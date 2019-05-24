How 'Aladdin' Represents A Whole New World For Disney

Investors are not used to Disney missing the mark and it could be a little jarring to them, but the company is more than ready to rebound by year’s end.

Shareholders have seen that Disney has had a problem finding success in the Memorial Day frame over the past years for a variety of reasons and that trend could continue this year.

“Aladdin” could face similar hurdles as early reaction to the film’s trailers was not strong and the cast – outside of Will Smith – is made up of relatively unknown actors.

While it was very successful for films like “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty & The Beast,” it didn’t work as well for “Dumbo,” which was released the other month.

Disney will release a live-action version of its classic “Aladdin” this weekend – the latest in the trend of taking iconic animated movies and updating them for a new generation.

(Image Credit: Disney)

Let’s just get this out of the way… the original 1992 animated version of Aladdin remains my favorite Disney movie.

I can’t explain it.

It could be how Robin Williams just completely (and brilliantly) took over the movie as Genie, it could be the music or could be the fun that came from three of Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) most entertaining sidekicks (Iago, Abu and Carpet). Regardless, it is still one of those iconic movies that for me defined what Disney was capable of during its absolute height.

For Disney, Aladdin means just as much and today remains just as impactful to the overall portfolio.

Combined with Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, the three are arguably the most successful animated films from the House of Mouse of all time. So it made complete sense to investors when Disney decided to re-make them all as live-action spectacles in the same vein as Cinderella and The Jungle Book.

Now keep in mind, I’m all for it. I love the idea and I think what Disney has done with this live-action niche is exactly what investors keep expecting them to do – which is re-invent themselves over and over.

However, I’m worried about Aladdin and investors expecting Prince Ali to charm moviegoers this holiday weekend could be in for a wild ride that represents a brand new world for Disney – failure.

That may be the wrong word choice, perhaps mediocrity is better, but given the $2 billion Avenger success story they are coming off of, investors need to brace for a vastly different outcome.

As I said I love Aladdin and I hope I’m wrong and this movie soars to the stratosphere but there are some red flags that worry me and should worry investors.

First, as always, some background.

Since the live-action round of films started around 2015 with Cinderella, Disney has slowly gotten more and more behind the trend ramping up production to high levels. The success of Cinderella-inspired The Jungle Book which inspired Beauty and the Beast which opened the door wider and wider for this genre.

In fact, the only film that under-performed in this current crop was 2016’s Alice In Wonderland sequel – Through The Looking Glass – however, that was a sequel and not based on the same type of original material so I’m hesitant to even include it here. Same goes for 2016’s Pete’s Dragon which itself was always a live-action/animated hybrid in the first place so it technically falls outside the scope. While Maleficent is also technically in this realm, it’s not on the same level since it’s a spin-off of the classic Sleeping Beauty tale, but either way it was a still big hit for Disney.

So those aside, the latest pure example was Dumbo which opened in the spring and did just okay… and that’s being kind. Yes, the movie made $110 million, but it also cost $170 million to make. Now when you factor in international audiences that total balloons up to $344 million – which includes an overseas take of $232 million.

However, as I’ve said before, domestic studios are not in the business of making movies that have to be bailed out by international audiences. Yes, some studios make movies knowing they will be bigger hits overseas, but if your business model plans for a film under-performing in the States, you are going to have a hard time explaining that to your board of directors and investors.

Now compare Dumbo to Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast.

Cinderella cost $95 million to produce and earned $534 million worldwide with just over $200 million coming Stateside. That was a successful run, but Beast was a beast all to itself… as it made $1.2 BILLION including over $500 million in the US. With that type of return you can overlook (and even justify) the higher ($160 million) price tag.

You could also say that since Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast feature two of Disney’s most beloved princesses and Dumbo features an elephant and that’s a difference maker. Now you could say that, but it really shouldn’t make THAT much of a difference as everybody knows Dumbo as much as they know Cinderella, Belle and Beast. And take into account the more obscure The Jungle Book earned $364 million in the US and another $598 million internationally – off a $175 million budget.

So again why the difference with Dumbo?

The most likely answer is that audiences probably knew Disney has Aladdin and The Lion King coming in quick succession and they were saving their money… though I still have the same concerns for Aladdin.

Projections for Aladdin range between $68 million and $85 million, with $75 million being the mark where many analysts are netting out. Now that would place it on pace for around $200 million over the life of its run. Higher than Dumbo, lower than Beast, on par with Cinderella.

Whereas for an investor what scares me is that Cinderella did that total in the spring where traditionally movies don’t make a ton of money – but Aladdin is doing it at the start of the profitable summer season where its biggest competition is the fifth weekend of Avengers and the third weekend for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Not exactly the stiffest of rivals during a time where audiences haven’t felt bombarded by blockbuster after blockbuster and are more open to spending money. Theoretically, the gross should be higher.

Yet as long-term Disney investors are keenly aware, the film plays into the studio’s weak spot, granted it doesn’t have many, but the ones it has are sizable. In this case, it’s the Memorial Day weekend. It’s hard to explain why but for some reason the last few years Disney has slotted a major tentpole over this holiday frame and every single of them under-performed in the States... hard.

Look at the list – Tomorrowland, Alice In Wonderland: Through The Looking Glass, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and most recently Solo: A Star Wars Story. All of these films were pegged to the Memorial Day weekend and all were basically rejected by audiences. You have to go back to 2014 when Maleficent debuted to find the last time Disney won in this time period.

So what happened?

Honestly, it wasn’t just one thing, but a bunch of little things.

Tomorrowland outsmarted itself, nobody asked for an Alice sequel (despite the original pre-dating Cinderella as proof of concept about live action success), Pirates is aging and Solo debuted so close to Last Jedi that it suffered from Star Wars overload.

And that brings us to the present.

With the negative reaction to the first trailers, specifically to Will Smith’s Genie, I don’t see enough to say this will be the movie Disney wanted it to be. I have much higher hopes for The Lion King but that’s in part because for some reason that story has ALWAYS connected with audiences. The other aspect is Lion King boasts an insanely well-known cast whereas the biggest and only recognizable name in Aladdin is Smith.

I give director Guy Ritchie credit for wanting to go the unknown route and for casting Smith because he is by every standard a “name,” but he may not be THE name he previously was and for this type of film that’s what they needed.

Now keep in mind because of Avengers breaking almost every record there is, Disney is in no danger of falling below projected levels for the year – especially with Frozen 2 and Star Wars Episode 9 still to come this year, but Disney is not used to missing the mark and neither are its investors. It’s a company literally built on magic and imagination, but as we could see this weekend… that isn’t always enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.