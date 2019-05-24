A recession seems possible within the next 12 months, and in a bear market scenario stocks could drop by 30-50%, bringing the S&P 500 down to the 1,500-2,000 level.

The consumer is swamped in debt, and recent data suggests consumer spending may worsen from here.

The trade war with China has no end in sight, is likely to impact consumer spending, corporate earnings, global growth, and could trigger a recession in the U.S.

Corporate earnings fell by 0.5% YoY in Q1 and are likely to decline this quarter as well.

Here's Why The Market Could Melt Down From Here

A few weeks ago, when stocks were near their all-time highs, I penned an article explaining why you may want to take some profits, “sell in May and go away” this year.

Here we are several weeks later, and May has not been a good month for stocks in general. In fact, the S&P 500/SPX (SPY) is down by about 4.3% since the month began. The problem, however, is that things could get worse, much worse from here.

Several factors appear quite troubling right now. On top of the U.S/China trade deal debacle, we continue to see bearish market rotation into traditionally defensive stock sectors and bonds. Additionally, the SPX’s technical image is beginning to look more bearish.

There are a lot of uncertainties in the atmosphere, including about what the Fed will do next and how its policies will ultimately impact stocks. In general, corporate earnings are likely to miss estimates, and we are very likely going to have an earnings recession this year.

Furthermore, the U.S. consumer is overloaded with debt, and consumer spending may be weaker than anticipated going forward. Moreover, stocks are far from cheap on a historical basis, and a U.S. recession is starting to look a lot likelier within the next year.

I am increasingly cautious on most stocks here, as a market meltdown may be approaching.

The Problem With the “China Trade War”

No one knows for certain how the U.S./China trade war will play out, but we do know a few factors. If President Trump goes through with imposing 25% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of China’s imports, it will slow down global growth.

In fact, Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) analysts believe that such a scenario would lead to a global recession, and both countries would have to produce massive stimuli to try to avoid significant slowdowns in their economies.

The problem for the U.S. is that with a budget deficit of nearly $1 trillion, and with over $22 trillion in national debt, China is in a much better position stimulus-wise.

Furthermore, China is very likely to retaliate if escalations continue, and many U.S. companies have huge financial interests in China. This especially affects U.S. tech firms, which have been under significant pressure lately, and could face substantial declines in earnings and revenues going forward.

The Difference Between the U.S. and China

Yes, it is true, the U.S. has the bigger economy, and would likely “win” in a prolonged trade dispute. However, there is one massive difference between the U.S. and China. The U.S. is a democracy, and China is not.

In fact, China is essentially a dictatorship, ruled by a single party, at the head of which is “President” Xi Jinping. Now, I am not going to presume that I know a lot about President Xi personally, but he does not appear to be a soft man. Trade has been unfairly tilted in China’s favor for decades now, and Xi is unlikely to even out the balance without a fight.

On the other side of the equation, we have President Trump who we know likes to get “a good deal done,” is somewhat unpredictable (some would say stubborn), and is set to face a re-election campaign next year.

In other words, time is on China’s side. What better way to try to get President Trump out of office than by attempting to trigger a recession and/or a stock market meltdown under his reign?

This way, the Democrats should have a much better chance of taking back the Presidency, in which case China would likely strike a far more favorable deal (for China) with a newly elected Democratic President.

The Problem with The Fed

For one, the Fed does not answer to the President and functions as an independent quasi-government agency. This means that as the global slowdown ensues due to the current trade war, there is no guarantee that the Fed will act fast enough to prevent a substantial slowdown/recession in the U.S.

In fact, there is no guarantee the Fed will lower rates, or do anything to stimulate the economy now or going forward. Nevertheless, the CME Group's Fed Watch Tool predicts that the Fed will lower rates by at least 25 basis points by the October meeting. Moreover, most market participants expect the Fed will ease rates by 25 to 75 basis points within the next 8 months (per CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool).

Firstly, market participants may be sorely disappointed, as the Fed’s dual mandate focuses on inflation and employment, both of which are at levels consistent with a stable economy and do not warrant interest rate decreases.

Secondly, even if the Fed does lower rates, what does this say about the U.S. economy? It certainly does not signal that all is well and the economy is experiencing organic growth. To the contrary, it means the opposite. The economy is weak and it needs further stimulus to stay above water.

Will this make stocks go higher? Perhaps temporarily, but don’t expect the Fed to fix all the world’s problems. Yes, the Fed is comprised of a group of economic theorists with great power, but they are not magicians.

Thirdly, the Fed has notoriously been behind the curve in the past. In 2008, when it was becoming apparent the U.S. economy was getting ready to implode, the Funds rate was at 3.5% at the start of the year, and the Fed even kept rates at around 2% while the banking sector was imploding in 2008. Let us hope, the Fed is a little bit more proactive this time around, but nothing is guaranteed.

Fed's Fund Rate

Corporate Earnings Growth Likely to Miss Estimates

The current S&P 500 P/E ratio is about 22, with an estimated forward P/E ratio of 17.15. The 17.15 figure seems like a reasonable valuation, yet it would require 28% YoY EPS growth to achieve. Even if we factor in about a trillion dollars in S&P 500 company’s buybacks this year, we arrive at a YoY EPS growth rate of about 24% to achieve projected forward S&P 500 P/E ratios.

I’m sorry my friends, but this seems unattainable. Just like trees can’t grow to the sky, earnings can’t grow continuously forever. There will be earnings declines and corporate earnings recessions along the way.

Corporate Earnings

In fact, earnings growth for the first quarter was negative, 0.5% YoY. What’s more troubling is that for companies with more than 50% of sales coming from the U.S. earnings growth was down by 12.8% YoY. Companies with more than 50% of sales coming outside the U.S. experienced earnings growth of 6.2% YoY in Q1.

