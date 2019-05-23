ChemoCentryx And Aurinia In Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis: Strength In Numbers

Due to the complexity and heterogeneity of FSGS, it is likely that more than one therapeutic agents including CCX140 may be needed to provide clinically effective benefits to FSGS patients.

Mechanistically, CCX140 is proposed to improve podocyte health and subsequent kidney function. Clinically, injury/loss of the visceral epithelial cells, podocytes, is associated with the initiation and progression of FSGS.

Market Assessment

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is a clinical-stage small market cap ($683M) biopharma developing innovative therapeutics predominantly for kidney diseases. Its scientific forte is chemokine biology. This is not surprising since Thomas Schall, PhD, the founder of ChemoCentryx, is a pioneer of chemokine biology and a world-leading expert on chemokine-based therapeutics. The potential clinical benefits of chemokine-based therapeutics are being progressively revealed in other disease states including NASH and HIV.

CCX140 is an orally bioavailable, potent, selective, small molecule CCR2 antagonist that inhibits CCR2 and blocks MCP-1-dependent monocyte activation and chemotaxis. CCR2 is overexpressed in the glomerular podocytes.

Mechanistically, CCX140 is proposed to improve podocyte health and subsequent kidney function. Podocytes wrap around capillaries of the glomerulus in the kidney and play an important role in normal glomerular structure and function. Therefore, podocytes are the key organizer of glomerular development and maintenance.

Glomeruli are filtering units that work like strainers when blood moves through them. They let waste and extra water pass into the nephrons to make urine. At the same time, they hold back the protein and blood that your body needs.

FSGS is an orphan, debilitating, chronic glomerular disease with a histologic pattern of injury characterized by scarring (sclerosis) in scattered regions of the kidney, typically limited to one part of the glomerulus and to a minority of glomeruli (less than 50% of all glomeruli affected) in the affected region. Podocyte loss or injury has been linked to the pathogenesis of FSGS. The podocyte depletion hypothesis has been used to explain the development of FSGS as schematized in Fig. 1.

Fig.1: The podocyte depletion hypothesis in FSGS.

The podocyte depletion hypothesis states:

whatever the initial insult to the glomerulus, the outcome depends on whether or not the normal mature podocytes are depleted. On the one hand, if as a result of glomerular injury podocytes are not depleted, then the glomerulus has the capacity to remodel and recover essentially normal structure and function. But, if significant podocyte depletion occurs, then the glomerulus (or that part of the glomerulus) will not recover its normal structure and function and when progressive podocyte depletion is allowed to occur over time, then this will be associated with progressive glomerulosclerosis leading to progressive loss of renal function culminating in end-stage renal disease.

CCX140 And Nephrotic Syndrome

The NIDDK/NIH describes nephrotic syndrome (NS):

damaged glomeruli may cause protein to leak into the urine (albuminuria/proteinuria) and/or interfere with the clearance of waste products by the kidney, so they begin to build up in the blood. In normal blood, protein (albumin) acts like a sponge, drawing extra fluid from the body into the bloodstream, where it remains until the kidneys remove it. But when protein (albumin) leaks into the urine, the blood loses its capacity to absorb extra fluid from the body. Fluid can accumulate outside the circulatory system in the face, hands, feet, or ankles and cause swelling (edema), low blood albumin protein levels, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension collectively called NS.

Systemic diseases including diabetes or lupus can trigger NS and are called secondary causes of NS. The early symptoms of FSGS are similar to NS conditions and the only way to differentiate FSGS from other NS conditions is to perform a biopsy to confirm the presence of glomerular scarring if the tissue is taken from the affected section of the kidney.

CCX140 inhibition of CCR2 was associated with renoprotective benefits in the presence of current standard of care in patients with type 2 diabetes and nephropathy (i.e. Diabetic Nephropathy; DN). DN is a form of glomerular disease that clinically exhibits NS symptoms that consistently overlap with FSGS.

ChemoCentryx further substantiated the pathogenic role of CCR2 in pre-clinical murine FSGS models by demonstrating that CCR2 blockade correlated with rapid and sustained decrease in proteinuria and improved histological changes, including increased podocyte density.

LUMINA Clinical Trials

The clinical benefits of CCR2 blockade by CCX140 is currently being assessed in two Phase 2 clinical trials, LIMUNA-1 and LUMINA-2.

LUMINA-1 focuses on patients with primary FSGS. The only way to differentiate FSGS from other NS conditions is to perform renal biopsy to confirm the presence of glomerular scarring if the tissue is taken from the affected section of the kidney.

LUMINA-2 focuses on FSGS patients (biopsy-proven) with Nephrotic Syndrome. NS is symptomatically typified by proteinuria, edema (swelling), increased blood pressure, low blood protein, and high cholesterol.

Both trials are for an initial 12 weeks with primary endpoint of changes from baseline in urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) used a provisional registration endpoint. Data readouts are in 2020.

Aurinia

Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) is a clinical-stage small cap ($606M) biopharma that is developing Voclosporin as therapeutics for Lupus nephritis and FSGS. Voclosporin is a structural analog of the calcineurin inhibitor, cyclosporin A, that has been pharmacologically altered to exert a more potent and greater immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory effects over cyclosporin A. Its reduced toxicity and enhanced metabolic stability have been attributed to its structural alterations that reduce variability in plasma concentration.

Why is Voclosporin an improved calcineurin inhibitor being evaluated for clinical efficacy in patients with FSGS in a Phase 2 trial? The reason is that calcineurin inhibitors, cyclosporin and tacrolimus, are mainstays of FSGS therapy for both steroid-sensitive individuals who cannot tolerate continued steroid therapy and steroid-resistant FSGS. Cyclosporin was shown superior to placebo in steroid-resistant FSGS, with the primary outcome of complete or partial response occurring in 70% with cyclosporin versus 4% with placebo.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 58.14% with 128 institutional holders accounting for 33,747,171 total shares. Top 2 holders are FMR LLC and Blackrock Inc. Analysts from 6 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $22. At the end of Q1/2019, ChemoCentryx had cash and marketable securities of $234M. It estimates a cash burn of $75M to $85M in 2019.

FSGS has an addressable market of 60,000 patients in USA with the high orphan drug pricing status. ChemoCentryx believes that it can capture a sizeable share of that market. ChemoCentryx has multiple shots on goal with multiple catalytic events expected in the 12 months that should keep ChemoCentryx on the radar. Obviously, the main catalytic event is the Phase 3 data readout in Q4/2019 for avacopan in ANCA-associated Vasculitis.

Epilogue

FSGS comprises a complex set of syndromes, most with multiple causes. Therefore, it is possible that two or more therapeutic options may be needed to clinically manage FSGS due to its heterogeneity. Patients may be treated by combined or sequential therapies according to prevalent clinical-pathogenetic phenotypes to attain maximum therapeutic gain. For this reason, the dissimilar/different but important pharmacological targets and mechanisms associated with CCX140 and Voclosporin make for a positive forecast.

The full-length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have a similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full-length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full-length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe to the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.