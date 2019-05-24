Lowe's: Compelling Valuation Below $95

After looking at the decline and factoring in the expected performance this year, we believe shares are attractive at the prices we have outlined.

When we saw that Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported its results, we watched very closely as the stock started selling off premarket. Our team at BAD BEAT Investing started diligently investigating the name and whether there was a possible play here. We believe tariffs weighed a bit on gross margin and, subsequently, on earnings, though there were some company-specific issues as well. Despite a top line beat, the earnings miss was enough for the Street to sell this name down. We believe traders can step in and do some buying in the mid-$90s range for a month-to-month hold with the goal of offloading shares over $100 for a nice short-term gain. Long term, we believe that competitor Home Depot (HD) is the superior choice; however, long-term investors can probably buy this dip as well in Lowe's if they own a core position.

Generally speaking, Lowe's has been very inconsistent in the past few years. Every time it seemed positive things were happening for the company, it would stumble and the stock would get hit. That is what we are seeing today, and we believe it creates an opportunity to hop in and do some buying here. However, we need to let shares move further down first. This is because we are not thrilled with the change in guidance, though from a new valuation perspective, we are interested. Let us discuss.

The chart

Below we have the 1-year chart for Lowe's, on which our chartist John took the liberty of marking up simple zones for traders to look at:

As you can see, we believe that from a simple chart perspective, the stock is entering a zone we would feel comfortable buying. We think that support will emerge in the low-mid $90s, but traders should keep stops tight.

The play

Target entry: $92-95

Stop loss: <$88.50

Target exit: $105+

Possible returns: 9.3-12.9%

Estimated time frame: 5-8 weeks

Long-term investors in any stock should always look at add to holdings on dips of 20% or more, and the present selloff puts Lowe's down by this amount in the past 6 weeks.

Fundamental discussion

So, why would we be willing to buy here now that the stock has fallen so much? We believe the market effectively priced in a guidance cut, and it was correct. Now, shares are at a level that we believe make for a good entry point with the revised realistic expectations for sales, margins, and earnings. Let us delve into what we are seeing.

Sales moving higher

Over the past year or so, the company certainly has been transitioning, and Lowe’s is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making recent acquisitions, but so far the name lags its main competitor, Home Depot. As Home Depot continues to push for the professional business, Lowe's has been behind. That said, the name did report solid Q1 sales. Take a look at the growth in revenues over the last four years of Q1 reports:

Source: SEC filings, graphic by BAD BEAT Investing

Lowe's delivered a top line beat relative to expectations. Let us be clear, this was a decent result, though we were somewhat surprised given that winter was so prolonged and we thought it might hit very early spring results. That said, revenue for the first quarter increased 2.2% year over year to $17.74 billion, from $17.4 billion last year. This is certainly moving in the right direction, as the increase is about in line with what we would be looking for in this slower-than-average quarter, especially after divestment of underperforming assets.

What is driving revenues?

So, we have to ask what drove these revenue increases. Well, we think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased 3.5%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 4.2% for the second quarter, driving most of this gain. The comparable sales performance is a clear indication that the consumer is healthy and management's retail fundamentals are gaining traction.

In terms of noncomparable sales, there are fewer stores than there were at this time a year ago. As of May 3rd, 2019, Lowe's operated 2,002 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada, representing 208.8 million square feet of retail selling space. The number is down as the company offloaded lagging assets over the last year, which we think is very positive, but is also a reason why year-over-year sales increases were not markedly higher.

Earnings power

Turning to earnings power, if you go back and look at recent results over the past 12-13 quarters, you will see that earnings have historically been an issue, and this is where the company has continuously struggled. This quarter was once again no exception, and fits the pattern of the bottom line being soft more times than not, in part thanks to high expenses and margin compression.

Here in Q1, Lowe's missed earnings quite significantly. We believe this is because the cost of sales has risen. The convergence of cost pressure, impact of tariffs, significant transition in merchandising, and ineffective legacy pricing weighed on margins. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 31.5% of sales vs. 33.1% a year ago. Operating income declined to $1.41 billion from $1.47 billion last year, despite selling and general administrative expenses falling.

Putting it all together, earnings did grow but much slower than anticipated:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This quarter's net earnings widened came in at $1.05 billion. After making adjustments, earnings per share came in 2% higher year over year at $1.22. This is significant growth from last year's $1.19. That is pretty weak and a direct result of compressed margins and operating income. So, why on earth would we consider buying here? The answer is because the valuation has come down enough that the newly revised guidance for EPS has the name at attractive levels.

Revised expectations and valuation

Given the quarterly miss and ongoing issues with tariff expenses, the company revised its expectations lower. We note that H2 2019 should see a ramp-up, but the newly revised expectations and new share price have us intrigued. Coming into the report, shares were at about $110. At the time, total sales were expected to increase approximately 2% in 2019, with comparable sales expected to increase approximately 3%. Operating margin was expected to improve 375 basis points, while EPS was looking like it would be about $6.00 on the year. That translates to $110 at a forward multiple of 18X forward EPS. A few weeks ago shares were at $117, trading at a 19.5x forward multiple.

As the name was pulling back a bit, we were intrigued. However, the company has issued more realistic guidance for EPS improvement. The expectations are for a significant downward revision to a high point of $5.65 per share, mostly on the back of expected lower margins. This new EPS estimate and the current share price of $97 means the stock trades at just 17.1X forward earnings, a bigger discount to where we could have purchased yesterday. If we can get into the stock at the low end of our range, $93, we can acquire shares at just 16.4x forward EPS. This is historically "cheap" for the stock. In addition, it is important to note that the margin issue is temporary. Lowe's expects margins to improve into next year. Thus, we anticipate the Street will reassess the situation here and recognize the many positive steps the company has taken. We believe you can buy in the $90s.

Take home

Although we have consistently believed that HD was the name you wanted to own, Lowe’s operationally is moving in a direction we like. Yes, the margin compression is awful news for investors who bought a few weeks ago nearly 20% higher. The company is focused on the core product and is trading at discounted valuations, which, while appropriate, does not factor in the likely improvement in H2 2019 yet. This has us bullish, especially if we can get our price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.