 (so basically zero net job growth and modestly rising unemployment that reduces wage growth)

Bank of America is warning that this low-probability long-tail risk (not likely, but horrible if it happens) would result in a 20% to 30% bear market, and BlackRock agrees, warning its clients to use bonds as a “ballast” for their portfolios.

The good news is that a full-blown trade war is still an unlikely outcome (Moody’s estimates 60% chance of a deal by June), but even if we get a resolution soon Lipper Financial and Yardeni Research are both expecting a 5% to 9.9% market pullback due to fears of what might happen should a deal not be reached.

And the facts on the ground are not great on that regard. CNBC is reporting that China is refusing to schedule further trade talks due to the US’s most recent tactic of embargoing Chinese tech firms from buying parts from US companies (Huawei and most recently Hikvision, a maker of digital security cameras).

Should the status quo remain in effect for much longer, the stock market selloff is likely to continue, with blue-chips and SWANs like FRT likely declining slower than the broader market but still falling.

And, while full tariffs on all Chinese goods aren’t likely to recreate the Great Recession, the media, long enamored of its “retail apocalypse” theme, might very well cause retail REITs like FRT to sell off to irrational levels (though not likely close to March 2009 lows).

Which is why I’m so passionately reminding readers about the need for good risk management, both in terms of diversification but also asset allocation.

No stock is a bond alternative, and all my recommendations are purely meant as long-term investments (there are no guaranteed short-term profits on Wall Street) and only for the equity portion of your portfolio.

Bottom Line: Market Corrections And Freakouts Are When The True Value Of SWAN Stocks Shine

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying the Federal Realty, or any blue-chip dividend stock for that matter, isn’t going to fall during a correction or bear market. Even the ultimate SWAN REIT is likely to decrease in value, at least for as long as the trade war-related freakout continues.

However, if your goal is to trust your hard-earned money to a quality management team, that’s proven it can deliver safe and growing dividends no matter what the economy, market or interest rates are doing, then dividend king Federal Realty Investment Trust is arguably as close to a “must own” REIT as you can get.

Its top quality properties, battle-tested during the Great Recession, are a great source of stable cash flow to support this rock-solid safe dividend. The fortress balance sheet that gives it one of the few A credit ratings in the sector ensures access to a mountain of low-cost capital, in both good economic times and bad.

And management’s long-term plan to expertly allocate capital to improving its top quality property base is likely to keep this REIT’s core fundamentals (like occupancy, lease spreads, and SS NOI growth) at the top of its industry for the foreseeable future.

With management guiding for 6% long-term cash flow and dividend growth, I consider it a good buy under the Buffett rule that “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Note: We upgraded FRT from a HOLD to a BUY (with a pullback).

While I can’t promise you that Federal Realty might not soon become a “wonderful company trading at a wonderful price” rest assured that if safe and growing income in all market and economic conditions is what you crave, you can’t do much better than with Federal Realty, the ultimate SWAN REIT for scary times like these.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.