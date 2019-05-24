Double-Down On ZAGG

Investment Thesis Overview

About two months ago, I submitted a bullish investment thesis for ZAGG (ticker: ZAGG). Since that report, ZAGG’s stock price has been under constant pressure, as highlighted by significant share price weakness following its 1Q19 earnings results. After a thorough review of its filings, everything reported and relevant to the original investment thesis should have been expected. Based on this pullback, it seems the market is projecting current results forward. However, this has created an even more attractive opportunity than before, as Q1 weakness is likely transitory and management remains confident in its full-year guidance.

The following investment report will provide details surrounding ZAGG’s Q1 results, an update of its FY 2019 outlook, and a discussion of its intrinsic value which concludes with significant upside potential. ZAGG is down 65% from its 52-week high and 25% since my previous recommendation. Investors that remain highly convicted in this stock should strongly consider adding to their position at such a depressed level.

Data by YCharts

1Q19 Results

Before assessing specific details from ZAGG’s 1Q19 results, it seems worthwhile to review Chris Ahern’s comments that accompanied the report. The CEO of ZAGG stated, “our first quarter results were consistent with our expectations and reflect several factors that have shifted a greater portion of our annual sales and earnings growth to later in the year. Most notably, sales from our three recent acquisitions – Gear4, HALO and BRAVEN – are heavily back half-weighted, which put pressure on first quarter profitability as we carried additional expenses without the full top-line benefit…At the same time, our core business was impacted by tough year-over-year comparisons for our wireless charging category along with domestic retailer requests for early deliveries ahead of a potential tariff increase that pulled some sales out of the first quarter of 2019 into the fourth quarter of 2018.” This commentary should help explain why Q1 results were likely an anomaly and should not necessarily reflect expectations for 2019 and beyond.

HALO acquisition details:

ZAGG reported that the net acquisition price for HALO was ~38.5mm, which is less than the $43mm expectation that was reported at year-end. Revenue for this segment totaled $1.27mm during 1Q19. However, management continues to reiterate that HALO’s full-year sales are dominated during the 2nd half of the year, especially with its QVC distribution partnership. From the 1Q19 earnings conference call, management stated, “We're walking towards not only multiple HALO features on QVC during the back half of 2019, but also growth in that channel with our other core brands.” This new distribution channel for ZAGG’s products is an encouraging catalyst for investors.

Income statement weakness

ZAGG’s Q1 revenue was the one bright outcome stemming from Q1 results, as it reported $78.8mm vs. the Street estimate of $78mm. From that top-line release, it gets a big ugly. Gross margins contracted materially to 30%, which is 500bps lower from 4Q18 and 300bps lower from 1Q18. Management blames the contraction in gross margins from a higher mix of its curved glass screen protection products (lower gross margins than flat glass screen protection products) and a decrease in sales from wireless charging products. Operating expenses jumped substantially due to the immediate expensing of the HALO segment (ie. marketing, SG&A, and certain acquisition costs). Furthermore, management expects Q2 results to be light, as well, which likely contributed to further stock price weakness.

Balance sheet deterioration

The balance sheet deteriorated quite drastically Q-o-Q, though much of it stems from assuming HALO’s accounts. Inventories and intangible assets account for a larger portion of total assets than typically reported. Its line of credit increased significantly, as ZAGG used the proceeds to pay for HALO. However, based on prior acquisitions, management typically pays this debt off quickly from operational cash flow. Finally, certain working capital metrics (such as inventory turnover and days sales outstanding) worsened Q-o-Q, but management again attributed this weakness to recent acquisitions and expects these figures to normalize by year-end. Even though the balance sheet has deteriorated a bit since the end of 2018, shareholder equity remained flat Q-o-Q, which is quite encouraging.

Segment data

There were a few noteworthy data points stemming from its various segments that are worth highlighting. Some concerning metrics include revenue contribution from its screen protection segment materially increased Y-o-Y, while market share of portable power decreased materially, as did market share of battery cases. Though a bit discouraging, variability Q-o-Q should be expected; however, investors should keep a keen eye on these metrics throughout the remainder of 2019. A few positive metrics from Q1 results include website sales materially increased Y-o-Y, as did international sales, the concentration of accounts receivable decreased Q-o-Q while the customer concentration of sales decreased significantly Y-o-Y. Again, these metrics will vary from one quarter to another, but continued strength in such figures will positively propel investor returns.

