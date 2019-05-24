Walmart's Dividend Growth Will Ramp Up Once More

Walmart Inc. (WMT) came out with its first quarter earnings last week and again impressed with its numbers. The star of the show was the firm's eCommerce growth which came in at 37% for the quarter. This number is a really good number considering Walmart has now been investing in this area for quite a few years now. In fact, we recall the murmurs which existed at the outset concerning eCommerce due to some low growth quarters in this division. The retailer's first quarter results in digital though should definitely put the bearish argument to bed.

Walmart is separating itself from the "pack" from rivals such as Target (TGT) and Kroger (KR), hence its higher valuation. Although not a buy at present in our opinion, the stock remains a strong hold. One of the main reasons we continue to hold Walmart as a long-term hold is its dividend. Currently, the retailer pays out a dividend yield of just over 2%. Management has increased the annual payout for 44 years now. Let's see how recent investments have been affecting the dividend. The latest ex-dividend date was the 9th of May with the quarterly amount of $0.53 per share to be paid on the 3rd of June next.

Since inflation is running at about 2% in the US, we believe it is important that our dividend stocks grow their dividend by at least this number annually. This at a bare minimum protects our purchasing power which is obviously imperative when investing. Walmart incidentally has grown its dividend on average by 2% per year both over the past 12 months as well as over the past 5 years. Suffice it to say, the increases are barely keeping up with inflation.

When we look at how the payout ratio has been trending, we can see that when this key metric is calculated off net income, it comes in at 46%. We also like to calculate it off free cash flow from which it comes in at just under 40%. These are attractive numbers in that they demonstrate there is ample firepower to grow the dividend more aggressively. Furthermore, the payout ratio has been pretty steady over the past 5 years. Again management looks to be doing a prudent job here of managing cash flow irrespective of the expensive investments which have been made recently.

From a forward-looking perspective, we like to look at the balance sheet and specifically if interest payments are increasing on company debt. At present, the retailer's interest coverage ratio is 7.35 and the firm's debt to equity ratio is 0.85. Both metrics understandably have been trending upwards in recent years due to increased investment. Although the interest coverage ratio is an improvement on Q4 last year, Walmart's debt to equity ratio has never been higher. It stands to reason that any respective company is going to find it more difficult to grow the dividend if its debts are increasing.

However, the above ratios are only one side of the equation regarding the future growth of the dividend. As alluded to earlier, we are already seeing signs of Walmart's investments bearing fruit. The company grew its operating income by 7% last year and by a whopping 36% in its latest quarter. These types of numbers bode well for the future. Why? Because as long as operating income grows meaningfully, we believe that over time, this trend will filter down to increasing net profits for the company. Analysts are also factoring this into their future earnings projections. For example, this year, net earnings are expected to dip somewhat over 2019. However, strong earnings growth is expected to resume thereafter.

To conclude the key question for existing shareholders is if these trends will affect the growth of the dividend. In the near term, most likely yes. However, we expect Walmart to deliver 5 to 7% earnings growth per year going forward over the long term. If the firm can achieve these growth rates, then this will leave plenty of room to increase the growth of the dividend as well as decrease that extra debt on the balance sheet. Walmart remains a strong hold in our portfolio. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.