FHFA's Calabria Says Common Will Continue To Trade

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) director Mark Calabria has been all over lately talking openly about the administration's plans regarding the future of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). The purpose of this article is to explore recent statements by government officials and what it means for future share prices.

Investment Thesis

Mark Calabria, by saying the common shares will stick around, basically takes receivership off the table. This means common shares that can be purchased in the stock market today will own a future of the post conservatorship capital structure. Calabria has suggested regulatory capital requirements will be 3-5%. The higher capital requirements are, the more dilution or time it will take the companies to recapitalize and the lower the existing common shares are worth. This will end up impacting the government's liquidation value of its warrants in a recapitalization. I own preferred shares because I don't believe government officials understand the difference between adequately capitalized and overcapitalized. The higher Mark Calabria sets capital requirements, the less valuable common shares are. At current prices, given my expectations of what capital requirements will be, I think preferred and common shares offer relatively similar returns from here, albeit that preferred shares are significantly lower-risk.

Calabria CNBC Interview Implications

Mark Calabria was on CNBC where he talked receivership off the table. He talks the end of the net worth sweep so that they can build capital:

He says common shares will continue to trade and will own a future of the recapitalized companies. In essence, he confirms that this is indeed a recapitalization.

Calabria contemplates preferred shares converting to common, saying it's still too early to tell if they get par. The reality is that in any recapitalization, the companies are going to want to clear preferred if they can so they can raise new money. A par-based conversion makes the most sense if preferred shareholders agree to it. Who knows what they'll agree to. Worst case, preferred shareholders keep their existing shares, which would eventually resume dividends once the companies are adequately capitalized and exit conservatorship.

He says that there basically needs to be a capital raise, because otherwise the companies won't be able to get out of conservatorship while he is still FHFA director, given he has a five-year term.

Calabria Talks Dual Recapitalization Timeline Differences

Beyond the fact that Calabria is talking about recapitalization mechanics, he is now also talking about how market demand to put up money to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may lead to them being recapitalized at different times:

Getting Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out of conservatorship by recapitalizing them is a foregone conclusion. This is basically an entry-level college course, Restructuring 101. It's feasible that marketplace demand for their stock is so great that they can be recapitalized and exit conservatorship in their initial capital raise. Right now, no one seems to be counting on this, and frankly, I think that government officials are going to set capital requirements at a level where it takes more than what can be raised at one time for the companies to exit conservatorship. Plus, Calabria has said in the past that Congress will have lots of time to pass new laws about Fannie and Freddie throughout the process, which implies that it will take time to execute.

Summary and Conclusion

Calabria plans to stop the net worth sweep this year so that the companies can begin retaining earnings. It's unclear if the money the government took beyond the 10% will be returned to the companies in the form of future tax writeoffs to appease investors or settle the lawsuits. I doubt it, but at this rate we will likely get an en banc ruling before the net worth sweep is stopped by the administration of its own accord. What's ironic to me is that if they know that this is what they're going to do, why do they keep sweeping the money for now? Why don't they start letting the companies retain earnings?

For me, the answer is that the government doesn't care about shareholders, it's just trying to maximize its stake here. With the accounting fraud lawsuits settled and dismissed, I don't see the companies having to re-calculate the net worth sweep overages above and beyond what 10% would be absent FHFA malicious accounting. I think shareholders largely drop the lawsuits for any material upside at this point. It's sad and disappointing, but the court system hasn't been the most productive place to be for GSE shareholders, at least so far.

The next major shoe to drop is the Treasury plan by Craig Phillips as he exits stage left. Then, FHFA will finalize their regulatory capital rule and will work with Treasury to stop the sweep as the companies are effectively restructured. The warrants will be exercised with the plan to sell them, similar to how the government exited AIG. This prevents the government from having to consolidate the twins onto their balance sheet. The remainder of the SPSPA commitment will likely be converted into an explicit limited paid-for guarantee that will realistically never be used unless something happens like the volcano under Yellowstone national park erupts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.