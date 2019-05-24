A Lot Of Pressure For 3M Stock

The acquisition of Acelity is not cheap, and it comes with quite a lot of leverage for 3M.

3M (MMM) has received a lot of pessimism on market from 25th April after reporting disappointing first-quarter 2019 results. In addition, the announced Acelity deal put more pressure in the company’s stock. Since then, 3M has lost nearly 20% market value. The recent $360,000 share insider purchase cannot help drive up the share price.

Disappointing first-quarter results

3M’s first-quarter sales dropped by 5%, from $8.28 billion in Q1 2018 to $7.86 billion in Q1 2019. Most of its business segments, including industrial and safety and graphics, experienced declining revenue and all missed analysts’ estimates. The disappointing operating performance was due to the slowing of several key markets, such as China automotive and electronics, and the impact of channel inventory adjustments. The China/Hong Kong region experienced negative organic local currency growth of -4.3% in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS dropped by nearly 11% to $2.23.

Indeed, the China automotive industry has been facing headwinds. 2018 was the first year of auto sales decline after two decades of growth. By February 2019, total car sales in the market have dropped for eight months straight. With nearly 30% of sales coming from the Asia-Pacific, the slowdown in China automotive industry has a negative impact on 3M. In the near future, along with the China-U.S. trade war and slowing economic growth, the situation can be worse, leading to a possible further decline in the company's sales. Fewer sales lead to high inventories, which results in higher working capital pressures. For the full year 2019, 3M cut its outlook and plans to lay off as many as 2,000 employees. The short-term future is gloomy!

The acquisition gives more pessimism for 3M's outlook

To combat the growth slowdown and get more exposure to the healthcare industry, 3M decided to acquire Acelity, the global leader in the wound care market. According to Statista, Acelity had 17% of the global wound management market share in 2017, while Smith & Nephew (SNN) ranked second with a 15% market share. With $1.5 billion in sales in an $8 billion market, that translates to Acelity’s market share of 18.75% in 2018. Regarding the deal’s strategic rationale, 3M mentioned that this acquisition “supports growth strategy to offer comprehensive advanced and surgical wound care solutions that improve outcomes and enhance the patient and provider experience.”

The acquisition seems quite strategic, however it all depends on the price. Acelity’s price tag is quite high - $6.7 billion in enterprise value, or 15x the company’s adjusted EBITDA. 3M said it is only 11x adjusted EBITDA, including all 3-year potential synergies. Because of the deal, 3M has adjusted downward the share buyback plan from $2-4 billion to only $1-1.5 billion. I do not think that is a smart strategic move. As 3M is trading at a lower valuation, at a 13x EBITDA multiple, 3M would be better off buying back its own stocks rather than with this acquisition.

High Leverage Poses High Risks

A $6.7 billion price tag is equivalent to what 3M has spent on acquisitions for the past eight years. As of March 2019, the company had more than $3 billion in cash, just nearly half of the total acquisition value. Thus, it has to take on debt financing for this deal, stretching its already historically high financial leverage of 1.7x. Pro forma debt-to-EBITDA might rise to more than 2.5x, and 3M will have the highest level of financial leverage in its history. Also, compared to other companies in healthcare and industrial businesses such as Smith & Nephew and Honeywell (HON), 3M will have the highest leverage ratio after the acquisition. Higher pro forma debt and the potential of a lower EBITDA trend might potentially drive up the company's financial leverage much higher.

Source: YCharts

Although 3M is increasing dividend payments, the consistent decline in the dividend coverage ratio is quite alarming. The company's dividend coverage has gone down from 2.7x in 2011 to only 1.7x at the time of writing.

Source: YCharts

In terms of valuation, the recent plunge in its stock price has pulled down its EV/EBITDA ratio from 15.5x to only 12.34x, lower than the EBITDA multiples of both Smith & Nephew at 15.29x and Honeywell International at 14.51x.

Source: YCharts

With pro forma net debt of $23 billion, the total enterprise value reached $118.73 billion at the time of writing. With $9 billion EBITDA, the pro forma EBITDA multiple is around 13.2x. However, 3M’s high leverage and lower dividend coverage might trigger lower credit ratings, causing further downward pressure on the company's share price.

Conclusions

With a short-term gloomy future, a disappointing first-quarter 2019 results and the upcoming high-price acquisition along with higher financial leverage, I do not consider 3M a Buy at the moment. The stock might experience more decline before bouncing back up in this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.