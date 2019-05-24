Aptiv: A Cheap AV Play

Aptiv (APTV) doesn't get much recognition from both the auto and the investment community. It has fallen ~20% from its April high over what we think are temporary headwinds. Despite modestly declining results, we don't think this trend is likely to continue and believe that results should improve over the long run. Aptiv is also one of the leading autonomous vehicle contenders, but despite that it trades at a 20x P/E. We believe that Aptiv's cheap valuation and management execution will be able to drive shareholder value creation in the long run.

Temporary cyclical headwinds

Vehicle production has been falling recently, down 5% due to declining consumer demand for new vehicles. This has spooked investors, who are scared off by a possibility of this affecting earnings and revenues. However, the long-term growth story of APTV remains intact. History shows that auto sales declines aren't enormous most of the time and declines don't last more than a couple of years.

Solid Q1 results despite headwinds

Aptiv managed to grow revenues 4%, or 9 points over market in Q1, despite these cyclical headwinds. Even if you exclude acquisitions, growth was still positive, up 1%. It outperformed the market in every part of the world and in every segment of its business. This continued outperformance shows Aptiv’s competitive advantages remain as strong as ever.

Profitability was also strong as well, with Aptiv earning $1.05 in the first quarter and guiding to earn $4.90-5.10 for the full year. With Aptiv trading at below $70 a share, this will mean that it is trading at sub 14x earnings, which is really low for a company that is riding on several secular megatrends and is growing revenues and earnings, even in a down-market.

One of the leaders in AV

Aptiv's achievements in AV are not to be overlooked. Aptiv currently has a partnership with Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to provide autonomous ridesharing vehicles. It currently has logged more than 1mil miles, has completed over 25k rides, and is rated by customers as 4.95 stars.

Navigant also ranks Aptiv one of the top contenders in the AV race, sitting 4th behind giants GM (NYSE:GM), Waymo, and Ford (NYSE:F). This puts Aptiv in a good position to become one of the top leaders in AVs should AVs ever become extremely popular.

Growth play in the long term

As mentioned earlier, Aptiv is currently in the middle of several secular mega-trends, including electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Aptiv has its fingers in both of these fields and has won major contracts from several large automakers.

To show how fast these industries are growing, Aptiv's high voltage electrification business grew 65% in Q1 and active safety grew 65%.

Profitability is also likely to grow, with management saying it is making improvements to its cost structure and implementing supply chain initiatives to lower costs.

In light of the weaker macro environment, we’ve implemented incremental overhead cost reductions in addition to manufacturing and supply chain initiatives to improve our cost structure and be in a position to fund our growth investments. Q1 earnings call

In light of Aptiv's past efforts in cutting costs, we find it hard not to be optimistic about these initiatives.

In 2018, we eliminated 50 million of overhead and stranded costs related to the powertrain spinoff. Q1 earnings call

Opportunity for value creation

Aptiv's strong balance sheet allows management to repurchase shares opportunistically when needed. In 2019, management has already repurchased a large number of shares and is guiding to repurchase more in the future. Since management purchases opportunistically, fluctuations in the share price from short-term events help a lot.

In addition, we repurchased 226 million of our stock opportunistically taking advantage of market discounts, while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. And we now expect share repurchases to total $450 million for the full year.

Aptiv also pays a dividend, albeit a small one. It yields 1.27% currently, so it may also be a good buy for those who are looking for income. The dividend is more than sustained by Aptiv's cash flow, and the payout ratio is below 20%.

Takeaway

Overall, Aptiv is a force to be reckoned with in the automotive supplier industry. It is a major player in the fastest-growing industries in the sector and is one of the leaders in autonomous vehicles. It is profitable and growing and pays a dividend. What more could you want from a stock? We recommend Aptiv for those who want to invest in the future of transportation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.