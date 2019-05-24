Dividend Aristocrats Bustin' Out For June

$5k invested in May 22 top-yield Aristocrats showed 4.26% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs extended their Dividend Aristocrats lead.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years." - us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 15.17% To 27.26% Aristocrat Net Gains To June 2020

Five of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Aristocrats graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 1, 2020, were:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $282.59, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) was projected to net $272.19, based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) was projected to net $260.76, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% more than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) netted $205.03 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $190.65, based on target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $186.18, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) was projected to net $184.67, based on a median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) was projected to net $164.75, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% more than the market as a whole.

Target Corp. (TGT) was projected to net $158.89 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $151.70 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 20.47% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta number showed these estimates subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Aristocrat Dog To Lose 3.95% By June 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for June 2019-20 were:

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) projected a $39.46 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from fourteen analysts, including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (12): (Broker Alert) Wall Street Analysts Predictions Show Contrary Indications To June 2020

Whether looking back ten years or looking back six months, when comparing the top broker-predicted Aristocrat gainer versus the lone loser, the loser wins, and their winner loses, in the race to post top market prices.

Broker Top Gain vs. 1 Loss Aristo Prices Over Past 10 Years

The broker-predicted loser wins and the broker selected winner loses in the race to post top market prices. The ten-year chart above shows one broker-predicted winner ADM faltering and the predicted loser BEN scoring a bigger price gain.

Broker Top Gain vs. 1 Loss Aristo Prices Over Past 6 Months

The six-month chart above shows the same result. The single broker-predicted Aristocrat loser, BEN, scores a price gain, while top predicted winner, ADM, shows a loss to 13.4% below break-even.

Case closed: the broker-predicted Aristocrats loser won, and the top choice gainer lost again in the race to post top market prices from November to May.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

57 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

57 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (13-22): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are Your Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 5/22/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

The first of two healthcare representatives placed second, AbbVie (ABBV) [2], while the second health issue in the top ten placed sixth, Cardinal Health (CAH) [6].

Two energy representatives placed third and seventh, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3] and Chevron (CVX) [7], while one financial services firm placed fourth, People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) [4].

A lone consumer cyclical firm took the sixth slot, Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) [6]. Then, the lone consumer defensive sector representatives, placed eighth, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) [8].

A single industrials representative placed ninth, and finally, one utilities firm placed tenth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [10], to complete these S&P Aristocrats top ten by yield for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (23-32) Ten Aristocrats Showed 12.58% To 25.19% Upsides To May 22, 2020; (33) Downsides Projected From Eight Losers Ranged -0.21% To -6.04%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 4.26% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Aristocrats To June 2020

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 5/22/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 14.41% Vs. (33) 13.83% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.26% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.26%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for May 22 were: People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT); AT&T, Inc. (T); Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG); Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM); Cardinal Health (CAH), with prices ranging from $16.21 to $46.84.

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of May 22 were: Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM); AbbVie (ABBV); Consolidated Edison (ED); Chevron Corp. (CVX); 3M Co. (MMM), whose prices ranged from $75.56 to $169.74.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

