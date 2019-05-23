Turquoise Hill Is Closer To Being An Investment, But Is Still A Bet On Copper And Gold

My valuation models based on free cash flows to shareholders including debt servicing and repayments show that TRQ is getting closer to become a good long-term investment.

There are 4 issues plaguing the stock; taxes, a mine plan change, the power plant to be built and possible government joint agreement changes.

However, given the quality of the Oyu Tolgoi mine, future expected low cost production and gold hedge, TRQ should deserve a premium.

TRQ's stock is down more than 70% from its 5-year high but my net present value estimation is still below the current market capitalization.

The last time I wrote about Turquoise Hill (TRQ) was more than 3 years ago. As I am a value investor my conclusion was straightforward;

TRQ is a play on copper

Many things can go wrong

The investment isn't justified at low copper prices

Unfortunately for TRQ investors, the risks materialized and higher copper prices didn't suffice to protect the stock price.

However, the market capitalization is slowly but surely getting closer to what could be a fair investment valuation for TRQ where the higher copper price option, gold hedge and 100-year future potential development could be bought for free. My estimation of the present value for shareholders of TRQ's future cash flow is at $1.8 billion. If there is more trade war turmoil, markets start to fear a hard landing for China, all copper related investments will inevitably decline. This could make TRQ and excellent long term investment for those who are brave enough to buy when others are fearful.

Even if the asset looks great, copper might be the metal of the century given the electrification towards the world is going, there is still the reality that is plaguing TRQ in the form of:

A new mine plan in the making

The unknown costs of the power plant to be built

The Mongolian government changing their agreement

The uncertainty related to past and future tax contributions

If you wish to know more about my reasoning, please enjoy the video.

Content and time stamps:

0:00 Current situation

3:17 Company Overview

5:44 Oyu Tolgoi Technical report

4 Issues plaguing TRQ:

8:18 build own power plant

9:13 Tax issue - $150 million added

9:33 Ore body stability

9:50 New agreement with government

11:13 Financials

11:50 Valuation model

14:27 Long term copper/gold play

15:38 Investing in copper

Video:

