Tile Shop Holdings: A Disappointing Q1 2019 Leads To Cheap Shares

Tile Shop's financial situation remains healthy as it is profitable with only a modest amount of debt and should be able to easily cover its dividend.

Its share price appears to be pricing in some continued sales declines, and it should have some upside to near $6 if it can at least stabilise sales.

Some of Tile Shop's problems were caused by systems issues that it is working to resolve.

This poor performance came against an easy Q1 2018 and it indicated that traffic was still weak entering Q2 2019.

Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) struggled through Q1 2019 with sales results that were well below expectations. Some of the miss was due to temporary issues, but there are significant questions about whether Tile Shop can deliver sustained growth going forward. This has resulted in Tile Shop's share price falling to quite low levels and it should have some upside if it can at least stabilise sales levels. Tile Shop remains profitable and should be able to easily cover its $0.20 per share dividend.

Sales Growth Falters

Tile Shop reported -4.2% comparable store sales in Q1 2019, which was very disappointing given that it expected positive low-single digits comps for Q1 2019 as of mid-February.

This also came against a relatively weak Q1 2018 (with -6.8% comps in that quarter after discontinuing advertised price promotions in December 2017) and makes Tile Shop's three-year stacked comps around -6.3%.

Tile Shop's weak Q1 2019 performance was a sharp reversal of recent trends, which showed improving comps during the last few quarters (although Q4 2018 came against an easy comp due to the partial effect of the discontinued advertised price promotions on Q4 2017's results).

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Comps -6.8% -1.8% 2.1% 5.0% -4.2%

Systems Issues

The challenge with looking at Tile Shop as an investment is figuring out how much of the weak Q1 2019 sales performance was due to temporary issues. Tile Shop went live with its new ERP system on January 1st and notes that it had issues with its POS system functionality right after that. It fixed most of the initial issues in January, but then ran into system speed and performance issues later on in the quarter that resulted in customer checkout times doubling at times, frustrating pro customers and reducing their visit frequency.

Tile Shop also noted that retail customers were also dissatisfied by the systems issues, resulting in its Net Promoter Scores dropping in January, before starting to rebound.

Tile Shop estimated that one-third of its Q1 2019 traffic decline was due to its new systems, while poor weather accounted for another one-third of the traffic decline. It also spent around $1 million less on traditional media advertising in Q1 2019 and is considering spending that money later in 2019.

Updated 2019 Outlook

I've lowered my outlook for Tile Shop's comparable store sales growth to 0% in 2019. This would result in it generating approximately $363 million in net sales during 2019. To get to 0% comps on the full year, Tile Shop would need to average around +1.4% during the last three quarters of 2019. This growth will probably be weighted to the back half of the year since Tile Shop noted that traffic was still weak entering Q2 2019, and it was also still fixing some systems issues.

Tile Shop's gross margins may end up at 70% on the year as it was quite strong at 71.2% during Q1 2019. This results in an estimate that Tile Shop can generate around $48 million in adjusted EBITDA during 2019, which is around a 13.2% adjusted EBITDA margin.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $363 Gross Margin $254 Adjusted SG&A $235 Depreciation $29 Adjusted EBITDA $48

With capital expenditures expected to be around $25 million in 2019 and interest costs around $3 million, this result would still allow Tile Shop to cover its $0.20 per share dividend and have around $9 million left over (without any working capital changes). This could be used to fund part of Tile Shop's $15 million share repurchase program.

Notes On Valuation

Tile Shop has an enterprise value of approximately $275 million with its price at $4.52 per share. This works out to a quite low valuation multiple of around 5.7x EBITDA. Tile Shop should probably trade for closer to a 7x multiple if it can at least demonstrate that it can stabilise comps, which would put its value at around $5.70 per share.

Despite its problems, Tile Shop is still profitable and able to cover its $0.20 per share dividend (for a 4.4% yield), while maintaining a reasonable level of leverage (net debt at around 0.9x EBITDA).

Conclusion

There is no question that Tile Shop's results in Q1 2019 were quite weak, with it putting up negative comps versus a relatively easy comparison in Q1 2018. The weak results were partially attributable to temporary factors such as weather and systems issues, but its earnings call commentary also indicates that it was still experiencing weak traffic in Q2 2019. Thus, it seems reasonable to believe that Tile Shop may not grow comps in 2019.

Tile Shop's share price incorporates a significant expectation of continued bad news though, so it probably has upside to around $6 if it can demonstrate that its results won't deteriorate further. The company is still in decent shape overall and provides a solid yield through its dividend at its current share price.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.