Pfizer Has Limited Downside

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) remains a core part of our portfolio for various reasons. The most significant reason is that shares have been consolidating for the best part of 10 months now. The majority of investors want their stocks to rally aggressively. However, astute long-term income derived investors prefer quality stocks, which could be out of favor at the time or simply consolidating. The reason for this is that compounding takes place much faster within a portfolio when the respective investor can buy extra shares aggressively either through the use of extra capital or by reinvesting the dividend proceeds in order to accumulate more stock.

Pfizer presently pays out a dividend yield of 3.55%. The firm reported its first quarter numbers on the 30th of April last. Both earnings and revenues came in ahead of expectation, which was encouraging, and 2019 profit guidance has increased. With respect to the dividend, some large changes in working capital adversely affected operating cash flow in the first quarter. Free cash flow for the first 3 months of the year came in at a low $1.08 billion as a consequence. Therefore, this is a trend we will be monitoring going forward.

In saying this, Pfizer has been able to generate significant free cash flows over the past number of years. This key metric is essential for the development of new drugs in this industry. As we have consistently stated, success in this industry many times comes down to a numbers game. At present, we believe Pfizer established drugs, along with its expansive pipeline, puts the firm on a solid footing going forward.

We believe any possible fundamental that could change the paradigm here has already been reflected in the price. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's take a look at the charts beginning with the 10-year monthly.

It will be interesting to see whether Pfizer will be able to buck the downward trend (we currently are witnessing in the S&P). The S&P 500, for example, looks like it is dropping down into an intermediate low. However, Pfizer is actually up over the past 30 days (6%+). The long-term chart shows exactly what is happening. As we can see from the bullish trend-line, this support level now has at least 4 points of contact since early 2009, Remember the more points of contact, the more meaningful the support line becomes. At the end of last month, shares dropped below $40 a share, but support remained intact. Therefore, if more declines are to come in US equity markets, we do not foresee PFE following stocks down.

On the weekly chart, we can see that shares have been caught in a congested area or rectangle for the best part of 8 months now. The interesting thing about these patterns is that they usually are continuation patterns, and again traders and investors should take note of how close the bottom trend-line is to the price at present. This again demonstrates the limited downside we see in Pfizer at present.

On the daily chart (which is confirmed on the weekly chart), we can see that volume is diverging from price. We use volume as a predictive indicator of where we feel price is going. The On Balance Volume indicator, for example, makes it easy to follow the volume trend. The numbers are not important with this indicator but rather the direction of the trend itself. For example, the daily chart shows that there is no indication of a loss of upside pressure despite the fact that the share price has been falling over the past months. When volume fails to move in the same direction as price for a sustained period of time, then a possible trend reversal lies in wait.

To sum up, there is nothing in Pfizer's charts at present which would make us alter our stance on our long position. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.