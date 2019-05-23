Harvest Health & Recreation: Many Risks, But Not Expensive At 20.4x Sales

The CEO and directors of the company own approximately 68% of the total voting power. It is worrying. They will control the Board of Directors, which could be non-independent.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) is acquiring new businesses at a fast pace. Through this strategy, the company is reporting 105% y/y revenue growth and 635% y/y asset growth. Besides, it is trading at an EV/Forward Revenue ratio of 20.4x. It is not expensive as compared to peers, which sell at 24-90x forward sales. Though there are several risks, institutions should follow this name. It seems poised to become a significant player in the industry.

Business

Founded in Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation received its first license in 2012. As of today, the company claims to have the largest market share in the state of Arizona, and it is acquiring new licenses in other states.

The company offers a wide range of products, including indica, extracts, pre-rolls, and edibles. It is impossible to review every single product. However, I will show some of the prices and cannabis products offered in the store located in Avondale, Arizona. In the image below, investors can also see a photo of the store:

As shown in the image below, Harvest Health & Recreation expects to have more than 100 dispensaries in 14 states by 2020. With this target in mind and the acquisition strategy executed in 2018, the company appears to be poised to grow at a fast pace in 2019 and 2020.

Take a look at the list of dispensaries run by Harvest Health & Recreation. Besides, notice that the company has pending applications and plans expansion into Illinois, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Harvest Health & Recreation also plans to cultivate more than 0.813 million square feet of indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse cannabis. The company’s vertical approach is quite smart. Notice that owning both retail stores and growing facilities will permit the company to push prices down. It should help Harvest Health compete with other operators.

Assets And Acquisitions

In 2018, like other cannabis operators, Harvest Health & Recreation had a massive increase in the total amount of assets. As of December 31, 2018, the company reported $478 million, 635% more than that in 2017.

The amount of cash increased quite a bit, from $1 million in 2017 to $191.8 million in 2018. Besides, the amount of inventory increased by 1,676% amounting to $23.17 million, and biological assets also increased from $4.4 million to $6.7 million.

What investors should study is the amount of goodwill and intangible assets. In 2018, goodwill approximated to $69.4 million, 14% of the total amount of assets. Additionally, intangible assets comprised of 23% of the total amount of assets. In 2018, Harvest Health & Recreation decided to grow through the acquisition of other operators. It is a smart move. The strategy will most likely permit the company to grow at a fast pace. With that, investors need to study the acquisitions. Keep in mind that accountants don’t value intangible assets that easily.

A list of assets is shown below:

In November 2018, Harvest Health & Recreation acquired San Felasco Nurseries, Inc. for $86 million. The most appealing of this acquisition is the medical marijuana treatment center bought, which permits the company to operate up to 25 dispensaries in the State of Florida. The company acquired $86 million with $51.4 million being licenses. Goodwill approximated to $35.1 million. The image below offers further information on this transaction:

Harvest Health & Recreation also acquired CBx Enterprises LLC for $47.9 million. The acquisition permitted the company to acquire an adult-use cannabis operation with a facility in Denver, Colorado. In this case, technology was valued at $17.7 million, and goodwill amounted to $29 million. See below more details on the matter:

In July 2017, the company acquired several entities from Exit 21 LLC for $34 million paid solely through the issuance of equity. Goodwill, in this case, approximated to $4.6 million, and dispensary and cultivation licenses approximated to $27.5 million. See the table below for further information on the transaction.

Harvest Health & Recreation is not signing deals with a large amount of goodwill. Goodwill reported was 40%, 61%, and 13% of the total amount of assets acquired. The goodwill and intangibles registered don’t appear more significant than that reported by other cannabis operators. It is beneficial. Keep in mind that accountants could impair intangible assets in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation.

The investors needing additional information on the intangible assets should take a look at the table below. Licenses and permits comprise of 81% of the total amount of intangible assets. Licenses are precious. Notice that the cannabis industry is very immature, and the amount of licenses in the market is not high.

