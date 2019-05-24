The Trade War Will Backfire On The American Economy

Look for backfire effects from the tariffs in the American economy, even in industries that ostensibly benefit from them.

Stocks swung up and down on any news of the potential implementation of tariffs.

Trump (to China): Stop, or I'll impose import-taxes on my own people!

Cleavon Little playing Sheriff Bart in the movie, "Blazing Saddles." Source: TV Tropes

President Donald Trump seems to have put himself in a similar situation as Sheriff Bart in Mel Brooks' cult classic film, Blazing Saddles. In the movie, when a black sheriff shows up to take over the town's law enforcement duties, the townspeople are anything but welcoming. In order to save himself, Sheriff Bart whips out his gun, presses it to his own neck, and threatens to shoot if anybody moves. Petrified, the townspeople watch as the sheriff maneuvers to safety in the police station. A woman cries out, "Isn't anyone going to help that poor man?"

In this case, the pistol is tariffs. The townspeople are China. Sheriff Bart is the United States. And Donald Trump is the hand holding the pistol. In an attempt to force his Chinese opponents to give in to his demands, he has implemented a 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports and threatened to impose tariffs on another $325 billion.

But despite Trump's insistence that tariffs are "mostly paid for by China," they are in fact a tax on American consumption. The increased costs brought on by tariffs are paid either by American businesses, thus eating into profit margins, or by American consumers, who pay higher prices, or a combination of both. Steel tariffs, for instance, cost US consumers and businesses roughly $900,000 (or about 13 times the typical salary of a steel worker) for every steel industry job saved or created.

Whether Americans pay higher for newly price-hiked Chinese goods or their more expensive American-made counterparts, the cost is borne by Americans. However, tariffs are likely to do very little to benefit the American manufacturing worker, as the former trade with China will merely move to Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, or Mexico.

The only way that the Chinese will be paying for the Trade War will be when the Chinese government imposes retaliatory tariffs on American imports. It will be like the townspeople in Blazing Saddles pulling out their own pistols, pressing them to their heads, and exclaiming that if Sheriff Bart shoots, they will too.

President Trump thinks that the United States is in a better negotiating position than China. As reported by Ana Swanson of the New York Times, Trump recently stated:

I think it's going to turn out extremely well. We're in a very strong position. Our economy is fantastic; theirs is not so good. We've gone up trillions and trillions of dollars since the election; they've gone way down since my election.

I'm not so sure the United States is in the better negotiating position. The cost of tariffs is about to be imposed on an American consumer that is, on average, already struggling with sluggish wage growth, rising consumer debt, and meager savings. This bodes poorly for the economy more broadly. A sustained 1% drop in consumer spending would require business investment or exports (or a combination of the two) to double immediately in order to keep GDP even. It's highly unlikely that we would see either in the case of a fall in consumption. Despite a strong headline Q1 GDP number, many have pointed out the underlying weaknesses in the US economy if one digs down into the data.

What about China? Many have remarked that, for both cultural and political reasons, the Chinese have a longer-term mindset than Trump or the Americans more broadly. While I generally agree with this, it's also important to note that the Chinese are currently experiencing a severe housing bubble that is only sustainable with continued strong economic growth. Approximately a quarter of Chinese GDP is tied to real estate, and if economic growth falters (perhaps due to decreased trade with the United States), the real estate market could likewise fall, further harming the economy in a deadly spiral.

The Chinese don't want to find out the limits of fiscal stimulus on keeping their economy afloat. But on the other side of the Pacific, Trump has campaign promises to keep. So long as the stock market remains accommodative, Trump will keep pressing the Chinese to give in to his demands.

But will the stock market (SPY) continue to accommodate? There is some precedent in history — a rather important one, in fact — which suggests that it will not. Indeed, if the period from 1929-1930 is any guide, the stock market may abandon its accommodation in dramatic fashion.

The Ghost of Protectionism Past

In a 1979 paper on the causes of the crash in 1929, economist Alan Reynolds argues that the stock market crashes of 1929 and 1930 were caused by the increasing likelihood, and ultimately the certitude, of tariff hikes.

