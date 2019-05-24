Carbon Black: Examining The Growth Story

Source: South East Asian Blog

Carbon Black (CBLK) is a leading endpoint security provider. Like most cybersecurity companies, it started by introducing an on-prem security solution, which it's now trying to pivot into a cloud-based solution akin to a lean SaaS-based model, which is more profitable.

As a result, Carbon Black rolled out four new products, which are CB Defense for VMware, CB ThreatSight, CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps. They all fall under the EPP (endpoint protection platform) market. Which means we are still skating on the same rink, just that this one is more fun with several bells and whistles.

After its recent IPO, which saw a lot of investors placing a bet on the future of the company, the stock has corrected significantly, and it's looking hard to make a bet on this name given the volatile and downward sloping nature of its valuation graph. The current valuation looks attractive, but we need to take a closer look before placing a bet.

Product

Carbon Black has carved a niche for itself in the cybersecurity space via its predictive cloud solution layered on its legacy on-prem solutions.

Source: Gartner

As can be observed from the quadrant above, the space is congested. This puts a big drag on the momentum of new incumbents who boast double- to triple-digit revenue.

When you go against Symantec (SYMC), Microsoft (MSFT), and Cisco (CSCO), you lose a few feathers. As highlighted in Carbon Black's latest annual report:

We operate in the highly competitive cyber security market that is characterized by constant technological innovation, shifting customer requirements and fragmented approaches. The state of our market and the pace of innovation are highly correlated to the ever evolving and equally competitive threat landscape.

That’s hard to overlook, but for the investor with a rich risk appetite, we can forge ahead and look past that, while digging into the numbers.

Financials

Like most cybersecurity companies, Carbon Black is not profitable. That’s not a big deal as long as the growth story is kept alive. The problem is that the growth story is waning. Like FireEye (FEYE), the descent into the low teens y/y revenue growth came faster than expected. So, when you look at some top line valuation metrics like market cap and enterprise value, which are barely above a billion, you begin to understand the reason for Mr. Market’s bearish attitude towards the company.

To curb this sentiment, the company has invested heavily in sales and marketing over the years. 2019 is expected to witness margin expansion as customers digest the new product rollout. A new CMO has been hired, and the sales team is ready for the opportunities 2019 has to offer. While management has cautioned analysts not to expect a downpour of large deals of the needle-moving type to drive valuation, nevertheless, the company is poised to achieve its set target via its land and expand sales strategy.

We shouldn’t expect the full effects of all the investments from last year to kick in until at least 2H’19. The story is simple - up-sell more cloud security solutions to existing customers, while pursuing new large deals in the local market supported by Federal deals and international expansion.

Source: Author

The strategy seems great until we remember the numerous headwinds that will be encountered along the way. The biggest headwind, I believe, will be the gravitational drag of competitors who keep consolidating and slashing prices to secure new wins. The presence of several big names in this space is scary enough. While they can effectively execute a price war, most smaller players like Carbon Black can’t. In this scenario, a strategy aimed at driving productivity and product efficiency will be the best bet.

This isn’t hard to pursue, and management talks about this in the Q4'18 earnings call:

we will be moderating the growth of our sales and marketing investments to better align the spend with our current growth expectations. We've made substantial investments in our sales capacity in recent years. And our focus in 2019 will be to successfully enable and ramp the productivity of our sales force.

The question is, will the Street be patient enough, given the attitude towards companies that have attempted something similar in the past? Case in point, FireEye. I predict a sideways trading pattern that might drag on for some quarters, capping the potential for any significant rise in price.

Unless a revolutionary product is released by management in the short term - which I highly doubt given its meager cash trove and the negative impact on margins by acquiring more debt to finance an acquisition - I think the huge growth days are over.

Data by YCharts

A good entry point will be a discount to the current price. While the valuation ratios look attractive, the dying growth story isn’t promising. It’s best to wait a little longer to acquire this stock at a cheaper entry point. As a result, I will be initiating a "Hold" rating with a price target of $16

