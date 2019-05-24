Offshore Drilling: Semi-Sub Fundamentals May 2019 Edition

The harsh environment segment looks ready for another leg-up late this year or in the beginning of 2020.

At times of real panic in offshore drilling stocks, it is very important to keep an eye on actual fundamentals and whether they are different from market sentiment. In a recent article, we have discussed current drillship fundamentals. Now, we turn our attention to the semi-sub segment, which should be monitored closely by traders and investors in companies that have semi-subs - Diamond Offshore (DO), Ensco Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. (NE), Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF). In this type of work, I always use data from Bassoe Offshore database. I'll be also using data presented in my earlier articles on the topic in December 2018 and March 2018.

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Let's start by looking at the big picture for all semi-subs. Utilization is going up: 55 rigs were drilling in December 2018 while 69 rigs are drilling now. This is a material improvement. Meanwhile, the total number of rigs declined as several floaters were scrapped. As in the case of drillships, it's hard to expect mass scrapping due to balance sheet consequences, although the semi-sub segment has better chances to scrap some more rigs as there are more cold-stacked older units.

The semi-sub segment is divided into two big segments - benign environment semi-subs and harsh-environment semi-subs. These segments have different dynamics so they must be discussed separately.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Benign environment semi-sub segment was the most depressed segment of the offshore drilling market at the end of 2018. It looks like it's gaining some steam, as now 37 rigs are drilling compared to 29 rigs in December 2018. Supply is getting tighter, as it does not look like cold-stacked rigs will enter the market soon.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

In the recent earnings call, Seadrill stated that it was in no hurry to reactivate rigs unless dayrates improved materially. Noble Corp. said that reactivation costs for its cold-stacked semi-subs could be anywhere in the range of $50-100 million. Diamond Offshore already invested in reactivation of rigs that it thought were most suited for the market. In my opinion, four Ensco rigs have the biggest chance of reactivation in the above-mentioned list, but it's not a near-term perspective.

Anyway, more jobs are required to move the needle. Bassoe Offshore dayrate estimates are stubbornly stuck at $145,000 for modern semi-subs and $120,000 for older ones.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Harsh environment semi-sub utilization increased, which is not surprising at all given both the strength of this segment and the fact that we are entering summer months. Supply appears limited: warm-stacked newbuilds West Bollsta, West Mira, Transocean Norge already have contracts. Seadrill's West Phoenix is also classified as warm stacked, but has contract with Equinor (EQNR). Dayrates for modern units have paused at about $300,000, but I think that we'll see another leg-up in the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020.

Conclusion

The semi-sub market is improving, both on the benign environment and harsh environment sides. Dayrates in the benign environment segment are very depressed, and I don't expect any material near-term strength. However, the situation is improving, and numbers confirm this conclusion. Harsh-environment segment continues to look strong. My bet is that the next wave of re-contracting should be done at dayrates higher than $300,000. An interesting way to play this thesis is Awilco Drilling which ordered two Norway-oriented newbuilds which will be delivered in 2021 and 2022, although willingness to deal with an OTC stock and readiness to hold it for a few years are required for such a bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DO, ESV, NE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.