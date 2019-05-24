iShares' DVY Is The Superior And More Conservative Quality Dividend ETF To FlexShares' QDF

The more conservative ETF on valuation, industry, volatility, and diversification, while offering the higher yield is DVY.

I am reviewing two fund alternatives for a quality dividend allocation in Clarendon Capital Management's, (CCM) ETF strategy - which maintains a value bias and orientation. While this strategy and offering use what are considered passive investments - they are used in the context of a portfolio that is actively managed and will shift allocations freely, as long as there are value and conservative biases. This article covers the FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) (with some information on FlexShares’ two related dividend income ETFs) and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

Looking at the FlexShares’ quality dividend indexes, there are three alternatives - Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF), Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) and Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (QDYN).

Objective: Northern Trust, the designer of the quality dividend indexes, describes the funds as “designed to provide exposure to a high-quality income-oriented universe of long-only U.S. equity securities, with an emphasis on long-term capital growth and a targeted overall beta.”

Sponsor and AUM: FlexShares is owned by Northern Trust, which has approximately $15B under management and is 12th in the EFTDB.com league tables. These three funds were launched in 2012, so there is no concern over recency. An established fund sponsor and a significant AUM are important - CCM’s rule of thumb would be a top 25 ETF provider and more than $100 million in assets in an ETF.

The following table summarizes a few key statistics and differences between the FlexShares alternatives.

QDF QDEF QDYN Target Beta < 1 (Actual is 0.90) Approx. 1 > 1 Dividend Yield 2.68% 2.67% 2.63% Number of Holdings 133 158 155 AUM $1.75B Approx. $385M Approx. $50 million

Net Expense Ratio: 0.37% for all three and below CCM’s general upper limit expense ratio of 0.50% or .60% for complex and specialized ETFs.

Based on this initial review of characteristics, my commentary and analysis going forward will only be on QDF. Given QDF's higher assets, lower volatility, and fewer holdings, I think it is the best of the three FlexShares options for CCM to analyze.

QDF Holdings: I generally like to see a holdings number of less than 100 in an ETF that has a narrow thesis and strategy. This is an admittedly arbitrary number.

While our ETF investment strategy offers significant diversification and using funds that are generally labeled as passive, CCM is using these vehicles to efficiently and cost-effectively weight a portfolio in a different way than a broad market-cap weighted index. This is how we incorporate our value bias and “tilts.”

Portfolio Date: 05/21/2019 Top 25 Holdings % Portfolio Weight YTD Return P/E Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) 3.86 32.0 19.7 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 3.61 7.7 25.6 Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) 3.31 25.8 28.2 The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) 2.37 12.2 19.7 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) 2.33 30.2 17.3 Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) 2.29 14.3 17.6 International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) 2.22 22.9 14.4 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2.21 19.3 15.6 Accenture PLC Class A (NYSE:ACN) 2.11 28.4 26.1 Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) 2.01 14.9 19.5 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) 2.00 8.0 15.4 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) 1.92 9.3 18.4 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) 1.75 -2.9 21.4 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 1.73 -10.0 22.7 Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) 1.73 4.8 25.1 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) 1.71 -11.4 17.8 Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) 1.48 32.2 17.6 Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) 1.45 13.7 16.8 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 1.19 17.1 12.2 Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) 1.18 6.6 15.8 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) 1.16 16.1 12.0 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) 1.12 -0.3 11.6 NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) 1.08 15.2 33.3 NorthWestern Corp. (NYSE:NWE) 1.01 21.5 17.2 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) 0.98 51.6 7.9 47.81

QDF industry exposure consists of IT - 23.0%, financials - 13.1%, healthcare - 11.3%, and consumer cyclical - 10.0%.

Performance and Benchmark: Per FlexShares' website, QDF’s benchmark is the Russell 1000 total return. I do not think this is the appropriate benchmark and will agree with Morningstar which calculates its performance versus the S&P 500 and Value Index, for which I will use iShares' IVE as a proxy. Below are the percentage returns for the applicable period versus the QDF price return.

Morningstar: Rated 4 Stars and analyst commentary stated: “FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF, QDF, is a solid option to target dividend-paying U.S. stocks because it finds stocks with attractive yields without taking too much risk.” The Morningstar style box shows a value and mid-cap bias - which I favor in this uncertain and volatile equity market.

Valuation: This demonstrates QDF’s modest bias to growth, resulting in a higher valuation of the constituents compared to the more conservative iShares large-cap value fund (IVE).

QDF IVE Fwd P/E 14.6x 14.3x Price/Book 2.4x 2.2x Price/Cash Flow 8.4x 6.5x Dividend Yield 3.6% 2.6% Cash-Flow Growth % 13.0% 9.2% Book-Value Growth % 5.6% 3.6%

Methodology: When assessing factor ETFs, this requires the most thought, understanding, and transparency. FlexShares explains its method and process in three steps. Step 1: a composite score ranking where non-dividend players are excluded (my emphasis: obviously), management efficiency, profitability, and cash flow are assessed, a dividend quality score is assigned, and finally it is divided into quintiles to keep the highest ranking stocks. Step 2: FlexShares applies diversification criteria to limit exposure to individual positions, sectors, turnover restrictions, and style exposure. Step 3: FlexShares applies a proprietary optimization, including a dividend quality score, beta management, and dividend yield. QDF is rebalanced quarterly.

What I do not like about QDF’s process is a lack of transparency. That is its prerogative and hopefully the value the firm and quants add to the fund and the end client. All of this “optimization” is opaque. These quality scores, even if based on empirical data, are less clear than I like to see - because I need to understand the process to understand the risks.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Objective: The fund’s stated objective is “to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities.” The two most important themes to the methodology are an “exposure to broad-cap U.S. companies with a consistent history of dividends and access 100 U.S. stocks with 5-year records of paying dividends”.

