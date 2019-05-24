Bayer: Pessimism Is Opportunity

We expect the total liability from the legal cases to be lower than what is priced in the stock as damages are expected to be substantially reduced over a lengthy appellate process.

Bayer’s stock price reaches a seven-year low on the aftershock of the ruling, losing c. 40% of its value since the Monsanto acquisition.

Despite the widely held expectations of Bayer (BAYZF/ OTCPK:BAYRY) losing its third Roundup case, the markets seem to have been taken by surprise by the size of the damages awarded.

As Bayer’s stock price is reaching its lowest in seven years, there might be an opportunity for investors to take advantage of the overreaction of the markets as the overall litigation is expected to be reduced substantially over the appellate process. Nevertheless, significant risks prevail as there have been 13,400 cases disclosed so far, and we acknowledge the massive legal overhang.

However, with the stock already down to multi-year lows, we think the turnaround potential here is massive. In the meantime, investors are also buying into a major capital return story - the current ~5% dividend yield should further increase and be supplemented by buybacks as Bayer divests its non-core business segments (Animal Health, Consumer and its 60% stake in Currenta).

Line of Roundup cases

The current case has been the third in the row of court rulings against Bayer AG over allegations that its widely used weed killer Roundup causes NHL (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma). The plaintiffs were awarded compensatory damages in the amount of USD 55mn and punitive damages in the amount of USD 2bn as the jury found that Monsanto’s product has been ‘defectively designed’ and Bayer/Monsanto failed to communicate the herbicide’s cancer risk.

Optimism over a reduction in damages

As the US Supreme Court ruled excessive damages unconstitutional in the State Farm case in 2003 (punitive damages shall be topped at a single digit multiple of compensatory damages awarded), we expect final damages awarded to be much lower than the initial verdicts.

Damages in the previous two cases have also been significantly lower than the most recent ruling – c. USD 78mn for Johnson (reduced from USD 289mn) and c. USD 80mn for Hardeman. As history suggests, the most likely scenario for Bayer is a settlement of further cases – however, we need to keep in mind that there have been only 3 trials until today (with 13,400 cases disclosed already and an expected number of c. 15,000 overall), all in California – i.e., it is still too early to judge the potential scale and effect of any potential settlement.

We believe that the appointment of Ken Feinberg as a mediator to lead settlement negotiations is a positive development for Bayer as Mr. Feinberg has a proven track record of managing some of the most high-profile settlement cases.

Sentiment overcharged?

We see that the expected consequences of the line of trials have been priced in the equity, which appears to be an overreaction on the side of the markets due to the unexpectedly high damages awarded in the most recent case.

We also note the elevated net dividend yield (~5% currently), which could increase further going forward as Bayer begins its divestment plans. Remaining proceeds could also fund buybacks to compensate for EBITDA dilution effects that might arise from the divestment and deleveraging process.

We believe that doubts about the current pipeline of the German pharma company are unfounded and expect to see positive corrections in the stock price as the portfolio develops. We also consider the current divestment efforts of the company to get rid of non-core businesses like Dr. Scholl's as strong positive signs.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Even in a conservative scenario with Xarelto’s patent expiring and poor R&D, the fundamentals of the stock’s performance seem strong pointing to a pro-forma 12% increase in earnings CAGR until 2022, meaning an attractive risk-return profile for the stock.

Grounds for a positive outlook and key concerns

As the appellate process for the ongoing glyphosate cases can take years, the hope for a positive appeal for the previous (and future) cases is maintained – a reduction in litigation may mean a price expectation adjustment as the litigation that is currently priced in might prove to be overestimated.

If the expectation of poor R&D on the company’s side proves to be overly pessimistic and positive news regarding the pipeline are received the market sentiment might take a turn towards the optimistic regarding the inherent performance of the stock. Another potential upside risk would be seeing signs of recovery in the ag cycle.

The risk of failing expectations regarding the further litigations from the Roundup trials adds significant downside risk to the company as it is difficult to judge the potential outcomes of the remaining trials or a potential settlement.

Bayer has started integrating Monsanto in August last year after completing the required anti-trust related sale of assets – however, in the worst case, the integration process can be extensively costly and lengthy.

Conclusion

Uncertainty is high regarding the development of the ongoing glyphosate trials and a potential settlement – however, as the downside risk currently priced in the equity seems excessive, our expectations are bullish regarding Bayer AG’s stock. The fundamentals and financial performance of the company provides a basis for optimism.

Nevertheless, the probability of the different scenarios playing out is still unclear as we need to see further developments in the series of trials to confidently judge the potential outcomes of the ongoing legal issues.

The successful integration of the Monsanto business might also positively affect the outlook of the company, but, as we know, it is a costly and lengthy process, where any failure might come with oversized costs.

All in all, we are bullish on the stock's turnaround potential as we think the market has priced in excessive legal risk. Inversely, we think Bayer's legal troubles will play out over a longer period, and a large part of these cases will be settled for a far lower amount.

With sentiment at multi-year lows and the stock trading at ~7x forward PE and ~1.1x book, we think the stock looks compelling at these levels. We think sentiment will improve as the legal story plays out and the stock will re-rate accordingly. In the meantime, with the dividend yield at ~5% and further divestments likely (with proceeds likely returned via buybacks or special dividends), we especially like that investors get paid handsomely to wait.

