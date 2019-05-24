WTI Weekly: Selling Interest At Key Support, Sell-Side Breakdown To 57.33s

This week saw selling interest at last week’s resistance before a sell-side breakdown developed through key support, driving price lower to 57.33s near the weekly maximum statistical expectancy.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for buy-side activity. This expectation did not play out as a re-test of last week’s resistance developed early week where selling interest held the auction. Rotation lower to key support, 62.60s, ultimately resulted in new selling interest there, driving price aggressively lower to 57.33s ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 57.91s.

19 – 23May 2019

This week’s auction saw retest of last week’s resistance, 63.82s, during Sunday’s Globex auction. Sell excess developed there, 63.92s-63.83s. Price discovery lower developed through the remainder of Monday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 62.45s. Buy excess developed there before rotation higher ensued to 63.56s. Two-sided traded dominated the auction through Tuesday’s trade as a minor probe higher to 63.78s developed. Buyers trapped near there, driving price lower to 62.80s, ahead of Tuesday’s close.

Minor price discovery lower developed to 62.51s near key structural support following Tuesday’s NY close. Buyers trapped, 62.49s, in Wednesday’s auction, driving price lower through the EIA release (+4.7 mil v -600k exp). Price discovery lower developed in Wednesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 61.03s. Minor sell-side drift developed early in Thursday’s auction to 60.79s, before selling interest emerged, 60.85s, driving price aggressively lower again, achieving the stopping point, 57.33s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 57.91s.

This week’s primary expectation was for buy-side activity. This probability path did not play out as key resistance held before selling interest at key support drove price aggressively lower. This week’s rotation traded beyond the weekly maximum statistical range expectancy (595 ticks).

Looking ahead, this week’s sell-side breakdown at key support implies the corrective phase from 66.60s is incomplete. Focus into next week on response to prior key demand cluster, 58.17s-59.50s, from late March 2019. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand will target key demand clusters below, 55.50s-54.50s/51.80s-51.23s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key demand will target key supply overhead, 60.50s-61.50s/62s-62.75s, respectively. Given this week’s sell-side breakdown below key structural support, the primary expectation, near-term (2-4 weeks), based on market structure is sell-side. Next week’s auction is a holiday shortened week; reduced trade activity may occur.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 57% price rally from December lows, market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the recent high, 66.60s, as a likely stopping point high developed. Interestingly, MM Long posture has since peaked amidst continued relative concentration of long posture amidst the MM participants (MM Long: Short Ratio= 8:1). Notably, MM short posture has begun trending higher from levels that typically result in the development of structural high formations. Based on the market generated data, MM posture remains elevated on the buy-side and this fact is a factor in this week’s aggressive sell-side activity.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in Gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO in collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the highs. While media punditry banged the drum recently about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has since declined from 2.15, the April high, to 1.90s, this week’s low.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

