Legacy Reserves: More Signs That Point Towards A Bankruptcy Filing

It also appears to have hired Alvarez & Marsal, which has served as restructuring advisors for many firms that filed for bankruptcy.

These agreements involve cash retention payments and have a clause requiring them to stay on until a reorganization plan becomes effective if Legacy does file.

I mentioned recently that I believed that there was a 95% chance that Legacy Reserves (LGCY) would restructure soon. The significant decline in oil prices during the last couple days combined with the details in Legacy's latest SEC filing (showing various actions that are consistent with a company looking at restructuring) have prompted me to increase my estimated odds of a near-term bankruptcy filing to around 98%.

Legacy's SEC Filing

Legacy filed an 8-K form on May 23 that included details that I'd consider indicative that it is looking at a near-term bankruptcy filing.

In that form, Legacy mentioned that it had entered into Retention Agreements with key employees (its CEO, COO and CFO) that would give them cash retention payments in exchange for staying on until at least a specified vesting date. The vesting date appears to essentially be the later of one year or when a restructuring plan is deemed effective.

This type of agreement has been seen in quite a few companies that have restructured, with the idea that it keeps senior management from leaving for other jobs when a company files for bankruptcy, and thus helps smooth the restructuring process.

As well, the Key Employee Incentive Plan on that form mentions "restructuring activities" while defining EBITDA. Legacy had previously mentioned that it was reviewing strategic alternatives, and some took it as a positive sign that the company didn't explicitly mention restructuring at that time. This new language makes it quite clear that a bankruptcy filing is an option.

Source: Legacy Reserves

In addition, the line about professional services mentions four firms. Three of the firms had been mentioned by Legacy before. I hadn't come across a mention of the other firm (Alvarez & Marsal) in conjunction with Legacy before. One of Alvarez & Marsal's main businesses is providing restructuring advice, and it was named as a restructuring advisor for a number of energy-related companies such as Southcross Energy Partners, Weatherford and Jones Energy that recently filed for bankruptcy.

None of these items are guarantees that Legacy will file for bankruptcy soon, but there is an increasing pile of evidence that points to such an outcome being by far the most likely outcome.

Oil Prices

The oil pricing environment hasn't helped Legacy's odds of avoiding bankruptcy. If oil prices had kept rising through April and May and we were at $70, $75 WTI oil now (along with the ability to hedge at similar prices for 2020), perhaps that would be enough to allow exploration of strategic alternatives to result in a different outcome than bankruptcy for Legacy.

The stalling of the oil price rally in April diminished the chances that oil prices could save Legacy, and now with oil back at March levels, one can't look to oil prices to provide Legacy with a miracle rescue.

Weaker or stronger oil prices at this point have the most impact on the potential recovery for Legacy's unsecured notes. A $5 change in oil prices would change Legacy's unhedged EBITDAX by approximately $30 million per year (using Q1 2019 production levels). So if $55 oil was used instead of $60 oil in projections, Legacy's secured debt would potentially end up being around 3.9x unhedged EBITDAX instead of 3.5x unhedged EBITDAX (with $60 oil). If Legacy was valued at 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX in restructuring (as an example), that would obviously have a significant impact on the value left for the unsecured notes (going from 0.5x EBITDAX to 0.1x EBITDAX)

Conclusion

While Legacy has not filed for bankruptcy yet, it has taken actions that are consistent with a company that is nearing a bankruptcy filing. Legacy previously announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives. With its credit facility extension ending soon, it has reached retention agreements with senior management that gives them cash retention payments and includes clauses that would require them to stay until a reorganization plan becomes effective if Legacy files for bankruptcy. Legacy also mentioned restructuring activities in its most recent SEC filing and has apparently hired a company that is well-known for providing restructuring advice.

The main question now is what value is left for the unsecured debt. Given the large amount of secured debt in front of the unsecured shares and the smaller amount of unsecured debt, the range of possible recoveries for the unsecured debt is quite great. Oil prices may have a significant effect on the value of the unsecured debt as a $5 change in the oil price used would change Legacy's EBITDA by around $30 million, which would then change the value of the unsecured notes by 27% of par if a 4x EBITDA multiple is used for overall company value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.