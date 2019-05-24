FedEx Is A Compelling, Long-Term Value Play

The stock will ultimately rise in the long run as rate increases and market share gains are beneficial to earnings.

FedEx (FDX) has seen its shares drop rather quickly and unjustifiably. The only news we know is that the head of the Express division announced his retirement unexpectedly, and there is a potential economic slowdown although it is not showing up anywhere on U.S. soil or economic data besides housing.

Consumer spending is still strong and FedEx guided higher last quarter, leaving me to believe that unless the company guides downward in the upcoming earnings report, the stock is really oversold. The company really just needs to confirm its outlook and the stock should rise back to where it was a few weeks ago. In the meantime, investors would be wise to take advantage of the unjust sell-off.

FedEx Performing Fine

FedEx reported third-quarter earnings that were weaker than anticipated.

The company reported slight revenue growth, however, missed earnings estimates by $0.07. The company cited slower macroeconomic growth and global spending as a main cause for the drop in top-line revenue growth. However, the company continues to focus on a number of initiatives to reduce costs, drive earnings, and win market share. While operating income grew in the quarter due to lower fueling costs and compensation costs, the company introduced 6-days-a-week operations year round to help improve customer experiences. Some of the earnings have adjustments involved in relation to tax benefits and the integration costs of TNT. These will eventually feather out and leave us with a much clearer picture of the company's operating performance.

A better picture of the company's performance can be seen below.

The company recognized and adjusted earnings decline of almost 19%. This was partially due to last year's recognition of a tax benefit for pension contributions adding $0.75 per share and the TCJA adding $0.44 per share. When adjusted for these one-time items, the earnings weren't that bad.

What is worrisome is the company did cut its outlook only one quarter after raising it. This either means the company can be quickly affected by trade and or a slight slowdown or the management team does not have as a great of insight into the business as it should.

FedEx is now forecasting the following for fiscal 2019:

Earnings of $11.95 to $13.10 per diluted share before year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments.

Earnings of $15.10 to $15.90 per diluted share before year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments.

This was compared to the prior quarter's forecast of earnings of $15.85 to $16.45 per diluted share before year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments. Quite the cut in earnings guidance which may be due to the management wanting an easy target to beat. However, it could be argued that the company should never have raised its forecast in the first place. This should have only been done if there had been a trade deal signed that would have led to imminent growth and improved macroeconomic conditions.

The company also has a strong balance sheet but did see it move in a not so shareholder friendly direction during the quarter.

The company saw cash improve quarter over quarter but still below year-ago levels. It did also see a debt increase both sequentially and year over. With approximately $2.87 billion in cash versus $17.2 billion in total debt, the company stands with a net debt position that is around $14.33 billion. Nothing to be alarmed about as a deeper look reveals this is less than 2x EBITDA/Debt leverage and since the company continues to grow its EBITDA at a healthy pace there is not much to worry about here.

The company continues to offer a broad range of services, making it a leading selection by its customers to be the shipper of choice.

As Express continues to make up a large portion of sales, it is beneficial that retail pressures have continued to lead to greater demand for faster shipping. The recent announcement of one-day shipping for the largest retailer on the planet will help contribute to the continued growth of this division. It also helps FedEx is a much faster shipper in comparison to competitors.

An additional source of growth investors should look forward to is price increases.

Along with volume growth, price increases will help pay for additional capital investment, to grow revenue and grow margin. Margin can be affected by such things as oil prices which the company can charge surcharges for, but recently oil has turned around and went higher. It has since stabilized but it could hit the bottom line more than expected.

While FedEx continues to grow, it continues to do so by being better at its job.

By being faster and sometimes even cheaper, the company has room to grow its pricing as well as its customer base. Having faster routes in a day and age where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has made the consumer expectant of 2-day and soon to be 1-day deliveries is an advantage that deserves a premium. This is also beneficial in marketing efforts to win new business and continue to capture the growing e-commerce sales that omni-channel retailers are so focused on. However, it should be noted that the net FedEx advantage has decreased from the last analysis which noted a 25.9% advantage.

As you can see, the trend for e-commerce sales is ever-increasing.

