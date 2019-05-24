Royal Gold Is Getting Stronger

I continue to rate RGLD as a long-term investment, thanks primarily to its solid balance sheet, a low debt profile, and a dividend which increased to $1.06/share.

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $109.8 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2019, down 5.5% from the $116.0 million reported last year.

Source: Royal Gold

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a precious metal streaming and royalty company which owns 191 properties worldwide.

Source: RGLD Presentation

Royal Gold is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Two "small" streamers in this category are also appealing as secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

I continue to rate RGLD as a long-term investment, thanks primarily to its solid balance sheet, a low debt profile and a dividend which increased to $1.06/share for CY 2019 or a yield of 1.25%.

However, I recommend a double investing action for RGLD. While a long-term investment makes sense, I strongly recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility attached to gold stocks. A few trades using the RSI as an indicator can provide extra profits and more cash to adapt to the market uncertainty.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2019 (Fiscal 3Q'19)

Royal Gold 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 112.48 114.35 115.98 116.24 99.99 97.59 109.78 Net Income in $ Million 28.63 -14.77 -153.65 26.65 15.01 23.59 28.77 EBITDA $ Million 82.40 83.62 -152.00 79.32 66.52 67.11 84.85 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 25.5% 0 0 22.9% 15.0% 24.2% 26.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.44 -0.23 -2.35 0.41 0.23 0.36 0.44 Operating cash flow in $ Million 71.6 75.7 104.6 77.0 44.64 58.83 77.74 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.0 0.0 1.0 10.8 0.0 0.1 1.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 71.6 75.6 103.6 66.2 44.6 58.0 76.4 Total Cash in $ Million 88.4 98.1 109.4 88.8 117.1 156.5 216.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 539.8 493.5 422.3 351.0 354.9 358.9 362.9 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.265 0.265 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.41 65.31 65.31 65.32 65.50 65.47 65.52 Gold Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 86.70 86.70 86.70 89.00 82.40 79.6 84.20 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,278 1,275 1,329 1,306 1,213 1,226 1,303

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $109.8 million in Fiscal 3Q'19

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $109.8 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2019, down 5.5% from the $116.0 million reported last year, with stream revenues this quarter totaling $77.8 million and royalty revenues totaling $32.0 million. Royal Gold adjusted earnings per share were $0.44 this quarter.

Bill Heissenbuttel, the CFO, said in the conference call:

At the end of March, we held approximately 33,400 GEOs in inventory. This is higher than my guidance on the last quarterly call and it is due to a shipment received from Mount Milligan a few days earlier than expected at the end of the quarter.

Revenues decreased due primarily to lower average gold, silver, and copper prices. Also, lower stream revenues, due to Mount Milligan, affected the quarter results. However, Pueblo Viejo and Andacollo mines helped to mitigate the drop.

2 - Free Cash Flow of $76.4 million in fiscal 3Q'19

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $246.0 million yearly with $76.4 million this last quarter. The annual dividend payment is now $65.5 million, which is well below the yearly free cash flow.

RGLD passes the FCF test.

3 - Available Capital and debt situation

The total debt is now $362.9 million as of March 31, 2019 (Bonds due June 15, 2019). The company indicated:

Our $370 million convertible bonds mature on June 15. We plan to use cash on hand and draw on our revolving credit facility as required to repay these bonds at maturity. Our current expectation is to repay any outstanding amount drawn on the revolving credit over time with cash from operations with the acknowledgment that we’ll also be funding our contributions to the Khoemacau project over the next couple of years.

At March 31, 2019, total available liquidity was ~1.22 billion as of March 31, 2019. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.21x with a net debt is $146.9 million. The company has a very comfortable debt position.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had no amounts outstanding and the full $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

4 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a weak production volume of 84.2K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), decreased 2.9% from the same quarter a year ago. The average gold price was down 1.9% to $1,304 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Sales were adversely impacted by decreased sales at Mount Milligan, which was principally caused by rail transportation issues experienced in July 2018. Pueblo Viejo affected sales also in the second quarter.

New recent development and purchase:

On February 25, 2019, Royal Gold entered into a silver mine life-purchase agreement with Khoemacau Copper Mining Ltd. It is about the life of mine purchase and sale of silver production from the Khoemacau Copper Project in Botswana.

Royal Gold anticipates silver deliveries of 1.5 million ounces yearly at 80% stream rate, with first deliveries commencing in the first half of 2021. The transaction will be funded in cash and $1 billion available under a revolving credit facility. Royal Gold will make an advance payment of $212 million for 80% of the silver production until certain delivery thresholds are met. On Feb 27, 2019, Centerra Gold Inc. received an amendment to the Mount Milligan environmental assessment certificate that authorizes access to additional sources of surface water and groundwater. In the conference call, the company said:

Centerra expects the additional water captured from the spring mill will allow operations to ramp up to full capacity in May and maintain 55,000 tons per day through the remainder of this calendar year.

One uncertainty this quarter is about the Peñasquito mine owned by Newmont Goldcorp. In the press release, the company noted that the mine had been temporarily suspended and the company did not know the effect this suspension will have on future delivery for calendar 2019.

5 - Guidance for Fiscal 4Q'19

The company expects Stream segment sales to be approximately 65k to 70k GEOs based on forecast deliveries and the expected return of the company inventory levels to a more reasonable level between 25k to 30k GEOs which has been affected by Mount Milligan delivery.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

As I said previously, Royal Gold is a reliable streamer with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets providing long-term growth potential.

The takeaway for the fiscal third quarter of 2019 is that Royal Gold is a reliable proxy for gold with a reduced risk provided by its robust asset portfolio. Thus, it is easy to recommend a long-term investment strategy for RGLD.

However, the price of gold is extremely volatile, and it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your portfolio using technical analysis and the RSI.

Technical analysis

RGLD is forming an ascending broadening triangle pattern with line support at $82.50 (I recommend adding slowly at this level depending on the price of gold) and line resistance in violet.

However, one significant value is the double top at $94, and it is probable that RGLD will re-test its highs later this year. In this case, I recommend selling about 30% of your portfolio, expecting a retracement around the $88 level.

