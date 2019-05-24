NetApp: This Storage Dinosaur Is Starting To Bleed

If there's one sector that's been punished above all others in the recent China turmoil, it's memory and storage hardware. Though no company has been spared from painful declines, investors need to sift through those companies that have the potential for a rebound and those whose prices have finally caught up with declining fundamentals. In this latter bucket is NetApp (NTAP), one of the leading providers of storage hardware that has seen massive declines in its legacy portfolio while struggling to catch up to industry leaders in newer offerings like flash and hyperconverged infrastructure.

NetApp confirmed its weakening fundamentals in its Q4 earnings report, which caused shares to tumble approximately 10% in after-hours trading:

Data by YCharts

In my view, it's a good time to ditch shares of this storage dinosaur. Even NetApp's CEO, George Kurian, confessed to weakening trends in the business during his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call, noting that the company's progress on strategic initiatives like flash had been "matched by execution issues in the fourth quarter."

Kurian went on to note:

Along with FX headwinds, these issues resulted in revenue coming at the low end of our guidance range. This is not how I'm used to showing up, and we’re taking concrete actions to quickly address the issue. Our opportunity is large and growing, but we need to do more to capture it."

One of the reasons that has kept many investors in this stock is its rich yield. Concurrently with earnings, NetApp has declared a $0.48 dividend - if we annualize this payout, we get a forward yield of just under ~3%. NetApp's dividend, however, is far from safe. With operating margins shrinking and revenues projected to be more or less flat next year, it wouldn't be surprising to see cash flows tank in FY20. We want NetApp to re-invest into the business to drive growth initiatives - but increasingly it seems as if NetApp is stuck as a legacy technology provider with few opportunities to re-invigorate its revenue stream.

I wrote a recent bullish article on Pure Storage, which I believe to be the far superior storage play. Shares of Pure Storage lost 20% on its most recent earnings report (more than twice the magnitude of NetApp's fall). Far more importantly, Pure Storage's greater focus on flash and cloud-native storage has blessed the company with 28% y/y revenue growth. While investors are still concerned about deceleration in recent quarters, I'd much rather bank on the growing company than on the one whose revenues are in decline.

To put it simply, investors are far better off avoiding NetApp and investing in storage companies like Pure Storage with better growth prospects. NetApp's profit margins are at risk if its legacy hardware revenues continue to slide, and investors will be left holding an empty bag in a once-dominant Silicon Valley titan.

The growth issue

By far the most problematic data point coming out of NetApp's fourth-quarter release was its weakening revenue growth, as well as its dour forecast for the coming year. Here's a look at the earnings summary below:Figure 1. NetApp 4Q19 results Source: NetApp 4Q19 earnings supplement

As seen in the table above, revenues sank -3% y/y to $1.59 billion, marking the first time NetApp's revenue growth turned negative. Wall Street, on the other hand, had predicted revenues of $1.64 billion, or flat y/y. When we disaggregate NetApp's revenues down into its components, we note that the company's product revenues from "mature" products declined -19% y/y to $226 million, while "strategic" flash and cloud products only grew 4% y/y - unable to make up for the loss of legacy business. Consistent with the slowdown in product revenues, hardware maintenance revenues slipped as well.

Figure 2. NetApp 4Q19 revenue breakdown Source: NetApp 4Q19 earnings supplement

CEO George Kurian listed three factors (key points highlighted) as weighing on this quarter's revenue disappointment on the Q4 earnings call:

Our execution challenges manifested in three areas. First, we were inconsistent in our go-to-market execution. We are addressing this by improving our focus and coverage. We have efforts underway to shift investments to market and customer segments with higher return on investment. We enabled our European distributors to lead in smaller countries where they are better positioned for success, so that we could focus our resources against the largest markets [...] Second, we did not execute well on renewals in Q4. However, the asset count in our installed base is growing and we are making the necessary organizational and process changes to improve our execution. Finally, our OEM business has been a periodic headwind to our overall business. OEM while still a relatively small part of our revenue was down significantly in Q4. We do not expect it to recover and are resetting our expectations. OEM will be materially lower in fiscal year 2020 and will create a slight headwind to growth in the first three quarters of the year."

To put it into a nutshell: NetApp's existing sales force failed to close enough new business and renewal deals, while the OEM channel has entered into a permanent state of decline. Consistent with the weakness it saw this quarter, NetApp's FY2020 forecast is predicting only low single-digit revenue growth, with its Q1-only guidance of $1.315-$1.465 billion in revenues sharply missing Wall Street's consensus of $1.480 billion:

Figure 3. NetApp guidance Source: NetApp Q4 press release

Margin pressures to follow

It goes without saying that revenue declines don't exist in a vacuum - there's a spillover effect into margins and profitability, which at the moment is the only positive factor separating NetApp from smaller, less profitable competitors like Pure Storage.

This quarter alone, despite a 190bps gain in pro forma gross margins, NetApp's operating margins declined by 100bps largely due to decreased sales and marketing efficiency. It's worth noting as well that NetApp's 65.2% pro forma gross margin this quarter represents a three-point deficiency to Pure Storage's gross margins at 68.1%. Not only is Pure Storage overpowering NetApp on growth, but it's striking richer margins as well.

Figure 4. NetApp operating margin trends Source: NetApp 4Q19 earnings supplement

NetApp's pro forma EPS of $1.22 in Q4 missed Wall Street's mark of $1.26, representing a three-point miss. Even worse, NetApp saw free cash flows decline -19% y/y to $364 million, capping off a year in which FCF margins dipped by 350bps and FCF itself sank -12% y/y.

Figure 5. NetApp FCF Source: NetApp 4Q19 earnings supplement

These FCF results give us even weaker confidence in NetApp's ability to support its dividend. With roughly 270 million shares outstanding, NetApp's annualized $1.92 dividend represents ~$500 million in annual dividend obligations - which, if FCF continues to slide next year, could consume more than half of NetApp's cash flows.

Nor do we expect margins to improve next year. Kurian has noted that in an effort to rectify this quarter's slowing sales, NetApp intends to bolster its sales force:

We are also increasing the number of sales resources dedicated to acquiring new enterprise accounts to broaden our customer reach. We are making trade-off decisions within the bounds of our financial models and to improve our ability to execute in our targeted growth areas. These investments take time to pay off, but we expect to see their benefits over the course of fiscal 2020."

These new sales hires will take time to ramp, and there's no guarantee that they will be successful in winning new clients. In the near term, margins and FCF are likely to see continued pressure.

How should investors react?

Despite the glaring weaknesses in NetApp's business, the stock is still up 12% year-to-date, more or less on par with the broader S&P 500. In my view, it's a good time for investors to lock in gains and stay on the sidelines until the share price drops further. NetApp's issues have no near-term fixes: in order for the company to improve its renewal rates and win new business, it has to succeed in ramping an expanded sales force - which will also cost the company's margins. In the meantime, flash competitors like Pure Storage continue to grow larger and put pressure on NetApp.

NetApp is a big gamble with little upside. Continue to avoid this name and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.