T2: Navigating The Danger Zone

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) is a little medical device company that is right on the cusp of breaking through to power your portfolio to top performance. It has FDA approval for its rollout panels that augur a new day of rapid reliable testing for life-threatening infections.

The story supporting its potential is compelling. However, before you leap in with any speculative biotech investment dollars, first consider how you think it will fare as it navigates the danger zone that separates FDA approval from commercial success.

T2 first entered the zone in September 2014. This posting describes T2's setup as it works its way through the zone. After nearly five full years of tough sledding, I have decided that T2 merits a cautious investment.

T2 Biosystems has been bad news for investors

T2 Biosystems enjoyed highly auspicious beginnings. Its corporate life began in 2006; it was founded by a cadre of MIT luminaries and others prompting an article headlined, "T2 Biosystems: Can a Who’s Who of Local Biotech Change the Way Disease is Diagnosed?"

T2 was formed to develop a point of care (POC) blood test that was portable, inexpensive and faster than conventional blood tests. It initially funded itself with several rounds of venture funding. As its quest took shape over time it elected to go to the public markets. It lined up Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as joint book-running managers for its offering.

On 8/7/14, T2 announced pricing of its IPO at $11.00 per share. This was a comedown from its target offering range of $15-17. The chart below shows

Data by YCharts

how its share price soon recovered leaping over $20 on two brief occasions in premature jubilation as it headed into the danger zone. Over the intervening years, its price kept dwindling down as its share count kept stair-stepping up.

While long-term shareholders wait for T2's future to unfold they are holding vicious capital losses, not atypical for shareholders who hold on to shares of companies who dawdle in the danger zone. Below I discuss T2's prospects for a reversal in fortune as suggested by its 5/2/19 Q1 2019 earnings report and CC.

T2's prospects are improving significantly

T2 is on the verge of achieving critical mass which could allow it to turn its successes with the FDA into commercial success. It has established and obtained FDA approval for magnetic resonance-based diagnostic protocols; these deliver rapid (comparably) POC testing for various sepsis pathogens from unpurified blood samples (p. 27-28) with an accuracy equivalent to that of conventional testing.

On 9/22/2014, shortly after its debut in the public markets, T2 obtained FDA market authorization for:

...the T2Candida® Panel and the T2Dx® Instrument for the direct detection of Candida species in human whole blood specimens from patients with symptoms of, or medical conditions predisposing the patient to, invasive fungal infections.

Then on May 29, 2018, T2 announced that it had received:

... market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T2Bacteria® Panel for the direct detection of bacterial species in human whole blood specimens from patients with suspected bloodstream infections.

The T2Dx system involves a desktop instrument that applies T2's magnetic resonance-based technology for use in hospitals and labs for a variety of tests. In its Q1, 2019 10-Q, T2 (p. 28) describes its FDA approved processes as:

...[operable by snapping] a patient’s sample tube ... onto a disposable test cartridge, which is pre-loaded with all necessary reagents. The cartridge is then inserted into the T2Dx instrument, which automatically processes the sample and then delivers a diagnostic test result. Test results are displayed on screen and printed out. By utilizing our proprietary T2MR technology for direct detection, the T2Dx instrument eliminates the need for sample purification and analyte extraction, which are necessary for other optical-detection devices. Eliminating these sample processing steps increases diagnostic sensitivity and accuracy, enables a broad menu of tests to be run on a single platform, and greatly reduces the complexity of the consumables. The T2Dx instrument incorporates a simple user interface and is designed to efficiently process up to seven specimens simultaneously.

Despite its advantages, T2's technology is likely not an easy sale. The graphic below describes the economics of T2's process:

It is only suitable in situations where a significant volume of tests will exist. Predictably, institutions expecting such a volume will be sizable operations. Such institutions surely have established conventional testing protocols in place. Likely such protocols rest on significant investments and evaluations of expenses, logistics, workflow, staffing and equipment; accordingly, it can be a complex process to dislodge or even modify such established protocols.

As I consider this setup it becomes clear why T2's past product revenues as shown by the excerpt below from its Q4 2018 10-K were so horribly inadequate:

Essentially, it was selling an expensive razor (T2Dx instrument) with but one specialized (T2Candida) blade. Now it has an additional more useful blade (T2Bacteria) on offer with the near-term prospect of a highly prized Lyme disease blade and many others to follow.

In its Q1 2019 earnings call, T2 set out its current expectations as follows:

...continued adoption of T2Bacteria and T2Candida Panel test sales and expanding T2Dx instrument reagent rentals and sales in US and internationally. For new contracts, we expect, in 2019, closed contracts with the placement of 70 to 80 instruments, roughly double the number in 2018. This includes 12 to 14 contracts expected in the second quarter. ... It typically takes new instruments an average of 3 to 6 months to go live and patient testing commences as hospitals are required to validate any new diagnostic tests and instruments. During this period, the Company typically receives nominal revenue unless the instrument has been purchased by the hospital, which in the United States occurs about 15% of the time. International distributors typically purchase instruments at a 30% discount off of list price of $100,000 per instrument. We expect a continuation of average sales prices of $150 per test for the T2Bacteria Panel and $200 per test for the T2Candida Panel. International distributors typically receive about a 30% discount per test panel.

