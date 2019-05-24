Energy Transfer: Crossing Swords With The Street

The Street and investors are voting with their feet, despite a safe 8.25% distribution yield.

Management and the Street do not appear to see eye-to-eye on how to best create long-term unitholder value.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2019, Energy Transfer (ET) put together another solid financial showing. However, an item discussed during the conference call Q&A session is what caught my attention: capital allocation.

Please find an excerpt from the May 9, 2019, conference call transcript exchange between Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides and Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren. I've highlighted the core commentary, but included the entire exchange for context:

Michael Lapides Capital allocation, so if I take -- if I assume EBITDA in the $11-billion-ish range, $10.5 million, $11 billion, take whatever consensus is for next year. The midpoint of the growth CapEx you kind of talked about, let's just say, $3.5 billion, interest a little over $2 billion. It implies you've got a decent chunk of free cash flow next year even after the distribution. How are you thinking about capital allocation in terms of the options of either increasing dividends or purchasing back -- repurchasing equity or retiring even more debt, maybe even getting to a lower net debt-to-EBITDA level? How are you thinking about the options and what the market will reward you for? And then how are you thinking about the time line of making decisions around those options? Kelcy Warren This is Kelcy. And that's -- we're thinking a lot about this. We've -- and me particularly, I've been on the road with some of these guys and listening to the market just try and understand what the market would like to see us do, what causes our unit price to perform better, in other words. And really we don't know. We do know this. So we'll start with this. We made a commitment to the rating agencies to get to a certain number that we'd been very vocal about that and that we're going to honor that commitment. So we're not going to see any distribution increases or unit buybacks or anything like that until we achieve that commitment. We're -- a previous question suggested that we're a chip shot away from that. I think that is probably true. We're doing very well. Now when I ask people, when I go out and -- on these trips, if we were to increase distributions do you think our unit price would go up? And the answer is no, it will go down. Well shoot. If that's the case, then we can check that box. We're not doing that. Secondly, would buying back units, not -- no one even loves that. And thirdly, what we're hearing is from most people is just keep paying down debt and that's the best solution. Here is the problem. The problem is that is not a very long-term view of an MLP and we run this thing with a view of 30 years at least when we think about the way we are managing it. And so I think some of these are short-term things that the market will shift, it always does. And we will listen to the market and conduct ourselves appropriately.

Certainly, the question of future capital allocation is salient, and important to investors. I'm very glad it was asked. Unfortunately, while the response was candid, it didn't provide a great deal of clarity.

If I were to sum up “the left hand column” of what was being said, I'd paraphrase it like this:

Q. What is management's go-forward plans for unitholder capital allocation? A. It is unlikely we will be increasing cash distributions or a unit repurchase plan. And while the Street wants us to pay down debt and reduce leverage, management doesn't think that's the best way to create long-term unitholder value and build this company.

So where does that leave us ET investors?

The Backdrop

First, some perspective is in order.

Energy Transfer continues to string together one strong quarter after another. Financial performance, as measured by distributable cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow, has been impressive. Here's a summary:

Energy Transfer Financial Results – 2017 through 1Q 2019 ($B)

1Q 2019 2018 2017 Distributable Cash Flow 1.66 5.40 4.12 Adjusted EBITDA 2.80 9.51 7.32 GAAP Operating Cash Flow 1.82 7.51 4.43

Source: company website and SEC filings

Several years ago, over $11 billion major growth capital projects were appropriated. These projects are largely complete, and generating enormous amounts of incremental cash and EBITDA.

Management expects full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA range between $10.7 billion and $10.9 billion. At the midpoint, that indicates another 14% bump versus 2018.

In 1Q 2019, DCF distribution coverage was 2.07x, following a 1.74x full-year 2018 coverage ratio. In 2017, the payout coverage was 1.54x.

Management's stated DCF coverage ratio is 1.6x.

After myriad problems, the Mariner East franchise is in service; and the ME2X addition is expected to be operational by the end of this year. The Bayou Bridge litigation was settled and that project is now subscribed and running. DAPL volumes continue to increase. Rover Pipeline is in service. The Permian Express pipe, Frac VI and Frac VII trains are all in progress.

Leverage, as defined by bank covenants, is down to 4.33x. The ratio is 4.46x when using the past four quarters rolling adjusted EBITDA. The same calculation using straight (unadjusted) EBITDA is 4.91x.

Management's stated leverage ratio is under 4.5x. It's likely the company will get beneath this benchmark by YE 2019 if it meets management's EBITDA forecast, even if net debt remains the same. Management says meeting this mark will set up the franchise for a credit bump to BBB.

