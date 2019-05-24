Senior Housing Properties Trust: Valuation Suggests Shorts Should Cover

We analyze the current valuation and think that shorts are now pressing in dangerous territory.

When we last covered Senior Housing Properties Trust's (SNH) common shares we left with the message that

Considering the sheer brutality here in the dividend cut alongside moving to a very risky operator model, SNH shares now have another 40% downside all the way to $6-$7 in our opinion. This is a horrendous situation and shorts should push their bets here as longs will be in complete chaos.

Source: Senior Housing Properties: Restructuring And Dividend Cut Suggests Another 40% Downside

That paid off handsomely as SNH cratered and delivered a negative 33.95% return.

While we had earlier suggested a price as low as $6-7, we think the shorts have increasing risk here and should cover their positions. We break down why below.

A lot of bad news priced in

SNH has put together a deal with its major tenant Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) and while that deal is bad for SNH's cash flow, it has removed the risk of a cascade wherein SNH would have to find operators for those properties one by one. In addition, FVE will be paying reduced rent till December 2019, before switching to an operator status on these properties. This gives SNH some time to work through the situation and even sell more of these properties.

SNH is also now trading at close to 10X stabilized funds from operations (FFO). By stabilized we mean what will happen in 2020 after FVE moves to an operator status. If we see comparable metrics in the space, we find this may be on the slightly cheap side.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA), which has a heavy dose of senior housing, trades at about 11X FFO. Remember, SBRA lacks the medical office properties that SNH holds, which command a giant premium in today's market. We can say the same about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) which is again at 10X FFO multiple while having only senior housing properties. Ventas (VTR), which is a 55:45 blend of senior housing and higher quality properties, trades at 16X FFO.

Source: Ventas REIT Supplemental

SNH has a similar profile with medical office buildings, life sciences and wellness centers actually making up more than 50%.

Source: SNH presentation

SNH also has one of the highest dividend yields in the sector.

Source: SNH presentation

All of the above make the case for us that while the problems do persist, it is hard to argue for material downside. In our opinion, shorts with such a high carry cost are only justified when we see a material downside possibility.

Net asset value

Net asset value or NAV computation is an art rather than a science. We have often gone against the grain versus what consensus thinks. Most notably in SNH itself, while consensus touted that the NAV was closer to $21/share in February 2019, we felt the shares were still worth shorting at $12.

Source: SNL

Our rationale back then was that the NAV was extremely overstated due to actual fair value of FVE properties. Once the true sustainable rent on these would be deciphered, NAV would move closer to $12-13 and SNH would trade at a big discount to it. We did get the shares trading down and the analysts are now slowly aligning with our view.

Source: SNL

While the thesis has played out and should play out further as NAV estimates are lowered further, we are reaching a point of "As Good As It Gets" for the shorts. SNH manager The RMR Group (RMR) will collect very little fees in relation to previous years as SNH's performance has been terrible. Further, the alignment of interests, while not extremely compelling, puts a very big risk of the company being sold.

Source: SNH presentation

Remember, our bombed-out liquidation value here is $12-13/share. At $7.85 RMR is motivated to sell this. This is likely to be even more true as RMR is in the process of liquidating a large part of its portfolio to pay down debt. The chances that it could be approached with a $12 plus bid is moderately high and shorts have $1-2 to gain on the downside versus $4-5 potential losses on a sale. They also have a large shorting cost in the form of dividends that need to be paid. We don't see the logic in pressing the bet at this point.

Conclusion

SNH shorts might get a little more downside if the market breaks into chaos. We can never rule that out. However, with each passing cent lower, the risk increases that the shorts could give it all back. While we don't see the NAV itself as compelling enough to go long, yet, we would definitely not want to be short at this point.

