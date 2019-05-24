NG Weekly: False Breakout Above Key Resistance, Price Discovery Lower To 2.54s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher. This probability path did not play out as last week’s unsecured high was repaired with a false breakout to 2.70s before price discovery lower ensued to 2.54s ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 2.57s.

NinjaTrader

19 – 23May 2019:

This week’s auction saw buying interest, 2.66s, in Monday’s trade driving price modestly higher as last week’s unsecured high failed. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.70s. Buyers trapped there, driving price lower into Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.61s, where buyers entered into Tuesday’s NY close.

Narrow, two-sided trade developed there, 2.61s-2.62s, into Wednesday’s auction before price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.54s. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence. Narrow balance developed early in Thursday’s auction before buying interest emerged, 2.55s-2.56s, through the EIA release (+100 bcf v +104 bcf expected), driving price higher to 2.59s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 2.57s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as a false breakout developed to 2.70s before price discovery lower ensued to 2.54s.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) is sell-side. This week’s false breakout to 2.70s forms a key resistance as a corrective phase has ensued. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key demand cluster, 2.55s-2.53s. Buy-side failure to hold the auction there will target key demand clusters below, 2.52s-2.51s/2.48s-2.44s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.60s-2.62s/2.68s-2.70s, respectively. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, the development of a structural low at 2.44s and subsequent failure of the sell-side to defend prior key supply, 2.54s, implies price discovery higher to 2.89s (or higher) is now possible.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 50% decline from the November 2018 high, the Managed Money (NYSE:MM) short posture is not yet consistent with quantities consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. However, while MM short posture is below recent years’ quantities for structural low development, so too is MM long posture, likely due to recent declining market leverage (Open Interest) and MM net long posture. While posture is approaching the needed quantities, a structural low may have already developed at structural low at 2.44s.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.