360 Finance Inc.: Risks Outweigh Growth

A deeper look reveals that the risks associated with VIE structure, coupled with the poor bottom-line numbers, indicate we should stay away for now.

However, like many other P2P lending start-ups, it is yet to turn a profit, and the business environment is challenging both regulation- and competition-wise.

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) is a digital consumer finance company. Simply put, it lends to the common underserved layman in the geography of China, after raising cash from its "funding partners". It is the finance partner of the giant 360 Group, which is known as Qihoo, originally an antivirus/security software company. The company has observed exponential growth after partnering with the 360 Group, as it has collectively leveraged its user base of about a billion devices.

Source: IPO Prospectus

The company has been successful in keeping the number of "bad loans" down with the advent of its latest data-driven infrastructure. 360 Jietiao is the platform developed that seamlessly matches the borrower to the funding partner, while the AI-powered back-end has been in loan approval and setting the interest rates to keep the delinquencies down, which, for the company, is visible with M3+ at 0.6% and the loss rate at 0.2%. The company's proprietary tech platform is key to the full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

The stock price has been volatile since its IPO in December 2018, and the current price is near the offering price, but this is still not an interesting entry point for investors. Despite its potential strong growth prospects, QFIN is in a very competitive industry against companies with far more resources than it. For risk-seeking investors looking to allocate a small percentage of their portfolio to a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, QFIN might be a good fit. However, for most investors, we recommend avoiding QFIN until it has more quarters as a public company and can prove out its business model a bit more.

Data by YCharts

Key Insights

Growth Prospects

The 360 Group has about 500 million users aboard its apps that include PC-Mobile security (360 Internet Security, 360 Mobile Security, and 360 Total Security) and a Webkit-Trident based web browser (360 Secure Browser). On the other hand, 360 Finance has only "used up" 12.5 million users who turned borrowers on the platform, which is about 2.6% of the total. Thus, there is an incredible growth space that is readily available via the 360 brand, as it heavily reduces the conversion/acquisition efforts required.

The 360 brand prowess is already visible in the past growth figures: 90.5% CQGR, compounding from 106,000 users with approved credit lines in December 2016 to 9.64 million in September 2018 (12.5 million as of December 2018). The actual number of borrowers were 6.4 million as of September 2018, which shows a good conversion rate.

Source: IPO Prospectus

The loan volume growth is an 80.5% compounded quarterly growth rate to RMB 26.9 billion (USD 3.9 billion), while the total loans outstanding accumulated to RMB34.3 billion (US$5.0 billion). Assuming the current business environment persists, a top line CAGR north of 50% seems possible - a conservative measure when the FY18 revenue growth was 1,330% YoY.

Business Model

QFIN aims to capture the middle class within the young age group between 18-35 years. The reason being that this age group has a huge number of people who are at the beginning of their careers and have a short credit history, which is usually perceived as risky, and so, these are the people that are quite underserved, especially in lower-tier cities. Again, the credit provided is for short-term requirements for the household that the usual credit card and such are unable to fulfill. The annual disposable income of the prime borrowers ranges from RMB 25,000 to RMB 50,000, while having a delinquency rate averaging 2%. Leveraging its AI-based tech, QFIN is able to maximize its line of credit to the low-risk borrowers from the above demographics.

On the credit funding and dispatch front, QFIN is essentially a loan broker, as the platform matches the borrowers with funding partners like a P2P model, which when put against a conventional vehicle like a bank is much better. What's different is that here the company acts with minimal guarantees on the funding, with even the possibility of small funding partners being issued no guarantee at all. This originates from the PRC's regulation in the internet lending space, but that has freed QFIN from much of the credit risk, and currently, the company faces lending risks only when it decides to extend the credit from its side when the borrower cannot be matched with a funding partner. These are treated by the company as "on-balance sheet" loans, but they accounted for only about 2.1% as of September 2018.

Management and Shareholding

Mr. Jun Xu serves as 360 Finance’s chief executive officer and has been in the position since the company's inception. He also holds the position of director since September 2018. Mr. Xu has more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry, serving as a partner in McKinsey & Co. and earlier as assistant vice president at HSBC China.

Mr. Haisheng Wu is another key management personnel who has served as 360 Finance’s president since its inception. He has worked as the product director at 360 Group with key products like 360 mobile browsers, and earlier worked as the product manager at Baidu (BIDU), leading the management of Baidu Space and Baidu Maps.

Mr. Hongyi Zhou is the billionaire founder of 360 Group who currently holds a majority stake of 14.4% in 360 Finance, as the chart below reveals. Mr. Hongyi was one of China's internet entrepreneur pioneers when he founded 3721 in 1998, which was sold to Yahoo in 2004. Later on, in 2005, he co-founded Qihoo 360 with Qi Xiangdong. Due to differential voting rights among different class of shares, Mr. Hongyi has 76.4% of the total voting rights of QFIN, and thus, has absolute control over the company's decisions.

Source: IPO Prospectus

The majority stake in the hands of the 360 Group co-founder and Chairman-CEO is a good indication that the alliance between QFIN and the group is very close and that the promoters have goodwill towards guiding both the company and the group's best interests.

Risks

Regulatory Environment

The Chinese government is wary of things going out of its control on any front, and within the internet-based fin-tech space, the regulations have tightened through the years. The first wave of crackdown against most P2P lending start-ups began in 2017 and is ongoing - making for bad timing for IPO filing for QFIN. The company also operates a significant business on a P2P model and saw many regulatory enforcements. The "China P2P Lending Crackdown May See 70% of Firms Close" reads a Bloomberg article title dated January 2, 2019.

This means less competition from unworthy players taking up space, and as a result, FY18 was a good year for QFIN, but the regulatory stance of the authorities may shift to harsher rules, and that can be worse for the company's future performance.

VIE Structure

Variable Interest Entity, or VIE, structure is the long-serving method of foreign investment in China. This has been used internally by the companies themselves to list offshore and go public on foreign bourses. QFIN has done the same, incorporating in the Cayman Islands in April 2018, to later file for an IPO on Nasdaq.

(Source: The China VIE Structure is Vulnerable - So Why is it Still Used?)

It is understood that this structure works by the method of contracting the operational companies in China by the foreign incorporations via wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE). Since it is a method of circumventing the regulations in China, if the government feels threatened it might go and declare the contracts void. This is a big risk, and can even possibly result in complete loss of capital under some circumstances.

Management Prudence

There are two main issues with company management which pose a risk for minority shareholders: 1) The complete control of QFIN under Mr. Hongyi can be a risk because, as mentioned earlier, the interest of 360 Group and the company are aligned, but the value creation for minority shareholders is totally and solely dependent on Mr. Hongyi's decisions.

2) The management has used "deemed dividends" as a method to reward early-bird shareholders. The item ate through the FY18 profits and is not explained well. Though considered a one-time expense, there is the risk that management might do so again.

Conclusion

QFIN has a great business model running with excellent growth that has compounded annually at a rate north of 1,000%. The numbers are yet to catch up with the company's growth due to high marketing and sales expenses. Compared to other internet-based consumer lenders which did not survive the government crackdown, QFIN fared better due to its performance and the strategic alliance with 360 Group. However, that is not unique, and giants such as Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu and JD.com (JD) have backed their own horses, which are performing well and outsize QFIN majorly. This includes Alibaba's Ant Financial, which is currently valued at $150 billion and has the majority market share. Despite the strong growth, this is a competitive landscape that QFIN cannot defend itself in currently. We recommend avoiding the stock until it has a few more quarters as a public company and can prove out its business model a bit more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.