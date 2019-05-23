Crash Coming? Market-Makers Never Got The Memo!

Perhaps they start the crash rumors to fatten up the opportunities constantly made available to them in the derivatives markets where they buy their hedge-insurance.

Yet they continue to hedge-protect their firm’s capital (necessarily put at risk to provide “market liquidity” in volume block trades) as though “it ain’t coming”.

You’d think the folks who “earn” enough to retire after <5 years would be on top of such important things.

What are “they” thinking?

The derivatives markets (futures, options, swaps, etc.) transact in legal contracts which have clearly-presented time limits to their enforceable lives – not like stocks and ETF shares. Those limits make it easier to frame bets on what might happen between “then” and now.

Some of those contracts extend out many months, although most of the trade traffic is in the “next & near” expiration limits. Here is what the ones on SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the DJ Industrials ETF (DIA), and the 30 stocks making up the DIA are currently showing the Market-Makers [MMs] near expectations to be.

Figure 1

Intersections of these Reward (green horizontal scale) expected prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk (red vertical scale) exposures are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Right now Figure 1’s visual trade-offs between Reward and Risk at location [16] appear to favor both Microsoft (MSFT) and United Health Group (UNH), and for the more cautious and less demanding, McDonald’s (MCD) at location [14]. Market-index ETFs are at locations of [4] for the DIA and [17] for SPY.

Note that there are no issues among these above the diagonal dotted line where issues with more downside price-change prospects than upside ones live.

The MMs’ essential roles in helping investment organizations reshape multi-billion-dollar portfolios give them insights into price-moving buy&sell actions not available elsewhere. They’re like an omniscient “dealer” at a “poker table” which has brillion-dollar a day antes, one who knows what cards each player holds, and how they intend to play them.

Their roles require them to put their firms’ “skin in the game” to keep it honest. But they can and always do buy hedging “insurance” to stay safe. Those price-change protections tell just how far market quotes are likely to go, but have a profit-reducing cost, so the implications are realistic.

Besides, daily actions leave a trail of historic price actions telling where and when the forecasts are on the mark or not. Those decades-long daily actuarial records are a means of gauging the likely reliability of each new forecast. Figure 2 lays out the experiences of prior forecasts like those of today for each of the 30 DJ stocks – and of the SPY and DIA ETFs.

Figure 2

In this table the MMs’ price range forecasts are in columns [B] to [C], with the then current market quote [D] splitting those ranges into upside [E] and downside prospects. The % proportion (of the whole range) to the downside is told by [G], the Range Index [RI].

How well the MMs’ current-day forecasts (as prior same RI-level experiences) have guided investors in the past 5 years is what occupies the rest of Figure 2. Of particular interest are what % proportion of those priors [L] were profitable [H], by what net profit payoffs [ I ] and how long the holding periods [J] took to produce the CAGR [K] annual rates.

These CAGRs relate only to the time periods where the [L] sample prior RI forecasts were involved, not to some long, indiscriminate buy&hold multi-year trend. Differences between what these Active Investing strategy reward outcomes can (and do) provide and the reward-costly outcomes of Passive-strategy Investments are what are of keen interest to those retirement-aiming investors who have been mauled by mutual funds and other buy&hold strategists. Time, once spent, can never be recovered. Use it or lose it.

For we pathologically-quantitative investors, columns [O] to [Q] use the Win Odds of [H] and its complement (100 – H) to weight [ I ] and [F] column contents to get a refined (?) net tradeoff %. That Net figure, treated by [J] is converted into basis points per day (bp/day) numbers in [R].

There the ranked “speed of net rewards” may be of use to those hard pressed by oncoming (retirement?) financial demands. Those who are well self-provided for and are comfortable need not be concerned with these columns.

What MMs see in the near future

Figures 1 and 2 include the market-averages ETFs of SPY and DIA. Neither, in comparison to “lurking, concealed-boogeyman” market threats seem to be much of a threat in the low-haze near few months time horizon of comfort to market professionals.

Figures 3 and 4 show how their weekly appraisals of what may be coming have trended over the past 2 years. Being human, even the MMs sometimes get surprised. But recoveries can come quickly.

Figure 3

Figure 4

DIA, the Dow Jones ETF is clearly the more nervous of the two market ETFs. It has far less diversification effect from 30 stocks compared to 500, and a different index averaging process, in addition.

But the DIA’s Win Odds at 92 profitable past experiences out of every 100 from prior forecasts like the present don’t leave much room for the boogeyman under the bed. And worst-case prior forecast price decline experiences (Drawdown Exposure) of -4% to -5% hardly seem like much to worry about.

In contrast several specific DJ stocks, like MSFT and UNH appear to the MMs to offer rather good prospects.

Conclusion

Still, the electronic media and market “gurus”, as philosopher “Wallet” Kelly noted, will continue to “skeeter, skeeterin’s their business.

