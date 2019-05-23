Noble Corp. Is Oversold In The Short Term

The company's finances are far from perfect, and the debt exceeds fleet value, but it's too early to call bankruptcy.

The price action in offshore drilling stocks in recent days is a pure panic, and a look at fundamentals is warranted. I have already expressed my view that Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) was punished severely after merger without a fundamental reason, and now, I turn to Noble Corp. (NE) which, just like other stocks in the space, had a terrible May:

Technically, it’s hard to call Noble Corp. undervalued despite the low price. Bassoe Offshore values its fleet at $3.2-3.6 billion, and that includes about $100 million for drillship Noble Bully I, which is one of the primary scrapping candidates in the world’s drillship fleet. At the same time, the debt is $3.85 billion, and the cash position has materially decreased to $187 million at the end of the first quarter. So, if you are looking for some classical value investment, Noble Corp. (and, indeed, the whole offshore drilling space) is not the place to search for an entry. However, things are not that straightforward as they appear to be when looking at the company’s depressed stock price chart.

While the offshore drilling recovery is not proceeding as fast as optimistic observers envisioned, it’s going in the right way. For example, the number of working drillships increased from 57 in December 2018 to 66 in May 2019. That number is still below what’s needed for a material increase in dayrates, but the trend is finally in the right direction. Meanwhile, the market is simply throwing in the towel on the industry. The situation is obviously challenging, but I think it’s too early to make the final call.

The biggest problem of the industry is debt, and Noble Corp. is no exception:

Source: Noble Corp. Q1 10-Q report

The company has recently decreased 2024 maturities significantly, thanks to a tender offer. Not surprisingly, 2020, 2021, and 2022 notes were not popular for the tender as Noble Corp. has a credit facility which matures in January 2023, which will be used to pay for these maturities, a total of $163 million, as well as the $300 million outstanding under the 2015 credit facility. This means that the company has liquidity runway until the beginning of 2023 or three and a half years from now. A lot can change in this time, both to the good or to the bad, and it’s too early to call Noble Corp. bankrupt as the stock price action might suggest.

Noble Corp. fleet can be called “well positioned”. In current market environment, it means that it is busy but not making much money if any: Noble Corp.’s operating cash flow was a negative $31 million in the first quarter.

This year, the company has drillship Noble Sam Croft and semi-sub Noble Paul Romano available on the floater side. Other rigs are busy through the end of the year, and Sam Croft also has a material chance to stay busy until the beginning of 2020 in case the customer exercises options. Noble Paul Romano is warm stacked, and Noble Corp. expressed optimism on its perspectives during the most recent earnings call. On the jack-up front, Noble Hans Deul and Noble Mick O’Brien will become available later this year. Hans Deul has options. Put simply, the company is almost fully booked for now.

Since the credit facility matures in 2023, negotiations about the new one (and the debt in 2024-2026) should start no later than in mid-2022. By that time, Noble Corp. would have been through two or even three “waves” of re-contracting, each likely bringing better dayrates compared to the previous one. I’m not saying that Noble Corp. will surely reach the cash flow production required to service debt without using credit facilities by 2022-2023, but it has two or three chances to capture such dayrates – and 3.5 years, that’s a lot in the modern world.

So, here’s what I’m currently thinking about Noble Corp.: this is one of the weakest drillers (as I have always been saying) and not a bargain by classical terms, but calls on bankruptcy are premature. Current price action reflects market sentiment rather than today's market fundamentals. Just like with other offshore drilling stocks, there is no reason to fight the tape, but I’m growing increasingly short-term bullish on Noble Corp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NE, ESV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.