ETF Website: iShares Select Dividend ETF | DVY

Sponsor and AUM: iShares is owned by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and is one of the three largest managers in the ETF market. It is creative, drives down costs, and is transparent. DVY has $17.2B in assets.

Yield and Beta: Dividend yield is 3.25%, and equity beta is 0.75.

Net Expense Ratio: 0.39%, in line with QDF.

Holdings: DVY has 100 holdings.

Portfolio Date: 05/21/2019 Top 25 Holdings % Portfolio Weight YTD Return P/E Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) 2.67 37.8 13.1 AT&T Inc. (T) 2.30 17.1 12.2 Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) 2.11 37.7 40.5 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 1.90 6.6 15.8 ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) 1.78 29.2 23.0 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.69 30.2 17.3 Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) 1.62 8.7 36.4 PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) 1.53 8.1 11.8 General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) 1.52 37.1 20.6 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.46 8.0 15.4 International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 1.46 22.9 14.4 Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) 1.45 12.4 12.6 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) 1.45 21.3 9.0 Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) 1.44 26.5 10.0 Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) 1.41 24.4 11.7 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) 1.36 -0.7 7.3 CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) 1.36 -30.8 — Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) 1.35 15.6 18.7 International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) 1.33 11.5 10.6 Edison International (NYSE:EIX) 1.29 7.8 — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 1.29 14.3 17.6 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) 1.29 15.1 25.6 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) 1.27 14.9 21.9 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 1.27 13.7 16.8 KeyCorp. (NYSE:KEY) 1.25 15.8 10.0 38.85

DVY’s Industry exposure consists of utilities - 25.4%, consumer cyclical - 17.7%, financial services - 15.6%, and consumer defensive - 10.0%. This industry exposure is a key difference and explanation of the differences between these two dividend payer ETFs - choosing between DVY’s utilities and consumer cyclicals or QDF’s IT and financial services dominant exposures. While categorized as dividend income funds, these still have significant price exposure and risk. Utilities are often panned and sold off in periods of rising interest rates, but utilities’ dividends are the most stable of any sector.

Performance and Benchmark: Per the iShares factsheet, DVY’s benchmark is the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. For reference and comparability to QDF, I will also show IVE in the chart below.

DVY mirrors the Dow Jones Dividend index - the difference is attributable to the expense ratio and other small variances. Compared to QDF, the results are mixed with DVY returning the most in the one-year and five-year periods but QDF having a slight advantage in the YTD and three-year periods. Both DVY and QDF returned more than IVE over the two longer timeframes - certainly giving credence to a long-term conservative allocation to stable dividend payers. However, if beta is relied on as a risk measure for equity premiums, any underperformance of DVY is narrowed given the 0.75 beta to DVY’s 0.90.

Morningstar: DVY is rated 5 Stars. The Morningstar style box shows a stronger value and mid-cap bias, with 76% falling in the value categories compared to QDF’s 54%.

Valuation: DVY includes slower growth businesses, lower valuations, and higher dividend payers compared to QDF and IVE.

DVY QDF IVE Fwd P/E 13.3x 14.6x 14.3x Price/Book 1.9x 2.4x 2.2x Price/Cash Flow 6.5x 8.4x 6.5x Dividend Yield 4.3% 3.6% 2.6% Cash-Flow Growth % 5.5% 13.0% 9.2% Book-Value Growth % 4.1% 5.6% 3.6%

Methodology: My summary of the principal methods and portfolio construction parameters per the iShares prospectus are as follows: The Underlying Index is comprised of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts “REITs”). The holdings must meet these criteria:

Positive historical five-year dividend-per-share growth rate;

Paid dividends in each of the last five years and have a five-year average dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167%;

Positive trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (“EPS”); and

A large float-adjusted market cap, at least $3 billion ($750 million for current constituents).

DVY is rebalanced annually.

There is little subjectivity or proprietary quantitative analysis in this methodology. A couple of filters and finally ranking the dividend yield to determine the total composition. There are also a couple of limits on factors such as industry concentration. DVY has greater diversification on a percentage basis (despite holding fewer names) as they are more evenly distributed, as evidenced by the difference in the total weighting of the largest 25 positions - 39% for DVY and 48% for QDF.

Conclusion: Many investors focus on the wrong part of the story that a dividend tells. It is less about the amount being paid out (or yield) but about the stability of the underlying business to pay shareholders while retaining enough for maintenance CAPEX and other capital allocation decisions.

In looking for a stable dividend payer equity allocation, I think DVY is the superior dividend strategy fund. DVY has the industry weightings and concentration I seek, companies paying higher yields, more conservative valuation metrics and stronger value bias, a transparent and straightforward selection process, and a more even diversification. I eschew beta in individual equity analysis, but with index investments, it is a reliable indicator of risk. I do not put significant weight on Morningstar ratings as lower expense ratios too often determine them. The leading benefit of the Morningstar analyst’s report on QDF was its “attractive yields without much risk.” That sounds superficial and is not in the context of comparing it to the even more conservative and higher yielding DVY. Nonetheless, DVY earned a higher star rating. CCM is using this position with a cautious economic outlook for the remainder of 2019 and in a stable interest rate environment per Fed guidance. If an investor is seeking higher growth companies that also pay dividends and is a believer in FlexShares’ proprietary formulas and research, QDF has shown it can outperform DVY over certain periods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The sources used include fund websites, prospectuses, and factsheets, ETFdb.com, and Morningstar.