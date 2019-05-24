New York Community Bancorp: Attractive At The Right Price

We think earnings estimates are likely to move a bit lower in the short term.

After initiating a buy on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) at a price of $9.28, we moved to the sidelines as it rapidly caught up to our estimates of its fair value. Specifically we wrote:

NYCB is a superlative low risk way to get a 5.64% yield. At the same time, a decent amount of undervaluation has been wrung out. Investors who are more bearish on the economy might be better off continuing to emphasize banks like NYCB in their portfolio. While we love the company, we are shifting this to a "hold" as we see more limited upside. It is very unlikely the stock will return another 34% from here, over 3 or even over 9 months. We will be watching this for another entry, but for now, we bask in the fortunate timing that got us a 100% plus annualized gain.

Since then, the stock has pulled back and underperformed its index ETF, the S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The combination of that and the recently released results made us examine whether this was worth taking a bullish bet on.

Q1-2019 Results

NYCB reported net income for the first quarter of 2019 of $97.6 million compared to $101.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline was due mainly to lower net interest margins as the spread decreased year over year. NYCB had recently received the regulatory approval to grow assets, and we could see that the bank was heavily focused on that. Total assets increased 2% on an annualized basis to $52.1 billion while loans held for investment totaled $40.5 billion, up $360.1 million or 4% annualized. The fastest growth, albeit from a low base, was in the commercial & industrial loans segment. Commercial & industrial loans were up $323.2 million or 54% annualized to $2.7 billion.

Headwinds ahead

NYCB like other banks is struggling with a completely collapsing yield curve.

As a result, its interest margin should continue to be pressured for the immediate future. We have seen downgrades on the earnings, but we think there is room for more movement on the downside here.

While the futures market is actually pricing in Fed rate cuts, we are not so sure that we will get them. NYCB's interest rate compression may be around for some time.

Why we still like it

One key metric we look at is the price to tangible book. To us, this discounts a lot of good or bad outcomes, strictly depending on where it is. While not at the stellar bargain level it was at when we first recommended the stock (1.18X), it is getting pretty close to that area.

But what about the yield curve? Well, the yield curve is exactly what the low price to tangible book is discounting.

The other reason we like it is the extremely low-risk portfolio that NYCB has. Multifamily loans make up almost three quarters of its book.

Source: NYCB Q1 Presentation

NYCB has steadily grown this part of its book without chasing exotic lending opportunities over the years.

Source: NYCB Q1 Presentation

Even within this low-risk segment, NYCB has chosen to further derisk itself by lending against buildings that are least likely to have falling income streams for its owners.

Source: NYCB Q1 Presentation

We are also seeing recession risks rising over the horizon, and in this environment, you want to focus on the best. NYCB has proven itself over the cycles, and in 2009, it had half as many non-performing loans compared to its peers.

Source: NYCB Q1 Presentation

But even more importantly, the extraordinary collateral that it emphasizes in all its loans saw it lose just 0.21% of its loan value in charge-offs versus 2.89% for its peers.

Source: NYCB Q1 Presentation

How to buy

If you wait for spring to arrive and the birds to sing, it will likely be too late to buy NYCB. You have to step up in the winter of despair, and NYCB's stock price, while off the lows in late 2018, is still a stark reminder that a rising tide does not always lift all boats.

At the same time, the market does carry some above-average risks today, and in the short run, stocks can move in line with the markets rather than their internal fundamentals. Combining the information above led us to sell the $10 puts for January 2020 expiration.

Source: Author's calculations

The annualized yield on this option is twice that of NYCB's dividend yield of 6.5% and gives us enough cushion to get involved with this extremely attractive stock.

Conclusion

NYCB is executing its growth strategy and buying back shares at low prices. At any other time, the stock would be flying high, but it is anchored by the yield curve. That is a problem, but only for current longs. Those looking to get involved here should embrace this opportunity to write insurance for investors and pick up 2X the yield of NYCB shares. If you do land up going long, it will be at an incredibly cheap price of $9.20. We like that outcome so much that we are actually routing for the shares to fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