From the Energy Transfer February 21, 2019, earnings conference call:

Analyst Ross Payne Okay. And, Tom, more specifically, are you targeting – you’re obviously low triple by the agencies. Is it your hope at some point to get to mid, or do you feel like you just don’t want – you don’t need that? Or what are your thoughts on that? CFO Tom Long No, we would like to be at mid. We think based upon our size and all the great projects we’re working on and everything else, I think – we do think it’s important to be kind of at that mid and we’re going to work toward that. And we feel like if you get to that 4.5% and you’ve got coverage still sitting well above 1.5%, which we’re hitting that target very well right now at 1.9%, as we march toward those the mid-triple B’s is very much a target.

Indeed, net debt is flattening out, but not coming down. Leverage ratio improvement is due to significant incremental EBITDA, not debt reduction.

Please recall the Street didn't like the fact Energy Transfer management forecast $5 billion total capex in 2019. Analysts wanted to see the figure come in ~$3.5 billion. Why? Speaking for investors, they want to see the growth spending slow and debt repayment go up.

The May conference call exchange revealed an ongoing difference of opinion between Wall Street and CEO Kelcy Warren over essentially the same thing pressed in the February call: capital allocation.

Analysts and investors keep telling Energy Transfer management to cut debt, reduce leverage, and boost capital returns. Energy Transfer management continues to push back.

So What To Make Of It?

The Street carries a lot of weight. But Energy Transfer management calls the shots. These dynamics are weighing on Energy Transfer stock prices.

Since hitting $20 in January 2017, ET stock has been in a modest downward channel. It remains chronically undervalued versus peers. Through the same period, EBITDA and cash flows rocketed upward.

Let's take a look at Energy Transfer through several peer MLPs.

I selected MPLX LP (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) as a representative MLP peer group.

First, we find Energy Transfer stock valuation multiples lag the selected peer group by a significant margin.

Selected MLP Valuations – ttm Price / DCF and Price / EBITDA

ET MPLX EPD PAA MMP P / DCF 6.7x 8.8x 10.1x 9.6x 12.4x P / EBITDA 3.9x 7.0x 8.4x 6.5x 9.9x

Notes:

Valuation calculations by author using company website data and SEC filings

Stock prices utilized were based upon 5/22/19 closing bids

EBITDA figures are adjusted per company management conventions

Meanwhile, Energy Transfer's leverage versus peers remains elevated. It's at least one turn higher than the rest of the group. Management believes a leverage ratio less than 4.5x is an appropriate target. That's still considerably above the rest of the field.

Selected MLP Leverage – ttm Net Debt to EBITDA

ET MPLX EPD PAA MMP Leverage 4.91x 4.00x 3.46x 3.43x 2.74x

Notes:

Calculations by author using company SEC filings

EBITDA figures are unadjusted

Adding a related issue, Energy Transfer records materially weaker TTM return on invested capital. As a matter of fact, it's below the 9.1% cost of capital mark as determined by gurufocus.com. While ET generates rapidly increasing profits and cash, the returns on the huge capex spending hinders comparable ROIC.

Selected MLP ttm Return On Invested Capital

ET MPLX EPD PAA MMP ROIC 7.9% 11.7% 11.9% 13.2% 17.8%

Notes:

Calculations by author using company SEC filings

ROIC = EBIT / Total Assets – Current Liabilities – Cash

I contend debt, returns and capital allocation are weighing down the units. The Street is balking.

Conclusion

I believe the message is clear: the investment community doesn't care about Energy Transfer raising the cash distribution or buying back units.

The Street wants to see Energy Transfer lower its debt, get leverage down below 4x (comparable to peers), and boost its return on invested capital. To date, management continues to see things differently. It acknowledges the need to reduce leverage, but believes continued spending on high-value growth capital projects remains a priority to creating long-term unitholder value. The resultant is Energy Transfer stock is being awarded lower valuation multiples, despite remarkable improvement in EBITDA, cash flow, and distribution coverage.

To wit, the company continues to lag peers in leverage and ROIC metrics by significant margins.

ET leverage 4.91x versus peer group average 3.41x

ET return on invested capital 7.9% versus group average 13.7%

and the valuation multiples likewise lag:

ET TTM Price-to-Distributable Cash Flow 6.7x versus peer group average 10.2x

ET TTM Price-to-EBITDA 3.9x versus group average 7.9x

Energy Transfer management continues to push back; and the Street and investors do likewise with their collective pocketbooks.

Sans a Street-versus-Management capital allocation resolution, it's hard to see unit prices doing much, despite a safe 8.25% distribution yield and burgeoning cash flows.

As the old saying goes, "Do you want to be RIGHT, or do you want to make MONEY?"