Reynolds affirms my conclusion in a previous article ("The Similarities and Differences Between the 1920s and the 2010s") that the 1920s were a period of true prosperity growth, with real production per person increasing by a stunning 42% from 1921 to 1929. Life expectancy at birth rose 5.6 years. Patent applications exploded, peaking in 1929, not hitting the previous high again until 1965. Also in 1929, fixed business investment topped out at 11.8% of GNP — the highest achieved since that year. Compare to the 3.9% of private fixed investment to GDP in 2018. Unemployment remained low (3.3% average) and inflation stayed averaged less than 1%.

Reynolds also dispels a few myths about causes of the Depression.

For instance, some assert that corporate profitability soared in the 1920s to the detriment of workers as capital refused to share with labor. This excess profit funneled into the pockets of the rich, which was then used to drive up stock prices. This narrative is faulty. As Reynolds reports, corporate profits before tax averaged 8.2% in the 1920s, compared to 9.7% during the 1910s and 14.1% in the 1940s. Compare also to the ~10% after tax profits to GDP (perhaps 12.5-13% before tax) in the current decade.

He also addresses the myth that tax cuts caused the crash. The share of disposable income received by the 1% of earners rose from 12.2% in 1919 to 18.9%. This is partially because the top tax rate was reduced from 73% at the beginning of the decade to 24% in 1929, naturally making disposable (after-tax) income rise. It's also partially due to dividends per share rising by 61% over the course of the decade.

But the economic pie was expanding, benefiting rich and poor alike (though perhaps not equally). As I explained in my article on the 1920s, wages fell less than prices in the recession early in the decade, while wages grew faster than inflation in the latter three-fourths of the decade. The share of national income going to employee compensation averaged 60% in the Twenties, up from 55% in the previous few decades. There was no discernible shift from equitable profit-sharing to capitalist profit-hoarding leading up to 1929.

Moreover, with corporate earnings soaring, stocks had considerable reason to rise. At the stock market peak in 1929, the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio topped out around 20.5x.

Source: Macro Trends

And that was without the rampant corporate share buybacks we have today. In fact, there was a spike in corporate share issuance in 1928-1929 as companies sought to raise more capital for investment (see Gene Smiley, Figure 24). So, despite the steep rise, it isn't as if the stock market was obviously and dramatically frothy from a valuation standpoint.

A better explanation for the crash, says Reynolds, is the collapse of international trade brought on by the Smoot-Hawley tariff bill.

But wait, you might say. The Smoot-Hawley Act, often blamed (correctly, in my estimation) for exacerbating and prolonging the Great Depression, was not signed into law until the middle of 1930. How could it have had any effect on the 1929 stock market crash?

Legislative changes don't just spring up overnight, even in trying times such as 1930. The bill had been in the works for well over a year before it was signed into law by Herbert Hoover.

According to Reynolds, tariff increases first passed a Congressional vote on May 28th, 1929. When the Republican-dominated Senate Finance Committee promised to re-write the bill in June, the market remained hopeful that free trade would prevail. The market's hopes, however, were crushed in the Fall of 1929, when the Senate voted down a move that would have limited tariff increases only to agricultural goods on October 21st.

The stock market was riding high and legislators thought that the strong US economy could withstand tariff hikes. They were mistaken. On Thursday, October 24th ("Black Thursday"), when it became clear that free trade would not actually win out, the market crashed 11% intraday, after falling 4.6% the day before.

Source: The Balance

The following Monday ("Black Monday") and Tuesday ("Black Tuesday"), the market fell another 13% and 12%, respectively. That Thursday, President Hoover threw his weight behind the tariff bill, confirming the market's fears. After falling sharply for two weeks, stocks reversed course when Hoover announced a 1% cut in personal and corporate taxes and the tariff bill appeared to be in jeopardy. Writes Reynolds:

Stocks begin to rally after November 14, rising steadily from 145 in November to 171 in April. Industrial production stops falling and hovers around the December level through March.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Inflation-Adjusted. Source: Macro Trends

But then, on March 24th of 1930, the Senate finally passed the Smoot-Hawley tariff bill. The stock market again faltered as debate picked up over whether Hoover would sign the bill into law or veto it. Initially, Hoover had opposed the bill, calling it "vicious, extortionate, and obnoxious" (Robert Sobel, The Age of Giant Corporations: A Microeconomic History of American Business, 1914–1970, p. 87–88). After all, the bill would lift the tariff rate to 59% — the second highest in US history.