I prefer to benefit from this trend by owning shares in FedEx rather than any one retailer who can suffer from consistent market share battle. FedEx operates in a competitive environment but really it is a duopoly. Anything over 1lb in net weight is ideal to ship via FedEx or UPS (UPS). Because of this, they are the only two domestic players to compete with each other.

Additionally, the company has increased its market share for almost 20 years and it can be attributed to continued investments in its network.

As the company looks to add Saturday deliveries, this trend should improve further and capacity won't need to be added to gain anymore share. The ROI on this should be huge.

Another attractive perk of FedEx is that it continues to grow its LTL or less than truckload share.

This is an important segment as it offers integration for customers with large and small shipments. Though its competitor offers similar services FedEx is the only one with market share growth. The company has, however, seen a dip in operating margins which brings into question the ability to win share on metrics other than pricing.

This is the last mile service that companies like XPO Logistics (XPO) have been trying to grow in. As retailers try to ship larger and larger items and eliminate the need for in-store pick-up, FedEx will continue to gain share. This is another beneficial item coming from omni-channel retail.

Now, there are some concerns related to global trade which have impacted the business. The company states that it will be hurt by a slowdown in trade, but I believe this issue will be resolved in the medium term, allowing the company to resume its strong growth. Investors should keep an eye on the earnings report for any potentially significant impact in the last quarter due to tariffs, but I expect there to be minimal impact at this time. Any positive news regarding tariffs should also help lift the stock higher.

Also, recent concerns due to Amazon have further punished the stock. Let's be clear, Amazon does not account for more than 2-3% of FedEx sales. On top of that, this part of the sales have low margins attached. On top of it all, part of these sales are attributed to third-party sellers obtaining FedEx discounted rates when sending in products to be fulfilled by Amazon. Amazon does not have the capability or the network to replace this service.

It also would take a significant amount of time to replicate the network at a cost-efficient manner to send products to virtually the entire country. Even if we saw just investments from Amazon in the major metro markets from which a heavy amount of sales are driven, it would potentially put at risk 1% of sales from FedEx in my estimates. It also would probably not be that cost-effective since the company would be purely using its own shipping services for its own sales channel and not providing shipping services for anyone else.

Because of this, the company would not ideally have efficient routes. The threat of Amazon as a shipping competitor is really overblown. It should be noted that other retailers are gaining traction in their online sales and should continue to grow with FedEx negating any possible loss of sales with Amazon. Additionally, Amazon would have to ship to every possible part of the nation in order to compete with FedEx before it lost 100% of its business with Amazon. This would be many decades out at the very least. This is a minimal risk at this time.

Valuation

FedEx's valuation is now very attractive. From its own 5-year trading history there has not been a better time to buy.

The P/E is less than 1/2 that of its average, its P/B, P/CF, PEG ratio, and P/S all show it is below average and below anywhere we could get shares recently. It is also lower than the last time we reviewed shares of FedEx.

Furthermore, looking at the yield, we can see even if it returned to an abnormal compelling yield of 0.75%, the stock would be 62% higher. The shares now offer the highest yield since March of 2009.

Despite no "Great Recession" in sight, the stock is acting as if there is one.

Looking at the daily RSI, we can see shares have an RSI of 25, which is below the typical oversold metric of 30.

So how does FedEx compare to its peer UPS?

Well, it appears that once again FedEx is cheaper on the above metrics, leading me to believe that even if the stock was down due to a market sell-off, the shares are below their less formidable peer. However, UPS does offer a more attractive yield to those who like the dividend income.

Conclusion

I may once again enter shares of FedEx after the recent sell-off. I last had to sell my position for the tax loss benefit. I have been watching shares for over a year now and am amazed at the willingness of the market to overlook a superbly managed company operating in a space with limited competition. The growth story remains intact, the economy is still doing quite well, and the fears of Amazon are clearly overblown. Due to these factors, we have however seen shares sell off to levels that have not been seen in the last 5 years.

I call it how I see it and I believe this is an opportunity for those looking for growth at a reasonable price. Also, investors can take joy in knowing every time they get a delivery from FedEx, they are earning money on their investment. I believe once management confirms guidance in the upcoming earnings report, we will see a move higher. If for any reason the earnings report is negative, I am not sure that the stock could fall much further as it already seems to be pricing in any negative news possible. For now, I will continue to take the opportunity to add shares to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.