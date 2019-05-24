I Bought The 12% Dividend Yield From Armour Residential REIT, But Not For Income

The higher leverage should be negative for BV so far, but could be quite positive for earnings.

The current spread of 15% makes it likely that ARR will bounce back. Its latest portfolio update shows increased leverage.

In the past, we’ve found it unusual for this spread to exceed 11%. In some instances, it has been much lower.

One of the best comparisons for ARMOUR Residential REIT is AGNC Investment Corp., which is trading at a 3% premium to our estimate of tangible book value.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a 12% discount to our estimate of tangible book value. It is a solid opportunity for investors seeking capital gains.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is trading at a large discount to our estimate for current book value (BV). This estimate includes changes in the fair value of the REIT's assets and hedges, as well as the impact of interest accrual and ex-dividend dates.

There are three major factors that make ARR appealing currently, despite being slightly above the target buying range used in our portfolio spreadsheet.

The spread between the discounts on ARR and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is quite wide by historical measures. We don’t expect to see this level of difference. ARR’s recent price history shows that it has been materially underperforming its most comparable peers. The recent portfolio update demonstrates increased leverage, which supports commentary from the earnings call.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect for some readers is that we didn't even list the 12.6% dividend yield. We aren't focused on it. There is certainly some dividend risk in the sector, and it includes ARR. However, our bullish case overcomes those risks by focusing on stronger metrics for fundamental valuation.

Price History

Please see our Guide to the $100k Charts if you have any difficulty with the following chart. The chart below demonstrates the amount necessary to have invested at any date so far this year to have had $100k in ARR as of last night’s close. It includes dividend reinvestment:

ARR is the dark blue line, which is at the highest or second-highest level throughout most of the chart. That means ARR’s share price (adjusted for dividends) has recently underperformed the vast majority of its peers.

Since we model book value on a very frequent basis, we are comfortable saying that the change in share price does not reflect a dramatically different performance on book value for ARR.

We believe the company’s current BV was around $20.70 as of May 17th, 2019.

Recent Portfolio Update

ARR’s latest portfolio update has a couple of categories to highlight:

We can verify that as of the end of April, BV was up slightly year to date. By our estimates, it has dipped so far in early May due to yields “widening”. That makes the future returns on investments more attractive. We expect this to stay within a range, so we don’t expect much more widening. Consequently, we think it is more likely that BV would recover slightly from $20.70 (our current estimate) over the rest of the quarter than that it would dip further. It is certainly still possible for BV to dip further, but the odds seem to be slightly in our favor.

The other factor to see here is the leverage, which has been increased quite a bit. We would’ve liked to see higher leverage on 12/31/2018, when spreads were even wider, but the current spreads look quite reasonable to us. When we see higher leverage like this, it implies stronger earnings in the near term.

Dividend Risk

There is certainly some dividend risk in play. Due to the higher leverage, we think it is less likely that a cut will be announced in the immediate future, but we wouldn’t rule it out. Announcing a cut is generally negative for price-to-book ratios, but the current ratio is around .88. We consider a discount of 12% sufficient when we see AGNC trading at a premium of about 3%.

Prior Trade Example

Many of you joined us in buying shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) on 3/11/2019 and selling them on 4/25/2019:

The following $100k chart shows what we would’ve seen on 3/11/2019, leading into the trade:

If this chart is confusing, please see Guide to the $100k Charts (linked to above).

When we expand the chart to end on 4/25/2019, the day we sold ANH, it looks like this:

Conclusion

We’re following the same technique for ARR as we did for ANH. We’ve seen a significant underperformance for ARR share price despite BV performance that should be roughly similar to that of the other mortgage REITs.

ARR’s BV might be a little worse year to date, but just a little. Its price performance was much worse, and that is how we spot an opportunity.

We don't expect this pick to last years. We aren't looking to make it sound like a brilliant long-term choice. What we found is a clear opportunity where some mortgage REITs are much cheaper than others. This is a situation that regularly occurs within long time periods, and in our experience, the difference in valuation usually closes.

Someone will surely tell you that it isn't possible to trade mortgage REITs. The more accurate statement would be that it isn't possible for that individual to trade mortgage REITs. The REIT Forum has done it many times and won the vast majority of them.

Why is trading mortgage REITs so profitable? Because of the investor who is still screaming: You can't do that!

Trading against investors who don't have a clue about current book values or relative valuations is one of the best places to be.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Why index? By carefully picking individual shares, we've been able to dramatically outperform the indexes for our sectors. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As clearly articulated, this investment is seen as an opportunity to capture an increase in share price due to the wider than normal discount to tangible book value. The 12.6% dividend yield is risky and shouldn't be seen as the key to the investment.