New litigation

On page 23 of its 1Q19 10-Q, ZAGG highlighted two new litigation cases related to its mophie segment. Both complaints allege that mophie “systematically and routinely mischaracterizes the mAh ratings of the batteries in its products.” Representatives from the mophie segment deny the allegations and intend to “vigorously” defend the lawsuit. It is too early to quantify the repercussions (if any) from this litigation, so investors should continue to monitor this situation moving forward.

Tariffs

Management previously disclosed potential ramifications from U.S – China trade skirmishes and subsequent tariffs; however, nothing concrete was disclosed from Q1 results. Continued share price weakness after 1Q19 results could partially be attributed to the increase in tariffs that occurred thereafter. Though an indefinite concern, this should not cause the cost of equity to increase materially.

As highlighted above, ZAGG reported 1Q19 results that were quite discouraging. However, most of the weakness should have been expected, based on guidance and the anticipation of the HALO acquisition. There are a few things that are worth keeping an eye on moving forward, but nothing remotely justifiable that comes from a 15% pullback since its earnings release.

FY 2019 Outlook

Even though 1H19 results will be light, the outlook for full year results remains the same. Management is confident that ZAGG is on track to report ~$620mm of revenue in 2019, which is a 15% increase from FY 2018. This was highlighted during the Q1 conference call, as management stated, “…this aligns the Gear4 sales with second half OEM device launches and HALO sales with their traditional third and fourth quarter sales on QVC. For BRAVEN, we're planning a fall launch of their new products into the market. Our best estimate at this time is that approximately 30% of annual sales will fall in the first half with approximately 70% in the second half.” Even the Street barely shifted its year-end estimates for 2019 revenue, as the average projection slightly decreased from $618mm to $615mm post Q1 earnings.

Management also reaffirmed that gross margins should expand back to typical levels in the mid-30s, while SG&A should be ~26% of sales (down substantially from 40% as of Q1). As highlighted, expectations for FY 2019 remain strong, and weakness from 1Q19 results should be viewed as a short-term anomaly.

Valuation

As previously calculated in the prior report, EBT (excluding unusual items) margins average ~8% over the past few years, which equates to $48mm based on $600mm of revenue for FY 2019. Management guided for an effective tax rate to be 25%. Therefore, normalized net income (excluding unusual items such as acquisition costs) is expected to be $36mm - or $1.24 EPS calculated on 29mm shares. Based on its current share price of $6.50, ZAGG is trading at a 5.2x P/E multiple to 2019 normalized earnings, which is extremely undervalued. The cost of equity could be raised a bit due to increased uncertainty surrounding a few new items previously discussed, such as litigation and tariff effects. Relying heavily on 2H19 results to justify full year estimates should discount the trading multiple, as well. However, a conservative P/E multiple of 10x would still suggest ~100% upside. Though relying on such exaggerate multiple expansion is unwise, it is quite clear that significant investor returns are attainable should ZAGG report FY 2019 results anywhere close to its guidance (and Street estimates).

Another valuation metric that can be considered useful is ZAGG’s EV / fwd EBITDA multiple. Based on an EBITDA margin of ~12%, 2019 EBITDA should be expected to total ~$75mm. With an enterprise value of approximately $285mm, ZAGG currently trades at an EV / fwd EBITDA multiple of 3.8x. Again, this is severely low considering the historic growth profile and future potential of ZAGG’s profits. No matter how it is dissected, it is quite clear that the market significantly underestimates ZAGG’s FY 2019 results.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The primary risks previously discussed in the prior article remain intact. These include distributor concentration, competition, and the ultimate integration of its acquisitions. The disclosure of recent litigation should also be added as an additional risk, at least until its financial impact on ZAGG’s bottom-line becomes clearer.

Conclusion

There is no escaping the fact that Q1 results were rough and should cause a bit of unease towards full-year earnings. However, essentially everything that was reported should have been expected. Therefore, the market seems to be focusing too much on the short-term and underestimating ZAGG’s full-year potential (and beyond). The “double-down” recommendation is based on this high conviction, and generally refers to doubling the original investment allocation pre-Q1 earnings. Each investor should allocate based on their own investment plans, but highly convicted investors should strongly consider adding to their ZAGG position because of this attractive valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information presented is based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable.