India Investment Fund Could Rise On Indian Recovery

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) is a portfolio of Indian equity securities that the fund managers believe have “upward price and earnings momentum.” Birthed in 1994, the long-standing fund has $301 million in assets with an annual management fee of 1.1 percent. In the recent past, performance has been disappointing with IIF posting a negative return of -18.7 percent in 2018 compared to the MSCI India Index which fell -7.3 percent in the same timeframe. IIF currently trades at a discount of 10.7 percent, suggesting investors are strongly pessimistic in the outlook of the fund. However, this could be an opportunity to add a cheap closed-end fund as India looks to be one of the healthier emerging economies in a slowing global economy.

From Finviz

Despite a slight downgrade in the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, India’s GDP growth is expected to pick up in 2019 and 2020 from 7.1 percent to 7.3 and 7.5 percent, respectively. The IMF expects to see a “continued recovery of investment and robust consumption” while monetary and fiscal policy eases the economy back to the fastest growth rate in the world. The optimism for the future stills seems a distance away as current economic indicators suggest India hasn’t fulfilled the IMF’s outlook yet.

From Reserve Bank of India

To begin with, Indian unemployment has reached its highest point since the early 1970s at 6.1 percent. According to BBC, the youngest age group, age 15-29, is seeing a jobless rate of higher than 18 percent for men and higher than 27 percent for women. Earnings for Indians companies are also in a slump in the past quarter (Jan-Mar) with net profit down over -18.4 percent and net sales growth almost halved from 21.8 percent to 11.7 percent. The earnings slump has translated into a 15.9 percent month-over-month increase in the price-to-earnings ratio of the BSE index to 27.6x. Expectations are clearly not being met by investors, so there will need to be some stabilization there soon.

From Deloitte

The stagnation in the Indian economy probably led to the sideways movement in IIF that eventually led to another short-term drop. However, the first signs of a recovery surfaced in trading on Monday, May 20th. The fund popped on the likely result that the incumbent Narendra Modi will remain in office. With the status quo remained, there is hope that another term for Modi can lead to an economic recovery. A Deloitte report suggests the next prime minister needs to focus on capital formation as it was found to be connected to encouraging GDP growth. Foreign direct investment into India only recently picked up in March 2019 with its largest value since August 2017. If Prime Minister Modi is confirmed as the elected leader, investors watching India should focus on his attempts to increase both private and public investments by encouraging domestic liquidity.

Optimism from the election could also be accentuated by the US Federal Reserve that has emerged more dovish than expected by keeping the key policy rate the same. Just two weeks later, the Reserve Bank of India cut its own benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, utilizing the new space for loosening. These two moves halted a US Dollar/Indian Rupee slide from 71.7 in early Feb. to 68.6 on March 18th (Fed meeting was March 19-20th). Since then, the rupee returned to weakening to around 69.6 rupees.

From FRED

While the US-China trade war has become a risk to their respective economies, some experts believe that it could become an opportunity for India. Indian exports looked to be recovering at the end of 2016, surpassing the 10 percent year-over-year growth several times in 2017 and 2018 until falling to a disappointing 5.8 percent in 2018 Q4. According to The Economic Times, Professor Rakesh Mohan Joshi of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade believes that "strong opportunity is unfolding for India in apparel and readymade garments" because of India's unmatched supply chain. President Ganesh Kumar Gupta of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations noted that exports to China and the US have grown considerably in 2018. In the scenario that the Indian rupee continues to weaken and the trade war gets expensive for the US and China in markets in which India is competitive, growth could see a boost from export expansion. Indian companies would welcome this as domestic consumption trends haven't been enough.

IIF Holdings

As mentioned before, the news of a likely Modi election win made shares of the IIF jump from near-term lows. The fund’s main components are heavily invested in the financial industry: ICICI Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN) (7.55 percent), Axis Bank Ltd. (5.50 percent), HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) (4.37 percent), and IndusInd Bank (4.05 percent). This large financial component should see some relief if the US continues down a path of easing (as recent Fed minutes revealed). ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have relatively low price-to-book ratios at 2.3x and 1.1x and would benefit from an increase in foreign capital and less balance sheet pressure as they look to return to earnings growth. HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank look a little more pressured at 5.4x and 4.1x but comprise less of the financial allocation of the fund.

The second largest holding, Shree Cements (OTC:SHRQY) (5.58 percent) reported positive sales numbers and optimistic margin growth in the first quarter of 2019. Total volume grew 23 percent and revenue grew 18 percent. The company saw healthy demand and plans to continue with building two new plants in Jharkhand and Odisha, a project that could be more easily funded with monetary easing. Modi's successful election also means they can be hopeful the prime minister will sponsor more infrastructure spending. Of course, incoming foreign capital would also help Shree's expansion back to positive profit even if it's not directly benefiting from the US-China trade dispute.

Maruti Suzuki (OTCPK:MRZUY) (4.86 percent) is another company that reported solid numbers for the first quarter of 2019. Domestic sales jumped 14.2 percent and exports increased by 24.9 percent in February 2019 compared to last year. These numbers were reported despite the notion that the Indian economy was slowing. In this case, Maruti Suzuki has the advantage of being the largest automaker in India, giving it prime position to capitalize on increasing market share in the case that the economy starts to improve since its balance sheet is relatively healthy (current ratio at 1.1x).

For a firm like Tata Consultancy Services (OTCPK:TTNQY) (4.48 percent) that is driven by contracting new clients, keeping margins healthy in uncertainty is important. For the full year of 2018, operating margins improved 79 basis points or 25.6 percent driving net income growth of over 10 percent. Tata also added new clients in every size category which sparked the need for over 29,000 new employees. The company certainly looks healthy enough to weather any macroeconomic storm and would probably capture more market share (similar to Suzuki). More investment from Modi's policies and foreign capital would accelerate client growth as well as the company's operations are spread out enough to capture expansion in any Indian region.

IIF's top components include some of the largest companies in India that have the ability to prosper in periods of slower Indian growth. For this reason, it seems that IIF's negative premium is too large, making it a decent value play with financial conditions looking up. From a technical standpoint, investors should be looking for a breakout beyond the previous high around $21.40. If that resistance is broken through and fundamentals continue to improve in India, IIF looks like a good buy at a value cheaper than NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.