U.S. Farmer Trade Aid Package Totals $16 Billion; Grain Markets Finish Lower Thursday

Investors should expect continued range-bound trading with weather, trade and export data in focus.

The U.S. July corn futures finished Thursday's trading session down 0.98% to $3.9012, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 0.89% to $8.2062 and the U.S. wheat futures lower 0.56% to $4.6938. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.01% ($0.16) to $15.75, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished lower 0.95% ($0.14) to $14.61 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) finished up 0.01% ($0.00) to $5.30. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 3.4 cents to $4.692, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 8.2 cents to $4.240, resulting in a bearish 45-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.094 to $5.342. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

On the trade front, the Trump Administration on Thursday revealed to the public a $16-billion farm aid package in an effort to offset losses from a 10-month trade war with China. According to the USDA, $14.5B of $16B package will be spent on farmer direct payments, aid payments to farmers will be a single rate per county, not per commodity, the package will be based on estimated trade damage per county, rates will be determined by where farmers farm rather than what crops they grow (to ward against distorting planting decisions), and the first payment is expected by late July or early August.

U.S. soybeans, where once more than 60 percent of the product was exported to China, have been the hardest hit from this trade dispute with China.

The U.S. placing China's Huawei Technologies on a trade blacklist last week triggered sharp protest from China and is an indicator that an imminent trade deal between the world's largest economies seems unlikely.

Also included in the $16-billion package is $1.4 billion in support through food purchases and $100 million allocated to the development of foreign markets.

According to some analysts, the trade package could incentivize farmers to plant in order to qualify for the relief despite overly saturated, poor field conditions.

Record-breaking, dangerous heat for the Southeast U.S. through mid-next week; severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall continues for the central U.S.

Through the first half of next week (primarily over the next 5 days), an amplified upper level jet stream pattern featuring an anomalously strong Southeast U.S. sub-tropical heat ridge (heat dome) will promote hot and dry conditions over the Southeast U.S. At the same time, an anomalously strong upper-level trough (cyclonic flow) over the western U.S. will bring unseasonably cool temperatures from California to the northern Plains. In between these two prominent weather features will be a mean frontal boundary associated with an active jet stream separating the two contrasting air masses in which several impulses/waves in the form of showers and thunderstorms will track on across the central U.S. This will promote the continued threat for heavy/excessive rainfall over parts of the Plains and Midwest (Mississippi Valley). Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-7 day (May 22-29) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 0-7 day (May 22-29) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This means that over the next 5 days or over the next week, the Southeast U.S. will see widespread high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. These types of readings are considered rather extreme for this early in the season and will likely challenge if not break daily and/or monthly temperature records. On peak days, areas across the interior Southeast U.S. could experience max heat indices greater than 105F on one or more days. Subsidence associated with this strong sub-tropical heat ridge will limit rain chances over the Southeast U.S.

Farther to the north, temperatures will be more variable depending on the day-to-day frontal position. Temperatures will be near average with warm air advection ahead of storm systems balancing out cool air advection on the backside of storm systems. A broad area stretching from the Plains states through the Midwest and into the western Great Lakes will have the potential for one or more heavy rain episodes with multi-inch totals possible over the next 7 days. This will raise concerns for additional flooding in the already flood-ravaged, overly-saturated areas of the central U.S.

Across the western U.S., from California to the northern Plains, temperature anomalies will average cooler than normal (as much as 10-20F degrees below average). From a precipitation perspective, the influence of mean upper troughing will result in unsettled weather over the western U.S. with the interior West seeing the highest totals. Some precipitation could fall in the form of snow across the higher elevations. Figure 7 is a map showing the 7-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

By the latter half of next week (in the 6-11 day timeframe), an eastward progression of this initial deep upper level western U.S. trough and eventual phasing/linking up with a southward advancing central/eastern Canada trough, will ultimately lead to a less amplified pattern over the Lower 48 and the return of a split-flow pattern over the western U.S. Temperatures across the Southeast U.S. in the 6-11 day timeframe will range warm to hot. However, as we move later into the 6-11 day period, more emphasis will be placed on upper level troughing over central/eastern Canada/western U.S. This will allow for the pattern to become less amplified, resulting in the heat to ease/relax over the Southeast U.S.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 6-11 day (May 29-June 3) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 11-16 day time frame, the large scale pattern looks mild overall with the jet stream flattened out (zonal/semi-zonal flow). The southern U.S. will continue to remain a focal area. Temperatures look to remain warm to hot during this time frame. The heat ridge will be located farther to the west, centered over Mexico during this time frame. Therefore, the southern U.S. (particularly the south-central U.S. given the more westward placement of the heat ridge) will be closely monitored to see if the heat ridge over Mexico begins to lift northward into the southern/south-central U.S.

Perpetual, incessant storms over the central U.S. (Plains/Midwest) will continue to disrupt the 2019 corn/soybean planting progress. On May 19, there were 120 acres more of land that needed planting. That's the most on record which coincides with the record wetness seen over the central U.S. stemming back from the summer of 2018. 2019/20 corn yields are at great risk of coming in markedly lower than expectations and than previous years as a result. The threat for a lowered supply amount is a bullish signal for the grain markets. However, trade concerns over U.S. and China loom. That said, expect for range-bound trading to continue with weather, trade and export data being the key drivers in the market.

