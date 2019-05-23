HCP, Inc.: Maybe It's Not A Dividend Aristocrat, But It's Sure Set Up Like One

HCP, Inc. may have lost its dividend status; however, the company is growing well and has strong finances.

HCP, Inc. (HCP) is a $15 billion company with a dividend yield of almost 5%. The company was a dividend aristocrat until issues with HCR ManorCare, its largest tenant at the time, led to it spinning off risky components into QCP (Quality Care Properties). QCP was subsequently acquired by Welltower (NYSE:WELL) (making Welltower the largest healthcare REIT).

Left in the dust, a dividend aristocrat no more, was HCP. Forgotten by investors, the company isn't a dividend aristocrat anymore. However, maybe it is. As we'll see through this article, it's in a growing industry, with significant potential and strong financial strength that makes it a good investment.

HCP Wikipedia

HCP, Inc. Overview

HCP, Inc. is a REIT that focuses on the healthcare industry.

HCP Overview - HCP Investor Presentation

Despite the dividend cut, the company still offers a fairly respectable dividend of close to 5%. The company has an investment-grade credit rating with a $22 billion enterprise value ($15 billion is the market cap). The company's massive portfolio has almost 30 million sq. feet of office space spread across an astounding 734 different buildings.

Through all of this, the company has built more than 25 thousand senior housing. All of this together enable the company to operate in a world with a rapidly aging population.

Number of Older Americans - Urban

The above graph shows how quickly the U.S. population is aging. From 2020 to 2040, the number of 85+-year old people is expected to double, while the number of people aged 65-84 is expected to grow by 50%. It's important to note here that 85+-year old people are significantly more likely to require a senior home or housing as compared to people who are just 65.

U.S. Healthcare Markets - HCP Investor Presentation

At the same time, HCP has a small stake in the overall healthcare markets. There is $1.1 trillion of healthcare real estate in the United States, and HCP just owns 2% of that. That means that there is significant room for the company to expand in the United States alone, regardless of whether the overall market expands.

As can be seen, there is significant potential in a growing industry for HCP.

HCP Portfolio Growth

HCP has been focused on improving its portfolio while taking advantage of "premier properties". These "premier properties" are properties that are incredibly popular and should see the properties increase in value going forward.

HCP Top Assets - HCP Investor Presentation

This discusses HCP's "premier" portfolio. It includes 3 major assets in San Francisco, one of the most valuable real estate markets in the country. This portfolio provides $300 million worth of net operating income and should continue to generate long-term cash flow for HCP going forward.

For an idea of the value of this portfolio, the company purchased the Discovery Portfolio for $445 million. This shows the value of this portfolio of assets. At the same time, HCP has been spending heavily on growing its long-term portfolio.

This shows how the company's portfolio is composed of both premium assets and growth.

HCP Acquisitions - HCP Investor Presentation

Above are some of HCP's recent acquisitions. These are young properties, with room to expand the occupancy rate, especially for the Discovery acquisition. The portfolio has a fairly respectable CAP rate and should continue to grow going forward. For the Discovery project, the company is spending money to expand this.

Going forward, HCP should expand, see the value of its existing real estate increase, and earn money.

HCP New Assets - HCP Investor Presentation

This shows the company's significant portfolio that should be coming online soon. There are some important things to note here. First, the company has a number of projects coming online, it has more than $300 million of projects coming online in the remainder of the year alone. It also has more than $350 million of projects coming online in 1Q 2020.

These projects should all together cost $1.34 billion (although only $750 million is remaining). From all of this, the company expects to generate net operating income of $100 million. At the same time, the company expects a stable yield in the 7-8% range, which is well below the company's cost of capital and its debt. This helps to show the continued number of opportunities in the market.

HCP Development Pipeline - HCP Investor Presentation

It's important to note here that not only is the company earning capital from these projects, but it is also generating value for shareholders. The company's current development projects over the next 2 years are expected to generate $1-1.5/share in value creation for shareholders alone. This value generation over two years is the same as a 50% increase on the company's dividends.

The fact that the company has already leased a significant amount of these assets shows that the cash flow from these, which the company has predicted, should actually happen.

Another important thing to note is that the company has been working on building up its "land bank". Its "land bank" represents land assets it owns in prime development areas. The company plans to build some significant projects in this area going forward. The company has estimated the value of these projects at more than $700 million.

Lastly, the company's highest area of potential revenue growth is improving its existing portfolio. The company estimates there is roughly $50-100 million of opportunity here, so not a staggering amount. However, the company expects 9-12% returns from these opportunities, which should mean several million dollars in annual cash flow.

Overall, as we can see, the company is rapidly executing on its portfolio, which has significant opportunity.

HCP Balance Sheet

On top of the overall market growth and the company's strong portfolio growth, let's discuss the company's balance sheet.

HCP Balance Sheet - HCP Investor Presentation

The company has an investment-grade balance sheet with minimal near-term maturities and a low overall cost of debt. The company is focused on fixed rate unsecured borrowings, with a low average cost of debt. The company has an incredibly high-quality portfolio, and since then, it has managed to make its asset base much more diversified.

Overall, the company has an incredibly strong adjusted fixed covered interest charge coverage and a strong net debt to EBITDA ratio. Another important thing to take into account is the company's credit facility and equity raise, meaning the company has almost $2.3 billion available. The company's remaining projects, which will generate significant income, are worth $1 billion.

Overall, this means the company has significant room left to expand and the financial strength to expand long term.

HCP Debt - HCP Investor Presentation

This shows the company's maturity timeline. As can be seen, the company's leftover credit facility can cover all maturities until 2022. The company would be able to easily push back any later maturities should it desire. At the same time, the company's debt is fairly limited in relation to the company's overall market cap and its ability to raise capital.

As can be seen, HCP isn't a dividend aristocrat; however, it's financial strength is like it still is. Through all of this, the company will be able to comfortably cover its dividend and return to growing it going forward. All of this can help to highlight how HCP is a good investment.

Conclusion

HCP is no longer a dividend aristocrat. However, the company has an incredibly strong financial position and has a focus on its dividend. The company has a significant amount of capital left in its credit facility. Going forward, this incredibly strong financial position should enable the company to continue to increase its dividend going forward.

On top of this, HCP operates in a growing market. The number of older people is expected to increase dramatically, which means there will be significant demand for the company's services. The company has a number of projects coming online over the next few years, along with incremental improvements to its existing assets. This should lead to strong growth going forward.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.