Opposition to the bill was not trivial. In May 1930, 1,028 economists published a signed open letter to the president opposing the bill in the New York Times (Amity Shlaes, The Forgotten Man: A New History of the Great Depression, p. 96). They urged the president to veto the bill:

We are convinced that increased restrictive duties would be a mistake. They would operate, in general, to increase the prices which domestic consumers would have to pay. By raising prices they would encourage concerns with higher costs to undertake production, thus compelling the consumer to subsidize waste and inefficiency in industry. At the same time they would would force him to pay higher rates of profit to established firms. . . . Few people could hope to gain from such a change . . . [and] many countries would pay us back in kind.

(Perhaps contemporary readers will be reminded of the open letter sent to Donald Trump in the Spring of last year [2018] from 1,140 economists, including 14 Nobel Prize winners, warning against economic protectionism.)

Shlaes notes that many business leaders also argued against the passage of the bill. Thomas Lamont of JP Morgan recalled, "I almost went down on my knees to beg Herbert Hoover to veto the asinine Hawley-Smoot tariff" (p. 97). Perhaps suspecting the retaliatory tariffs that would come from such a tariff, forty-nine General Motors overseas officers in fifteen different countries wired in to Washington DC to voice their concerns. GM's European director sent a terse telegram that would prove prescient: "Passage bill would spell economic isolation United States and most severe depression ever experienced."

But in that era, the Republicans were the party of protectionism, and through the urging of fellow Republicans, Hoover came around. He signed the bill into law on June 17th, 1930. The Dow Jones dropped to a new 52-week low of 140 in July. Thus, the excruciating fall of stock prices continued on, both in the US and in other developed nations that now struggled to sell their goods in America.

Retaliatory tariffs on American goods followed in short order. "France imposed an auto tariff; so did Italy," writes Shlaes (p. 99). "Australia and India legislated new duties. Canada raised tariffs three times. The first tariff, an emergency retaliation, hit 125 classes of US products. The Swiss, furious at a duty on watches, boycotted US imports to their country."

(This should ring familiar in contemporary readers' ears, as each country that the US has engaged recently in trade battles, from China to Canada to the European Union, has imposed or threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs.)

Though many sources such as the New York Times blamed speculators and short sellers at the time, there's good reason to believe that the specter of tariff hikes sparked the market selloff. Of course, the stage had been set by extremely stretched valuations after a strong, eight-year bull market fueled by Fed-suppressed interest rates, followed by a sharply rising Fed discount rate in 1929.

As James Dale Davidson (over at WallStreetRebel) writes, "High tariffs in the late stages of a credit-driven asset bubble are a recipe for triggering hyper-deflation."

Indeed, Reynolds notes the dramatic impact trade barriers had on the American economy: Exports, which made up 7% of GNP and 15-17% of farm production, fell from $7 billion in 1929 to $2.5 billion in 1932. Farm exports, in particular, were hard hit, being "slashed to a third of their 1929 level by 1933." Contrast this with federal spending, which grew from $2.6 billion in 1929 to $3.2 billion in 1932.

Campaigning on the promise to repeal Smoot-Hawley, President Franklin Roosevelt finally removed the destructive tariffs in 1934, leading to a sustained rise in the stock market as well as a reversal of four straight years of negative real GDP growth.

DJIA, Not Inflation-Adjusted. Source: Macro Trends

The next three years were marked by a strong rebound in real GDP: a 10.8% rise in 1934, 8.9% in 1935, and 12.9% in 1936. (Though these impressive numbers were partially due to sharp rises in federal spending, a component of GDP, even as the underlying economy continued to languish.)

