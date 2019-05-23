ManTech - Adding Private Equity Skills To Its Board

So this move could be about operational improvement using the private equity playbook - or it could be preparing for a new owner.

We initiated on ManTech last month, and speculated that it could be of interest to private equity buyers upon the retirement of the founder-Chairman.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

In our initiating coverage report on ManTech we noted that a key risk was the retirement of the 82-year old founder-Chairman - we said that could bring downside in the form of business disruption, and upside in the form of a change of ownership - we also said that ManTech would be an ideal target for a private equity firm. You can see our note here.

Today's Developments

MANT filed a series of documents with the SEC today, to the effect that:

1. They added a new board member, Mr. Peter B. LaMontagne. LaMontagne was previously a two-time CEO of private equity backed federal services companies. The largest was Novetta Solutions, owned by Arlington Capital Partners and used as a rollup vehicle in the sector, prior to its sale to Carlyle Group in 2015. LaMontagne was CEO during the sale and for two years thereafter.

2. They awarded a total of 24,000 shares to six directors including the new director LaMontagne. They were awarded to the directors free of charge and at today's closing price of 61.09 would be worth $1.47m. Each director was awarded 4k shares, worth $244k.

What To Conclude?

Successful private equity-backed CEOs can be great board members. They can help a public company apply elements of the private equity playbook, without actually having to go private. So it might be that this change is all about operational improvements at ManTech under the current management team and shareholders.

Or it could be that ManTech is preparing for its next phase of growth, which could be in private equity hands. Certainly another reason to bring on board a director with LaMontagne's background is to have someone around who understands how to deal with the barbarians at the gate ... maybe someone who is in fact trusted by the barbarians themselves.

LaMontagne's previous backer Carlyle Group is a longtime investor in government services companies and would be a perfect fit as a potential future owner of ManTech.

It has the money, the experience, and the federal credentials.

So we don't know whether this move is about operational improvements, or about preparing to sell the company. But we see it as a potentially positive move for shareholders either way. The key risk of this type of appointment is usually whether the relationship between the founder (who in the case of MANT is the controlling shareholder) and the hired-gun PE guy. It can go wrong if both think they are the boss and that the other guy doesn't know what he is doing. This happens surprisingly often. If however both pull in the same direction, the company and its shareholders can really benefit.

We will be watching this situation evolve and will report back as and when.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 23 May 2019

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.