J.C. Penney: Extreme Risk

The risk profile of J.C. Penney (JCP) has deteriorated considerably this week after the department store chain reported its third consecutive quarter of declining comparable same-store sales, a drop in revenues, and continued net losses. In light of growing downside risks, J.C. Penney does not have an attractive risk/reward, despite a low valuation.

First Quarter Earnings Review

J.C. Penney released a disappointing set of financials for its first fiscal quarter this week.

The department store chain said that its total net sales declined 5.6 percent year over year to $2.44 billion. The drop in sales is a continuation of J.C. Penney's 2018 sales trend: In 2018, J.C. Penney's total net sales dropped 7.1 percent to $11.66 billion on the back of intense competition in the sector and weak customer traffic.

Importantly, J.C. Penney's comparable same-store sales once again dropped last quarter, and not just by a small amount: Q1-2019 comps decreased 5.5 percent, which was the third consecutive quarter of comparable same-store sales declines. Comps are used by investors to evaluate the sales growth of existing stores excluding the potentially distorting effect of new openings and store closures.

In Q4-2018, J.C. Penney's comparable same-store sales dropped 4.0 percent while comps in Q3-2018 declined 4.5 percent. The comp trajectory is not encouraging and points to deep problems at the retailer in terms of product assortment and inventory management.

J.C. Penney once again reported a net loss for the first quarter: Total Q1-2019 net losses totaled $154 million, or $0.48/share, which compares to a net loss of $78 million, or $0.25/share in the year ago quarter.

J.C. Penney also reported negative free cash flow for the first quarter of 2019, highlighting the department store's challenge to run its stores profitably.

Source: J.C. Penney

What makes matters worse is that J.C. Penney's department store business ails at a time when the U.S. economy is in great shape. U.S. GDP grew at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent in the first quarter, smashing analyst expectations. With record-low unemployment and strong confidence in the U.S. economy, it is troubling that J.C. Penney continues to be plagued by declining comparable same-store sales, net losses, and negative free cash flow. A U.S. recession, paired with a cyclical decrease in consumer spending, therefore, poses significant risks for J.C. Penney.

Valuation

J.C. Penney sells for a really low P/S multiple. While J.C. Penney's P/S multiple is a lot lower than the sales multiples of Macy's (M) or Kohl's (KSS), the risk/reward ratio remains unattractive, especially with concerns over slowing economic growth weighing on J.C. Penney.

Data by YCharts

Downside Catalysts

The risk/reward is tilted to the downside, in my opinion, considering that J.C. Penney fails to produce positive comp growth. What could make matters even worse, though, would be a U.S. recession, which could be triggered by the trade war between the United States and China. A decrease in consumer spending would be a major negative catalyst for J.C. Penney and its shares.

Your Takeaway

J.C. Penney does not make a convincing value proposition at all right now, and investors buying the shares are accepting a great deal of risk here, especially if the U.S. economy heads for a slump and customers are more careful with their money. J.C. Penney has not yet managed to stop the bleeding in terms of comps, and losses continue to pile up. Despite a low valuation, J.C. Penney is not a "Buy" right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.