Then, in January 1939, after a half decade of unprecedented economic central planning, President Roosevelt announced the end of the New Deal reforms. As Reynolds reports, real output rose 7.6% that year, followed by increases of 7.7% in 1940 and 16.1% in 1941 (before significant deficit spending took off in 1942).

Will History Repeat? Or "Rhyme?"

There are both similarities and differences between the early 1930s and today. One difference is that, back then, it was the president who was reluctant to go along with tariffs while a Republican Congress pressed for it. Today, it's the opposite.

Back then, there was no Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to prevent bank panics as there is now. Surely, even if economic conditions erode in the US, we will not witness thousands of bank failures like in 1930. Plus, the developed world operated on a gold standard, which exacerbated the effects of the trade war, limited the government's response, and worsened the economic decline.

Perhaps the biggest difference is that the role of the Federal Reserve has dramatically expanded, today acting as a tacit backstop to the stock market, unlike it's somewhat more limited role in 1929-1930. It's difficult to say whether swift central bank action in lowering interest rates and re-expanding its balance sheet at the first whiff of recession could prevent a reversion to stocks' historical mean valuation.

On the other hand, some of the similarities are eerie. Then, as now, the United States was at the tail end of an economic cycle and bull market with underlying economic conditions weakening. Then, as now, over a thousand economists along with many business leaders warned against implementing tariffs, which would only hurt the American consumer. Then, as now, the president ignored the pleadings of economists and business leaders. Then, as now, the stock market seemed jittery around talk of tariffs, falling upon their implementation.

Look For The Economic Backfire

Two of the explicit intentions of the Tariff Act of 1930 were to "encourage the industries of the United States" and to "protect American labor." Considering the steep falls in stock prices, GDP, and employment thereafter, it's clear the tariffs failed.

Investors of today can expect a similar economic outcome with the current trade war. Even if the market does not crash today as it did in 1929-1930, we are likely to see the tariffs suppress economic growth, perhaps even in the industries they are intended to help.

For instance, in the American steel industry, companies did enjoy a brief spike in earnings, and worker salaries rose YoY as well. And new steel plants are coming online, which means jobs may be added. But for a variety of reasons, steel is more expensive to produce in the US than elsewhere. That means that, downstream, the purchasers of steel pay higher costs, see their profit margins get squeezed, and may have to lay off workers.

This is exactly what happened to General Motors (GM) this year, as they announced thousands of layoffs as well as plant closures. Given that the downstream side (purchasers and users of steel) makes up a much larger portion of the US economy than the upstream side (producer), making American steel more competitive through tariffs will end up making the economy more inefficient and sluggish. This drives up prices of consumer durable goods such as vehicles, which depresses sales and ultimately leads to lower production. Lower production leads to less demand for steel.

Furthermore, tariffs are likely to spark retaliatory tariffs from the opposing country, which are likely to hit American durable goods. This, too, leads to lower production of steel-using goods and less demand for American steel.

Sure enough, we find that American steel companies have not actually performed all that well since Trump's election. They've done quite poorly, even as the stock market has boomed.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps this is partially why Trump recently lifted tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico.

We've seen a similar backfire effect hit the American agricultural industry. This may be part of the reason John Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT), two producers of farm vehicles and equipment, have performed poorly in the last twelve months.

Data by YCharts

Time to Hedge Mounting Risk

History may not necessarily be repeating in this case, as we haven't seen steep market drops (at least not yet). But it would be imprudent to assume that this time is different, whether in reference to the market cycle or the trade war.

The preceding analysis suggests that risks are mounting in the market and now is the time to de-risk one's portfolio. The obvious way to do this would simply be to trim winning positions (and sell some losers that are expected to do even worse in a prolonged trade war), and build up a cash position. Ultra-short term bond funds (e.g. NEAR, GSY, SHV, VUBFX) pay a decent yield that is higher than the SPY's dividend yield, and they offer very low volatility.

Alternatively, long duration Treasury bond funds (e.g. EDV, TLT) offer both a relatively higher yield as well as likely upside in the case that interest rates fall again. I estimate that each has around 15% potential upside from here if the Fed Funds Rate is dropped back to zero.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV, NEAR, SHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.