Corporate earnings essentially had a sizeable decline in the U.S. last quarter, which in itself is a big red flag. So, what will happen once more tariffs and trade restrictions are placed on U.S. goods going abroad to China and other regions? Those companies that have more than 50% of sales coming outside the U.S. will also begin to show lower revenues and EPS growth.

Next quarter is supposed to be even worse, as analysts are looking for a YoY earnings decline of 1.7%. In Q3, expectations are for a slight 0.6% growth in earnings, and then analysts expect a big jump to 7.4% earnings growth in Q4.

Even if these estimates hold up, we are essentially looking at an “official earnings recession” in the first half of this year. What will propel earnings by 7.4% in Q4 is unclear, but in any case, the S&P 500’s forward EPS estimate figures of 17.15 seem highly unrealistic.

Realistically, we are likely to see very slight EPS growth YoY in 2019, and that is if things with China don’t fall apart completely. Therefore, forward P/E ratios cannot be trusted right now, and based on trailing P/E ratios, stocks are simply expensive right now.

Stocks are Far from Cheap

The current 22 times earnings ratio in the S&P 500 is quite high, and is well above the historical median of around 15. In fact, it is about 47% higher than the median, and implies stocks would need to correct by about 32% from current levels to get back to the 15-median figure.

A similar phenomenon can be observed when we look at the Shiller P/E ratio, which is at around 29 right now (84% above historical median). This implies stocks could correct by around 46% to get back down to their historical median.

Shiller P/E Ratio

Additionally, the S&P 500’s price to sales ratio of 2.09 is near historical highs, implying stock prices have been appreciating at or near a record pace relative to their revenue growth.

Also, I must add that the trailing P/E ratios, price to sales ratios, and Shiller P/E ratio charts look very bearish, meaning valuations are likely to correct and stocks along with them.

Bearish Market Rotation

Sector rotation is beginning to look extremely bearish once again. Just look at utilities, perhaps the most defensive sector trading at all-time highs. Moreover, this sector is extremely expensive now, with the Dow Utility Index trading at a ridiculously high 29.76 trailing P/E ratio.

Utilities 1-Year Chart

Incredibly, this is 74% higher than the 17 trailing P/E ratio the index had 1 year ago. A good question to ask is why market participants are piling into utilities at such high valuations? The Dow Utility Index is currently trading at a 26% premium to the Nasdaq 100 on a trailing P/E basis.

Other defensive sectors like consumer staples and real estate are trading at or near all-time highs as well. On the other hand, more cyclical sectors like technology, materials, energy, and others are trading well off their highs, and the charts look very bearish.

Energy 1-Year Chart

Materials 1-Year Chart

Technology 1-Year Chart

The Consumer is Overloaded with Debt

Consumer debt recently exceeded $4 trillion, a record in the U.S. Any debt you look at, student loan, mortgage, car loan, credit card, etc. are at all-time highs, and the consumer is beginning to show signs of weakness.

This is very unfortunate for an economy which generates roughly 70% of its GDP from consumer spending. Trade wars and higher tariffs won’t help, as they will only increase consumer prices, lower consumer sentiment, and consumer spending, which will ultimately hit corporate profits.

In fact, we are already seeing signs of this downturn materializing. The latest consumer spending reading came in at a negative 0.2% vs. estimates for a positive 0.2%.

Additionally, new home sales data showed a 6.9% MoM decline vs. an expected decline of just 2.8%. Existing home sales also dropped 0.4% MoM, vs. an expected rise of 2.7%.

Also, look at consumer confidence. The index has dropped from a high of 100.9 to 100.3, and the chart here also looks very negative as well.

Bonds Catching a Bid, and Probably for Good Reason

We see bonds catching a bid, as the 10-year has dropped from around 3.23% all the way down to 2.3% in only around 6 months. This implies investors are piling into bonds, a safe-haven asset, likely to avoid the upcoming carnage in the stock market.

10-Year Treasury 1-Year Chart

Additionally, the 10-year and other major bonds appear to be at a point where they are likely to go even lower from here as demand for bonds increases.

Bearish Technical Image Developing

The S&P 500 appears to have hit a double top and is now testing critical support at 2,800. If 2,800 buckles, look out below, because stocks could go a lot lower strictly on a technical basis from here.

The Bottom Line: Recession Looks Likely Soon

What catalysts will take stocks higher from here?

The China trade war has no end in sight, which will put pressure on consumer spending, corporate profits, and global growth in general.

With a budget deficit of nearly $1 trillion and with a national debt at over $22 trillion, the government has little to no room for fiscal stimulus.

The Fed has been behind the curve in the past, rates are already relatively low, and there is no guarantee that the Fed policy will prevent a recession.

Corporate profits declined YoY in Q1, and are likely to decline YoY this quarter as well.

The S&P 500’s forward P/E ratio estimates appear unattainable in my view.

The S&P 500’s trailing P/E ratios, price to sales ratios, and Shiller P/E ratios are extremely high by historical standards.

Investors are moving increasing amounts of capital into bonds and defensive stocks.

Defensive sectors like utilities are trading at or near all-time highs, while cyclical sectors are well off their highs and their charts look very bearish.

The consumer is swamped in debt, consumer spending is starting to miss expectations, and consumer confidence is in a downward trend.

The S&P 500’s technical image is starting to look increasingly bearish.

China may have the smaller economy, but time and other factors are on China’s side.

I am increasingly cautious on equities here, as we may see a significant correction develop from current levels. Furthermore, I expect a recession is now a real possibility within the next 12 months.

In a bear market scenario, we could see a decline of 30-50% in the S&P 500, which would take the stock average down to around the 1,500 – 2,000 level.

