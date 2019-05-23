Exact Sciences: Fantastic Revenue Growth, But It Operates At A Loss

The stock has rallied 50% this year and could rally more due to the increasing demand for its Cologuard test.

The company has produced exceptionally high revenue growth, but it has been operating at a loss.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has plenty of revenue growth potential, but the analysts are expecting more earnings losses. Due to its earnings losses, the stock is at risk of a significant correction if investors lose interest in the company. I think the stock would be better suited to active investors and traders rather than to buy and hold investors.

Financials

Exact Sciences has shown incredible revenue growth over the last decade, but the company operates at a loss with more losses expected for 2020.

The balance shows that the company operates with moderate debt levels. The long-term debt is currently $688 million representing 45% of its total asset value. The company's total liabilities represent 55% of its total asset value.

Exact Sciences operates with ample working capital (with a current ratio of 2.3) meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

Exact Sciences' forecast earnings are for losses through to 2020 (at both the net income level and operational level) which means the forward PE is not applicable as it's negative. Also, the company booked a loss for the 2018 fiscal year. The company's book value is 15.8x which seems expensive.

Exact Sciences has a history of unbelievable revenue growth with its revenue increasing an average of 209% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Exact Sciences' revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

Exact Sciences data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows Exact Sciences' revenue has shown exceptional growth over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. Unfortunately, the company operates at a loss having booked a loss every year over the last decade. The company doesn't make a profit even at the operational level. The analysts are expecting more losses going forward.

Business Plans

Exact Sciences operates in an industry that is undeniably the most important one - cancer detection. The company's flagship product is Cologuard which is an FDA approved test for the early detection of colorectal cancers.

The company estimates there are 87 million average risk Americans between the ages of 15 and 85, which represents a significant portion of the American population. Exact Sciences plans to increase the number of average risk people using Cologuard, with the company's Chairman and CEO, Kevin Conroy, stating in their latest earnings call:

Our long-term goal of capturing at least 40% of the colon cancer screening market.

In order to reach their goal, Exact Sciences entered into a promotional agreement with Pfizer (PFE) to utilize their marketing expertise for the promotion of Cologuard. Under the agreement, Exact Sciences will manufacture the test kits and perform the laboratory tests on the samples; while Pfizer will share the marketing expenses and take a share of the gross profits.

I think that using Pfizer as a marketing tool is a good idea as Pfizer is well known for its pharmaceutical products. Also, I think people feel more secure when a test kit is associated with a corporate image like Pfizer, as it's something people know.

Both male and female are at risk of colorectal cancers and management at Exact Sciences are seeing a marked increase in the tests performed, with the CEO stating:

We're seeing a positive impact from Pfizer's January launch of Cologuard.

The effectiveness of using Pfizer as a marketing tool is measured in the number of tests performed. In the first quarter of 2019, the number of Cologuard tests performed increased by 79% over the first quarter of 2018. That's a substantial increase, but this also means there's a substantial increase in the number of test kits that need to be manufactured and also a substantial increase in resources needed to conduct these tests.

Management has allowed for the increased demand, with the company's CEO stating:

As our sales and marketing efforts grow Cologuard demand, we're investing in our infrastructure to ensure we can efficiently support that growth.

The increased demand has also increased the company's operating expenses. While Exact Sciences' revenue increased 80% for the first quarter of 2019 over the same quarter a year ago, its net income losses increased from $39 million to $83 million. Unfortunately, increasing sales volume also leads to higher operating costs.

I think that Exact Sciences' revenue will continue to grow along with the growth of Cologuard tests performed, but management will need to work on improving the company's operating efficiency. No matter how much a company grows, it needs to receive more in revenue than what it cost to obtain that revenue. At present, the company is expanding rapidly, but this will mellow out at some stage, and hopefully, the company will operate at a profit at some time in the future.

Valuation

Obviously, PE can't be used as a valuation tool. Even management avoided any discussion around its profitability. The book value is 15.8x and its price-to-sales ratio is 23x which are very high. However, a company's value is also tied to its growth.

Consider two companies with the same earnings but one grows its earnings at 20% per year and the other has no growth. Obviously, the growth company is worth more.

Using this principle of growth, one can argue that two companies with earnings losses but one generates revenue growth while the other doesn't, the company with revenue growth is worth more.

To arrive at a crude valuation (to at least give an idea of whether Exact Sciences is cheap or expensive based on its growth), I'll use the price-to-sales/growth ratio. This is like the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) but uses revenue instead of earnings.

Keep in mind that this is a crude valuation. Analysts are expecting Exact Sciences' revenue to increase by around 40% heading into 2020. The company's price-to-sales ratio is 23x which gives a price-to-sales/growth ratio of 0.6.

Now, a lot of growth companies have a price-to-sales/growth ratio around 0.1 to 0.4 (which is around a tenth of the typical PEG ratios for growth stocks).

This implies that Exact Sciences is on the expensive side. When buying the stock, investors are paying for the company's future earnings potential. At present, we won't know what the stock is really worth and would have to wait until it makes a profit. Until then, its value is just speculation.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Exact Sciences chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Exact Sciences' stock price has traded higher. After a significant pullback in 2015, the stock has rallied to peak at $105 this year. The stock has pulled back slightly but is still up 50% this year.

In the short term, the stock has rallied strongly but could rally some more. The stock rallied up 300% in 2017 and even rallied 110% from its low to its high in 2018. Adding 110% to the current rally that started at $56 late last year would give a short-term target of $118, which could be reached within a year.

For a long-term investment, I think that the stock is risky as it operates at a loss. At the moment, the stock is producing extremely high revenue growth which is making it a market darling. However, experience has shown me that when market darlings disappoint the market, the stock price gets hammered.

Conclusion

Exact Sciences' main product is Cologuard which is an FDA approved test for the early detection of colorectal cancers. The company has experienced phenomenal revenue growth over the years, but unfortunately, it has been operating at a loss.

Exact Sciences has partnered with Pfizer to utilize their marketing expertise to promote Cologuard and the latest results show a significant increase in the number of tests performed. While the analysts' are expecting Exact Sciences' revenue to increase, they are also expecting more losses going forward.

The stock has rallied strongly and is up 50% this year. As the company operates at a loss, the PE can't be used as a valuation tool. Based on its price-to-sales ratio and its book value, the stock appears to be expensive. I think that the stock has plenty of growth potential, but due to the earnings losses, I think the stock would better suit active investors and traders rather than buy and hold investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.