Tamarack Valley And Obsidian Energy Need This Transaction

The company needs to acquire assets to increase its reserves. In the meantime, Obsidian Energy is looking to sell its Viking assets.

Tamarack Valley generated strong netback during Q1 due to the recovery of Canadian oil prices.

Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF) released its Q1 results. With the recovery of Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, the company generated a strong total netback. But its reserves aren't huge, and management is looking for acquisitions.

In the meantime, Obsidian (OBE) needs to sell assets to face its debt wall and improve its profitability by focusing on the Cardium area. An acquisition of Obsidian's Viking assets by Tamarack Valley would make sense for both companies from the operational and financial perspectives.

Before discussing the potential transaction between Obsidian Energy and Tamarack Valley, let's have a look at Tamarack's Q1 results.

Source: Tamarack Valley

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Prudent management

Due to production curtailment in Alberta, Tamarack Valley postponed the drilling of wells to the end of the quarter. Thus, production dropped 3% compared to the previous quarter and reached 23,149 boe/d.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Despite the lower production volume, revenue increased 30% quarter over quarter due to the recovery of Canadian oil prices.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Production curtailment had a net positive effect. Higher prices more than offset the lower production volume.

And with stable costs, the company generated a total positive netback of C$8.05/boe compared to a negative total netback during the previous quarter.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The increase in total costs compared to the previous quarter is only due to the higher royalties associated with higher oil prices. My assumption of sustaining costs at C$20/boe that I detailed in a previous article didn't changed.

Also, compared to other producers operating a similar production mix, Tamarack Valley generated the highest total netback.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Management is very prudent. Despite the increase of the net debt during this quarter due to the timing of the capital program, the net debt-to-funds flow ratio stayed below 1x and is among the lowest in the industry.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Marketing diversification and hedges are extra signs of management's prudence. The company protected approximately 30% of its forecasted 2019 oil production with differential hedges.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Also, exposure to AECO gas prices is limited to only 13.9% of the total gas production.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Acquiring Obsidian's Viking assets?

Not everything is perfect, though. Despite the increase in per share reserves in 2018, the company's 2P reserves represent only 11.5 years of production, based on the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, acquisitions are part of management's tools to grow reserves:

Tamarack intends to maintain balance sheet flexibility which allows the Company to be opportunistic and take advantage of potential opportunities within core areas, whether by increasing drilling activity or by completing tuck-in acquisitions." - Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

This year, the company completed some acquisitions, but the size of these transactions won't move the needle:

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, Tamarack completed four minor acquisitions for $1.1 million. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company closed a Viking oil acquisition for $4.7 million in the Veteran/Consort area of Alberta, adding 130 boe/d and 9.4 net sections of undeveloped Viking lands that are adjacent to existing Tamarack lands."



- Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

As Viking is a core area for Tamarack Valley, the Viking assets Obsidian is trying to sell fit Tamarack's portfolio.

Here's a summary of Obsidian's Viking assets' characteristics:

Light oil play

2P reserves of 5 mmboe and Q1 production was 1,009 boe/d. Thus, 2P RLI is about 13.5 years.

200 net sections

Netback of C$16/boe (according to Obsidian's website, but details about prices and costs are missing)

If we apply the same flowing barrel valuation as Tamarack's acquisition of 130 boe/d in this area, Obsidian's Viking assets are worth about C$36.5 million. But we miss information about the land and the infrastructure attached to these assets for a fair comparison.

Tamarack's EV/2P reserves ratio is 7.78x. Applying the same ratio to Obsidian's Viking 2P reserves of 5 mmboe values the assets at about C$39 million.

In any case, even if we assume a high valuation of C$80 million for Obsidian's Viking assets, Tamarack Valley wouldn't have any difficulty to finance the deal.

Tamarack Valley has a revolving credit facility of C$290 million, of which $189.4 million was drawn at the end of Q1. Thus, the company doesn't need to update its credit facility for an C$80 million acquisition. Also, an accordion feature was added to the lending agreement during Q4. Tamarack Valley can increase its revolving credit facility portion of the facility to C$370 million for a total facility of C$400 million.

And even with net debt of C$219 million + C$80 million = C$299 million, and assuming no adjusted operating field netback from the acquisition, the net debt-to-adjusted operating field netback ratio would stay low at about 1.3x.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Such a deal would make sense for both companies. But Obsidian needs the deal more than Tamarack Valley. Obsidian is facing a debt wall, while the company is trying to sell its less profitable assets to focus on the Cardium area. Despite a low RLI, Tamarack Valley can afford to skip the deal, as the company can wait for several years and proceed with other acquisitions.

Considering Tamarack's prudent management and Obsidian's time constraint, I would be surprised if Tamarack Valley would pay a steep price for Obsidian's assets.

Valuation

From the intrinsic valuation perspective, the market offers a 32% discount to my fair value estimate of Tamarack Valley. The valuation assumes the company generates a total netback of C$8/boe over the long term. I apply a 12x multiple to these profits associated with a flat production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Considering the depressed Canadian oil and gas environment, this discount isn't exceptional, though. For instance, the market values Crescent Point (CPG), Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF), and Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) at higher discounts to my fair value estimates.

Also, due to higher netbacks and lower reserves, the EV/reserves ratios are higher compared to some other similar producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, a part of the value of the company will come from the capacity to acquire some assets at a good price. The depressed Canadian oil and gas environment is an opportunity to do so.

Conclusion

With the recovery of the Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, Tamarack Valley generated a strong total netback above C$8/boe during Q1. Low debt, stable costs, hedges, and marketing diversification show management's prudence in the context of volatile prices.

The low reserves are a weakness, though. Acquiring some assets in core areas is part of management's strategy. In Tamarack's core Viking area, Obsidian is trying to divest some assets to face its debt wall. A transaction between both producers would make sense.

Considering the time pressure on Obsidian's side and taking into account Tamarack's prudent management, I expect a potential deal to be more favorable to the company.

In any case, the market values Tamarack Valley at a discount. In the context of a challenging oil and gas environment in Canada, the market offers similar or better investment opportunities, though. A part of the value will come from the capacity of the company to acquire assets at a favorable price.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF, CPG, PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.