Ross Stores: Solid Quarter, Stock Still Worth Consideration

If the after-hours bearishness persists into Friday, a window of opportunity may open up for those looking to buy ROST at an attractive price.

Skepticism may be justified by a slowdown in growth or even profit-taking, but I do not see reasons to worry about the business fundamentals.

Despite lingering challenges in ladies apparel, something that the management team clearly warned about after the holiday season, Ross Stores (ROST) managed to deliver yet another solid set of results.

Both revenues and earnings exceeded consensus by a narrow margin, while the EPS guidance for the year was increased by five cents at the mid-point of the range. Yet, the stock pulled back by as much as 3% in after-hours trading without too much justification, other than possibly:

a slowdown in comps that should have been largely expected, as the retailer laps a strong first half of 2018; "back-end loaded" earnings improvement, evidenced by below-consensus EPS outlook for 2Q19 despite the guidance bump for the full year; or even profit-taking, following the 14% YTD gains against a retail sector (XRT) that has remained flat so far in 2019.

Credit: Retail Wire

Comps of 2% landed at the high end of management's guidance, suggesting that the store chain managed to offset expected weakness in ladies apparel well. Not much was offered in the press release or earnings call to explain how successfully Ross has been addressing this particular weak spot or how long the turnaround might take, which may have led to some fear-selling in post-earnings trading.

I was impressed and encouraged to see merchandise margin rise YOY, despite the fears over trade wars. Total company op margin did not improve, however, as freight and personnel costs continued to pressure profitability. The margin compression caused by these key drivers has been expected, and this quarter's dip was in line with the recent trends. In addition, Ross continues to show opex efficiency, since SG&A as a percentage of revenues at 14.7% remains one of the best in the industry - TJX Companies' (TJX), for example, was 18.3% in 1Q19, while Kohl's (KSS) was a much higher 31.2%.

See summarized P&L below. The numbers are not adjusted for two cents worth of timing benefit in 1Q19, driven primarily by packaway-related expenses. If normalized for it, EPS would have still topped consensus by a penny and risen by a more modest 2% YOY.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

On the stock

About six months ago, I made an argument in favor of owning ROST for a handful of reasons. First, the management team had been doing a good job at topping conservative estimates, navigating through a period of tough comps well. Second, the stock's earnings multiple had pulled back against those of peers TJX and Burlington (BURL), suggesting good value relative to the space. And, at a higher level, shares have proven resilient during periods of macroeconomic deterioration (e.g. substantially better returns vs. the S&P 500 during the Great Recession), making them an interesting portfolio diversification tool.

I don't believe much has changed regarding company or stock fundamentals to make me less supportive of an investment in this name.

Data by YCharts

To be fair, following the 18% stock price rush following the publishing of my most recent article, ROST looks a bit more expensive than it did half a year ago (see chart above). But if the after-hours bearishness persists into the Friday session, another window of opportunity might open up for those looking to buy ROST at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.