The good news is that once an instrument is in place and operating at expected utilization it should generate about $300,000 in annual revenue.

T2's liquidity as it navigates the danger zone is an ongoing concern

Footnotes are usually so boring and unrewarding. Busy readers often pass right over them. This goes double for footnotes in SEC filings which are themselves often ignored. It is with apologies then that I highlight the following footnote from T2's 2018 10-K (p. 55). They are revealing because they list the stepping stones that T2 has used to finance itself as a public company:

Note how its 2014 share issuance was at $11 per share; $9.75 in 2015, $6.56 in 2016, in 2017, it went all the way down to $4.00. Such is life in the danger zone.

The situation brightened for T2's 6/4/18 issuance at $7.50 in the flickering penumbra of its nurturing FDA approval announcement the previous week. Unfortunately, the optimism quickly faded. As I write 5/22/19, shares trade at a meager $2.57.

During its Q1 2019 earnings CC, it announced cash and equivalents of $37.2 million. It avowed liquidity sufficient to last through the first half of 2020. For its outlook it expects overall revenue to double for 2019 with product revenue growth of 100%.

It is looking for cash flow breakeven with revenue of between $65-70 million with gross margins between 45-50%.

T2 bears the risk that it is another <$3.00 stock destined to fall still further, or to linger for extended periods in ignominy

My optimism is tempered with sober recognition of T2's lack of seasoning as a volume purveyor of two approved panels. Such seasoning, or proof of concept, is particularly important where there are outstanding concerns on this subject, in light of the questions as to the cost effectiveness of T2's technology.

I regard the concerns by Seeking Alpha's White Diamond Research in its posting "Research From The 2019 ECCMID Conference Reveals A Grim Outlook For T2 Biosystems" as a flashing yellow light. I have not, and do not intend to, wade into the arguments presented in that article. I do note that they are on the table and that T2's ability to reach the far end of the danger zone depends on its ability to sell tests at guided scale once it sells or it leases its T2Dx instruments.

The result will abide unfolding events soon enough. If T2's tests get the reputation as being overpriced for the information they impart, except in limited cases, such as immune-compromised patients, T2 will likely fall short of its expected product revenue guidance. Watch product revenues reported in the next few quarters.

I am scaling my exposure to T2 as time unfolds. I would prefer to miss a huge ramp than to endure the unpleasantness of another serial disappointment. I haven't yet drawn specific attention to excerpted footnote 8 from p. 55 of T2's 2018 10-K.

I will do so now. As a reminder it reads:

Current liabilities as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 includes a derivative liability of $2.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, and $41.4 million and $39.2 million of CRG debt, respectively, that was classified as current based on the probability of violating a minimum liquidity covenant included in the debt agreement.

T2's lender is CRG; its loan documents include a minimum liquidity covenant (likely nested among a litany of other potentially troublesome covenants). The CRG arrangements, along with T2's history of revisions/waivers under these documents, are set out at length in T2's cited 10-K and brought further up to date in its recent Q1 2019 10-Q.

The 10-Q (p. 33) summarizes T-2's regular solvency expectations and its backup plans which it characterizes as:

...reasonably possible, ...[but] less than probable. ...Should we fall short of the revenue target we would seek a waiver of this provision. There can be no assurances that we would be successful in obtaining a waiver. We are also required to maintain a minimum cash balance under our Term Loan Agreement with CRG.

After I wrote the foregoing and had submitted this article for publication, I saw this news headline on Seeking Alpha, "T2 Bio down 27% on bearish Mako article." I quickly perused the article; then I logged on to my broker and doubled my starter position in T2. How marvellous I thought, a Memorial Day gift.

Conclusion

I once accompanied a close relative who presented at an emergency room with a high fever and a final diagnosis of sepsis. From a patient's perspective, the entire experience was unsatisfactory. There were long periods of waiting, punctuated by yet more waiting.

If T2's technology can improve this situation, it will be a true godsend for patients. Whether it is a godsend for investors is a developing story. With T2 trading near its all-time lows and the prospect of cash flow breakeven for 2019 with escalating revenues as new razors gradually come on line, I am optimistic.

As is so often the case, it depends on management and its credibility. I have not followed T2 long enough to have a strong opinion. Absent contrary evidence I extend the benefit of any doubt to management.

I am looking forward to management reporting strong quarters as the year unfolds. If it does so I expect shareholders who enter the stock at its current ~$2.50, now $1.85, share price to be exceptionally well-rewarded for their risk. If T-2 starts rolling out additional test panels the rewards could be quite large indeed.

The downside, which I do not expect, is that CRG sends T2 to an early demise. Investors should size their positions in recognition of the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in TTOO over the next 72 hours.