High-Yield Market Is Fairly Priced

By Seth Meyer, CFA

Portfolio Manager Seth Meyer discusses the current state of the high-yield market, which he views as fairly priced, given a strong technical tailwind and constructive fundamentals. We believe investors can find attractive opportunities in B-rated bonds issued by companies with both the ability to generate free cash flow and the willingness to use it to delever their balance sheets.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published and are subject to change without notice. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes and are not an indication of trading intent. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. Janus Henderson Group plc through its subsidiaries may manage investment products with a financial interest in securities mentioned herein and any comments should not be construed as a reflection on the past or future profitability. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors ©2001-2019. All rights reserved.