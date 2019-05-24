Natural Gas Futures Get Modest Bounce After Thursday's EIA Inventory Build Comes In Less Than Expected

Monitoring model trends in the 11-20 day (early-to-mid June) for heat risk potential, particularly across the southern U.S., that could provide additional support to natural gas bulls.

Investment Thesis

Given the heat wave taking aim over the southeastern U.S. (heightened cooling demand), Thursday's report could spell trouble for those looking for triple-digit injections in the coming weeks. After today's report, investors should expect for price to remain rangebound, but with more upside potential.

Natural gas prices move higher Thursday after inventory build comes in less than average estimates

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 100 BCF for the week ending May 17, short of consensus estimates of 104 BCF. The build of 100 BCF for the week ending May 17 is compared to the 93 BCF build from a year ago and the 5-year avg. build of 88 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 1,753 BCF vs. 1,616 BCF a year ago and the 5-year avg. of 2,027 BCF. That's 137 BCF higher than last year and 274 BCF less than the 5-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of May 13-17.

(Source: EIA.)

(Source: EIA.)

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Thursday up 1.42%, or 3.5 cents ($0.035), to $2.578. The July contract increased 3.3 cent ($0.033) to $2.592, while the August contract increased 3 cents ($0.030) to $2.604.

Figure 3 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours

(Source: Investing.com)

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen higher 0.91% to $22.18.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished higher Wednesday 2.64% and 1.95% at $23.70 and $17.78, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded lower 2.98% and 1.95% at $122.56 and $25.16, respectively.

Record-breaking, dangerous heat for the southeastern U.S. through mid-next week; severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall continue for the central U.S.

Through the first half of next week (primarily over the next 5 days), an amplified upper-level jet stream pattern featuring an anomalously strong southeastern U.S. sub-tropical heat ridge (heat dome) will promote hot and dry conditions over the southeastern U.S. At the same time, an anomalously strong upper-level trough (cyclonic flow) over the western U.S. will bring unseasonably cool temperatures from California to the northern Plains. In between these two prominent weather features will be a mean frontal boundary associated with an active jet stream separating the two contrasting air masses in which several impulses/waves in the form of showers and thunderstorms will track on across the central U.S. This will promote the continued threat for heavy/excessive rainfall over parts of the Plains and Midwest (Mississippi Valley). Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-7 day (May 22-29) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-7 day (May 22-29) temperature pattern

(Source: WeatherBELL)

This means that over the next 5 days or the next week, the southeastern U.S. will see widespread high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. These types of readings are considered rather extreme for this early in the season, and will likely challenge, if not break, daily and/or monthly temperature records. On peak days, areas across the interior southeastern U.S. could experience max heat indices greater than 105F on one or more days. Subsidence associated with this strong sub-tropical heat ridge will limit rain chances over the southeastern U.S.

Further to the north, temperatures will be more variable depending on the day-to-day frontal position. Temperatures will be near average, with warm air advection ahead of storm systems balancing out cool air advection on the backside of storm systems. A broad area stretching from the Plains states through the Midwest and into the western Great Lakes will have the potential for one or more heavy rain episodes with multi-inch totals possible over the next 7 days. This will raise concerns for additional flooding in the already flood-ravaged, overly saturated areas of the central U.S.

Across the western U.S., from California to the northern Plains, temperature anomalies will average cooler than normal (as much as 10-20F degrees below average). From a precipitation perspective, the influence of mean upper troughing will result in unsettled weather over the western U.S., with the interior West seeing the highest totals. Some precipitation could fall in the form of snow across the higher elevations.

By the latter half of next week (in the 6-11 day time frame), an eastward progression of this initial deep upper-level western U.S. trough and eventual phasing/linking-up with a southward advancing central/eastern Canada trough will ultimately lead to a less amplified pattern over the Lower 48 and the return of a split-flow pattern over the western U.S. Temperatures across the southeastern U.S. in the 6-11 day time frame will range from warm to hot. However, as we move later into the 6-11 day period, more emphasis will be placed on upper-level troughing over central/eastern Canada/western U.S. This will allow for the pattern to become less amplified, resulting in the heat easing/relaxing over the southeastern U.S.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 6-11 day (May 29-June 3) upper-level/jet stream pattern

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In the 11-16 day time frame, the large-scale pattern looks mild overall with the jet stream flattened out (zonal/semi-zonal flow). The southern U.S. will continue to remain a focal area. Temperatures look to remain warm to hot during this time frame. The heat ridge will be located further to the west, centered over Mexico during this time frame. Therefore, the southern U.S. (particularly the south-central U.S. given the more westward placement of the heat ridge) will be closely monitored to see if the heat ridge over Mexico begins to lift northward into the southern/south-central U.S.

Final Trading Thoughts

Thursday's less-than-expected build of 100 BCF could give natural gas bulls some life. Through mid-next week, the southern U.S. will experience its hottest period with the highest levels of cooling demand (CDDs) being drawn thus far this season. Knowing that last week was not as hot and likely wouldn't have drawn as much demand expected this week or next week has to be of concern to natural gas bears. Simply put, indications suggest that triple-digit injections over the next couple of weeks could be in jeopardy.

Moving forward, I expect for prices to remain rangebound, but with more upside movement. My price range will be $2.40-2.80 for the week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

