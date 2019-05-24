Apple's Earnings Risks Due To China Tensions Are Severe

In last week's article, I detailed how five Dow stocks that have high Chinese exposure could be vulnerable to Chinese retaliation if trade tensions escalate. Apple (AAPL) had the highest revenue exposure to China at over 17% based on first-quarter earnings figures, and has already suffered 22% year-over-year quarterly revenue decline in the first quarter of 2019 due to a combination of increased lower-priced competition as well as initial US/China tariff increases back in the fall of 2018. Despite Apple's high exposure to China from both a supply and demand aspect, investors need to understand that a 17% exposure to China could lead to double that percentage in EPS loss.

EPS Impact For US Revenues

The first, and obvious, concern is Apple would need to absorb some of the 25% import tariff if President Trump enacts the final $325 billion tariff increase threatened in early May. JPMorgan analysts estimated this could have a 4% impact on gross margins. Using Apple's first-quarter revenue breakdown as an example, a 4% gross margin impact $25.6 billion in US revenues would cause:

Q1 2019 After 4% After-Tax EPS Percentage Actual GP GP Impact NI Impact Impact EPS Impact $9.63 billion $8.6 billion $865 million -$0.18 7.50%

The second risk is harder to quantify - how much, if any, revenues would be lost if consumers had to pay more for Apple's products? This depends in part by products not made in China by competitors, as they would be more competitively priced. For the sake of being conservative, we'll assume higher Apple product selling prices have negligible impact on revenues.

Understanding The Chinese Consumer Boycott

The major impact, which I believe most investors are discounting, is the loss of Apple revenues and profits in China. After President Trump signed an executive order last week targeting Chinese telecoms, namely Huawei, Chinese consumers took to social media calling for the boycott of US products, specifically naming Apple. Social media calls for boycotts this time around may be more serious and have more staying power, because a large and well-renowned Chinese company was specifically targeted. It is also different this time around because the state media has actively join in anti-US rhetoric calling for company employees to boycott essentially all US brands and products.

This is extremely serious, because the last time the state media got involved by calling for boycotts after South Korean's THAAD deployment in 2017, Chinese consumer sentiment never fully recovered, even after relations between the two governments normalized. As one of South Korea's top 5 conglomerates, Lotte Group eventually pulled out of China completely earlier this year, after having invested $9.6 billion in the country. Lotte Group saw staggering 77% revenue declines for its supermarket chain in China.

One point I want to stress which I believe most Americans do not fully understand is that prior to the trade war escalation, Chinese consumers had an extremely favorable opinion of US brands and products. US brands were viewed as premium products that elevate a consumer's social status. Buying and using US products puts the Chinese consumer in the upper class of social circles. For this reason, many US brands have done extremely well in the country. So, after social media sentiment in China now reveals "embarrassment" and "shame" for showing off US brands, investors in any US company with high revenue exposure in China should be extremely concerned. There is a real chance this sentiment shift may be irreversible, because China is not the US. Americans are used to free speech and often speak out over political matters. In China, once sentiment is set over an issue, everyone becomes unified. I would not surprised if Chinese consumers receive public shaming for showing off US brands or consuming US products in China before long, if that is not already happening.

Apple's EPS Liability In China

In the first quarter, Apple posted $3.6 billion in operating profits for its Chinese operations, which represented almost 27% of its total consolidated operating profits. If potentially losing these regional operating profits isn't bad, the company could actually post regional losses in its Greater China region. If we apply the consolidated 37.6% gross margin Apple posted in the same quarter, we can estimate the company's operating expenses in China:

Q1 2019 Q1 2019 China Gross Profit Implied OPEX China Sales Operating Income @ 37.6% GM @ 37.6% GM $10.22 billion $3.61 billion $3.84 billion $230 million

Apple's EPS lost based on a percentage of China revenue declines would be as follows (using Q1 2019 results for a theoretical analysis):

Revenue Loss Rate China Revenues Gross Profit @ 37.6 GM Operating Income After-Tax NI Impact EPS Impact Percentage EPS Impact 25% Loss $7.67 billion $2.88 billion $2.65 billion $805 million -$0.17 6.91% 50% Loss $5.11 billion $1.92 billion $1.69 b $1.61 billion -$0.34 13.80% 75% Loss $2.56 billion $963 million $733 million $2.41 billion -$0.51 20.70% 94% Loss $612 million $230 million $0.00 $3.03 billion -$0.65 26.40%

These figures compared to Goldman Sachs 29% EPS impact from an Apple ban in China. Since the data in the table above reflect a hypothetical impact based on Q1 2019 results, Goldman's higher percentage impact either reflect their previous assumption (prior to the trade tensions) of higher China revenues for the remaining quarters of 2019, or a near-complete loss of revenues in China, which could lead to potential quarter operating losses up to an estimated $230 million. If Chinese consumer sentiment doesn't reverse, similar to what happened with Korean brands a couple of years ago, ongoing quarterly operating losses might even lead Apple to pull out of China, paralleling Lotte Group. Apple didn't break out its capital expenditures by region, so it's unclear how much the company has already invested in China. Lotte Group's pullout after already sinking $9.6 billion in China shows how much confidence the conglomerate had with its business situation reversing.

In an absolute worst case, if the US imposed an additional 25% tariff on all Chinese goods coming into the US, Apple would get hit on both ends, causing the company to potentially lose over 36% of its earnings power (based on the 7.5% US impact detailed in the first section). Current analyst average estimates of $11.49 in 2019 annual EPS would drop to around $7.35 in annual EPS. Of course, these are worst-case scenarios, and Apple does have over $110 billion in net cash equivalents, so things are far from dire. Investors, however, should be open to the realization that China could be a lost market if the trade tensions with the country do not resolve quickly to the degree the Chinese consumer perceives as fair. Valuation metrics would need to be revised relative to what they were prior to the escalation of the trade war with China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.