Liabilities

In my opinion, the list of liabilities is not worrying as the asset/liability ratio approximates to 4.8x. Besides, the amount of debt is minimal, with notes payable of $19 million. See below more details on the liabilities:

Revenue Growth

The company’s revenue growth is also impressive. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the revenue was equal to $46.9 million, 105% more than that in 2017. Notice that the company acquired several businesses in 2018, which pushed the revenue line up. If the company does not buy new companies in 2019, Harvest Health may not have the same revenue growth. The gross profit margin is massive, 57%. The image below offers further information on this matter:

The company reported CFO of -$16 million and $0.9 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. With the purchase of property worth $11.4 million, the 2018 FCF was equal to -$27.5 million.

Investors should understand that the company is increasing its capacity. It will most likely purchase properties in the future, which may not permit to report positive FCF. With this in mind, investors will need to look at revenue growth. Most likely, the share price will be driven by increases in revenue, not by FCF growth.

The top of the cash flow statement is shown below:

Convertible Securities And Share Count

The company has 1.32 million warrants outstanding, 9.9 million stock options, and 283 million voting shares. Considering these figures, I get a total number of 294 million. The images below offer further details on the expiration date of the warrants and the stock options:

As shown in the table below, the company has 2 million Super Voting Shares and 2.17 million Multiple Voting Shares. Super Voting Shares are entitled to 200 votes in respect of each Super Voting Share held. Besides, Multiple Voting Share carries the right to 100 votes per share.

The CEO and directors of the company own approximately 68% of the total voting power. It is worrying. They will control the Board of Directors, which could be non-independent. As a result, directors could take decisions to benefit themselves, which could harm the interests of minority shareholders. The lines below offer further information on this matter:

“As of March 31, 2019, Steve White, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the company, and Jason Vedadi, the Executive Chairman and a director of the company, exercise approximately 68% of the voting power in respect of the company’s outstanding shares as a result of their ownership of Multiple Voting Shares and Super Voting Shares of the Company. As a result, Mr. White and Mr. Vedadi (the “Founders”), and potentially either one of them alone, have the ability to control the outcome of matters submitted to the company’s shareholders for approval, including the election and removal of directors and any arrangement, sale of all or substantially all of the assets, fundamental change or change of business of the Company” Source: 10-k

Valuation And Risks

At $7.55, with 294 million shares, $191 million in cash, and debt of $19 million, the enterprise value approximates to $2.04 billion. In 2018, the company reported revenue of $46.9 million, 105% more than that in 2017. Considering these numbers, forward revenue of $100 million appears reasonable. The company trades at 20.4x forward sales.

There are other competitors like Tilray (TLRY), Cronos (OTC:CRON), Aphria (OTC:APHA), and Aurora (OTC:ACB) trading at more than 24x forward sales. With this in mind, the company could trade at more than 20.4x forward revenue. Notice that the amount of revenue and gross profit margin of competitors are not much more significant than that of Harvest Health. The images below offer further information on the matter:

With that, market participants should understand well that the EV/Forward Sales ratio of the cannabis industry is quite high. The industry is growing at a fast pace, so the current valuation makes sense. With that, notice that a decline in the revenue growth could lead to a massive decline in the EV/Forward Sales ratio. In this particular case, the losses can be significant.

Conclusion

Exhibiting revenue growth of 105% y/y and targeting 100 dispensaries in 14 states by 2020, Harvest Health & Recreation will attract the attention of institutional investors. The company is acquiring other businesses, which permits obtaining new licenses very rapidly. Besides, the company trades at 20.4x forward sales. The fact that other large operators are selling at 24x-90x forward sales appears beneficial. If revenue growth continues at the same level, Harvest Health & Recreation could trade a bit higher than 24x.

With that, there are certain risks. Firstly, the CEO and several directors own more than 68% of the total amount of voting power. As a result, shareholders are not that protected. The Board of Directors may not be independent. If the management does not perform and there is a takeover attempt, it may be difficult to change the control of Harvest Health.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.